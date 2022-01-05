Glenmeadow Announces Kelsey McDonald and Joy Peterson as New Hires

LONGMEADOW — Kelsey McDonald, director of Life Enrichment, and Joy Peterson, director of Sales, recently began careers at the Glenmeadow life-plan community in Longmeadow.

McDonald previously worked as an occupational therapist, rehab technician, and certified nursing assistant with several area rehabilitation providers and hospitals. She will oversee Glenmeadow’s life-enrichment programming, which is designed to nurture the whole person — mind, body, and spirit — using the six dimensions of wellness, which include physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, and social.

“Kelsey has a vast depth of experience working with older adults and has continued to educate herself in geriatric health,” Glenmeadow President and CEO Anne Thomas said. “Her focus on overall wellness is in line with Glenmeadow’s mission, and I am excited to have her part of the team.”

McDonald graduated with honors from Springfield Technical Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts. She is currently enrolled in an online doctoral program in gerontology at UMass.

Peterson has more than 20 years of marketing and sales experience working for organizations providing senior-living and at home services in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. She believes in a consultative approach to support families in identifying needs and helping educate everyone about the benefits of community living to prevent isolation.

“Joy is personable and professional and has already been helpful in assisting many families in navigating the available options,” Thomas said. “She quickly establishes rapport and puts everyone at ease.”

Peterson graduated from Westfield State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and holds a master’s degree from Lasell College with a concentration in elder-care marketing.