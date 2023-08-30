Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2023.

CHICOPEE

Rodrigo Araujo
348-354 Montcalm St.
$13,500 — Construct deck, stairs, and railing

Basser Kaufman Mass 310 LLC
678 Memorial Dr.
$372,000 — Roofing at Stop & Shop

Paul Bebo
244 Montgomery St.
$16,800 — Roofing; repair stairs, handrail, and gutters

MA Home Buyers LLC
618 McKinstry Ave.
$14,285 — Roofing

Montcalm Associates LP
419 Montcalm St.
$125,000 — Roofing

Victor Rivera
141 Skeele St.
$37,640 — Roofing

HADLEY

Amir Mikhchi
216 Russell St.
N/A — Plumbing repair

LEE

David Delgrande, Anne Delgrande
135 Housatonic St.
$1,300 — Vinyl windows

LENOX

Spigalina LLC
80 Main St.
$1,100 ­— Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

25 Williams LLC
25 Williams St.
$13,300 — Insulation and weatherization

City of Northampton
274 Main St.
$9,258 — New auditorium dome work platform and hoist framing at Academy of Music

Lake Rentals LLC
312 King St.
$99,000 — Interior renovations

Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$35,000 — Meeting house roofing

Messer Investments Inc.
306 King St.
$6,120 — Illuminated ground sign for Northampton Athletic Club

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
781 Burts Pit Road
$25,600 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
789 Burts Pit Road
$24,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Smith College
College Lane
$23,000 — Open floor for electrical work, install plywood subfloor to close floor back up, construct new wall with door

Smith College
112 Elm St.
$6,000 — Repairs to porch at Hopkins House

St. John’s Episcopal Church, T-Mobile
48 Elm St.
$7,240 — Replace copper flashing

PITTSFIELD

Blue Chair Properties LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$25,000 — Dish to install microwave dish, OVP, and associated cables on existing wireless facility

Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$190,500 — Roofing

Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.
1000 North St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace existing rooftop heating and cooling unit

Patrick Ricchi
169 First St.
$17,300 ­— Roofing

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
5 North St.
$420,000 — Roofing

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
76 North St.
$2,561 — Add non-load-bearing wall

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield
90 Berkshire St.
$142,618 — At Springfield Public Day High School, hallway ceiling removal and replacement, roofing, structural support frame, existing louver infill, classroom wall repair, concrete pads, new chimney access door, new electrical room door

City of Springfield
55 Catharine St.
$127,000 — Miscellaneous repairs coinciding with mechanical upgrades at Rebecca M. Johnson School

City of Springfield
65 Sumner Ave.
$2,362,090 — Alter interior space for use as pre-kindergarten school

The Community Music School of Springfield Inc.
127 State St.
$208,100 — Roofing

Lingo Associates LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$269,000 — Roofing

Wytas Properties LLC
8 Florence St.
$80,000 — Alter mixed-use property (commercial and one-family) to a three-family residential structure; install second egress on third floor and install doors and windows

