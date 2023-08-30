Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2023.
CHICOPEE
Rodrigo Araujo
348-354 Montcalm St.
$13,500 — Construct deck, stairs, and railing
Basser Kaufman Mass 310 LLC
678 Memorial Dr.
$372,000 — Roofing at Stop & Shop
Paul Bebo
244 Montgomery St.
$16,800 — Roofing; repair stairs, handrail, and gutters
MA Home Buyers LLC
618 McKinstry Ave.
$14,285 — Roofing
Montcalm Associates LP
419 Montcalm St.
$125,000 — Roofing
Victor Rivera
141 Skeele St.
$37,640 — Roofing
HADLEY
Amir Mikhchi
216 Russell St.
N/A — Plumbing repair
LEE
David Delgrande, Anne Delgrande
135 Housatonic St.
$1,300 — Vinyl windows
LENOX
Spigalina LLC
80 Main St.
$1,100 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
25 Williams LLC
25 Williams St.
$13,300 — Insulation and weatherization
City of Northampton
274 Main St.
$9,258 — New auditorium dome work platform and hoist framing at Academy of Music
Lake Rentals LLC
312 King St.
$99,000 — Interior renovations
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$35,000 — Meeting house roofing
Messer Investments Inc.
306 King St.
$6,120 — Illuminated ground sign for Northampton Athletic Club
Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
781 Burts Pit Road
$25,600 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
789 Burts Pit Road
$24,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Smith College
College Lane
$23,000 — Open floor for electrical work, install plywood subfloor to close floor back up, construct new wall with door
Smith College
112 Elm St.
$6,000 — Repairs to porch at Hopkins House
St. John’s Episcopal Church, T-Mobile
48 Elm St.
$7,240 — Replace copper flashing
PITTSFIELD
Blue Chair Properties LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$25,000 — Dish to install microwave dish, OVP, and associated cables on existing wireless facility
Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$190,500 — Roofing
Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.
1000 North St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace existing rooftop heating and cooling unit
Patrick Ricchi
169 First St.
$17,300 — Roofing
Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
5 North St.
$420,000 — Roofing
Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
76 North St.
$2,561 — Add non-load-bearing wall
SPRINGFIELD
City of Springfield
90 Berkshire St.
$142,618 — At Springfield Public Day High School, hallway ceiling removal and replacement, roofing, structural support frame, existing louver infill, classroom wall repair, concrete pads, new chimney access door, new electrical room door
City of Springfield
55 Catharine St.
$127,000 — Miscellaneous repairs coinciding with mechanical upgrades at Rebecca M. Johnson School
City of Springfield
65 Sumner Ave.
$2,362,090 — Alter interior space for use as pre-kindergarten school
The Community Music School of Springfield Inc.
127 State St.
$208,100 — Roofing
Lingo Associates LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$269,000 — Roofing
Wytas Properties LLC
8 Florence St.
$80,000 — Alter mixed-use property (commercial and one-family) to a three-family residential structure; install second egress on third floor and install doors and windows