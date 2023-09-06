Glenmeadow Appoints Kathy Martin President and CEO

LONGMEADOW — Glenmeadow, a provider of senior retirement lifestyle options, announced the appointment of Kathy Martin to the position of president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. She succeeds Anne Thomas in that role.

“After an extensive national search, the board of directors unanimously agreed that Dr. Martin’s exceptional leadership skills, extensive nonprofit experience, and proven track record of successful strategic planning and execution make her the ideal candidate to lead Glenmeadow’s continued transformative development,” said Amy Santarelli, chair of the Glenmeadow board of directors.

Martin brings to the role more than two decades of nonprofit leadership experience. She is currently assistant provost for Accreditation and Administration at UMass Amherst and previously served Springfield College in several roles, most recently chief of staff. Her experience in higher education includes prior posts at Bay Path University, Susquehanna University, and Bucknell University. Her volunteer leadership experience includes membership on the board of directors of Glenmeadow and Link to Libraries. She is also a corporator of Square One.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as Glenmeadow’s next president and CEO,” Martin said. “The strengths of the organization are numerous, as are the parallels between higher education and senior living. I am eager to work with the talented staff and committed board to distinguish Glenmeadow as an exemplary community of choice. The future is certainly bright, and this opportunity is a perfect match with my commitment to serving and strengthening mission-driven organizations and communities. Getting to know the residents and their families is a high priority, and I’m looking forward to getting started. We are going to do great work together.”

Martin earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education (sport management) from Keene State College and her master’s degree in physical education (athletics administration) and doctor of physical education degree (with a specialization in sport psychology) from Springfield College.