Greater Northampton Chamber Announces 2023 Eva Trager Memorial Honorees

NORTHAMPTON — The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for the Eva Trager Memorial. First introduced in 2012, the memorial posthumously recognizes individuals who made a significant impact on the vitality of downtown Northampton during their lifetimes.

In memory of their distinguished commitment and dedication to downtown Northampton, the chamber is honoring the life and legacy of four honorees this year: Marcia Burick, assistant Mayor Dave Musante, 1980-86; Henry DeTurck of Cahill & Hodges; James LaSalle of LaSalle Florists; and Don Miller of Northampton Rental Center.

Hailed as the ‘queen of Main Street,’ Trager distinguished herself as a successful businesswoman and champion for downtown Northampton for nearly 40 years. Named in her honor, the memorial celebrates the lives and achievements of those who demonstrated a personal commitment and relentless dedication to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Northampton and the community.

“The Eva Trager Memorial represents the visionaries, ambassadors, and movers and shakers who lived a life of passion and service in a way that leaves us all inspired, not just by their success, but also by their significance in serving as a model of excellence for great stewardship of our city,” said Vince Jackson, executive director of the chamber. “They set a standard for innovation and creativity, and downtown Northampton continues to thrive because of the inroads and investments that these honorees made in our community.”

The Eva Trager Memorial ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in front of the Owl memorial statue at 157 Main St. in downtown Northampton. The public is invited to this ceremony in memory of this year’s honorees.

Volunteers serving on the 2023 Eva Trager Memorial committee include Jackson, Jack Brown, Joe Blumenthal, Judith Fine, Mark Goggins, and Maya MacLachlan. Additional information about the memorial is available at evatragermemorial.com.