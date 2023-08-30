The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2023.

CHICOPEE

Rodrigo Araujo

348-354 Montcalm St.

$13,500 — Construct deck, stairs, and railing

Basser Kaufman Mass 310 LLC

678 Memorial Dr.

$372,000 — Roofing at Stop & Shop

Paul Bebo

244 Montgomery St.

$16,800 — Roofing; repair stairs, handrail, and gutters

MA Home Buyers LLC

618 McKinstry Ave.

$14,285 — Roofing

Montcalm Associates LP

419 Montcalm St.

$125,000 — Roofing

Victor Rivera

141 Skeele St.

$37,640 — Roofing

HADLEY

Amir Mikhchi

216 Russell St.

N/A — Plumbing repair

LEE

David Delgrande, Anne Delgrande

135 Housatonic St.

$1,300 — Vinyl windows

LENOX

Spigalina LLC

80 Main St.

$1,100 ­— Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

25 Williams LLC

25 Williams St.

$13,300 — Insulation and weatherization

City of Northampton

274 Main St.

$9,258 — New auditorium dome work platform and hoist framing at Academy of Music

Lake Rentals LLC

312 King St.

$99,000 — Interior renovations

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge Road

$35,000 — Meeting house roofing

Messer Investments Inc.

306 King St.

$6,120 — Illuminated ground sign for Northampton Athletic Club

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

781 Burts Pit Road

$25,600 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

789 Burts Pit Road

$24,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Smith College

College Lane

$23,000 — Open floor for electrical work, install plywood subfloor to close floor back up, construct new wall with door

Smith College

112 Elm St.

$6,000 — Repairs to porch at Hopkins House

St. John’s Episcopal Church, T-Mobile

48 Elm St.

$7,240 — Replace copper flashing

PITTSFIELD

Blue Chair Properties LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$25,000 — Dish to install microwave dish, OVP, and associated cables on existing wireless facility

Clock Tower Partners LLC

75 South Church St.

$190,500 — Roofing

Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.

1000 North St.

$30,000 — Remove and replace existing rooftop heating and cooling unit

Patrick Ricchi

169 First St.

$17,300 ­— Roofing

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust

5 North St.

$420,000 — Roofing

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust

76 North St.

$2,561 — Add non-load-bearing wall

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield

90 Berkshire St.

$142,618 — At Springfield Public Day High School, hallway ceiling removal and replacement, roofing, structural support frame, existing louver infill, classroom wall repair, concrete pads, new chimney access door, new electrical room door

City of Springfield

55 Catharine St.

$127,000 — Miscellaneous repairs coinciding with mechanical upgrades at Rebecca M. Johnson School

City of Springfield

65 Sumner Ave.

$2,362,090 — Alter interior space for use as pre-kindergarten school

The Community Music School of Springfield Inc.

127 State St.

$208,100 — Roofing

Lingo Associates LLC

20 Carando Dr.

$269,000 — Roofing

Wytas Properties LLC

8 Florence St.

$80,000 — Alter mixed-use property (commercial and one-family) to a three-family residential structure; install second egress on third floor and install doors and windows