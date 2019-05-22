Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Lisa Kmetz, Michael Turley

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced that the board of directors approved the promotions of Lisa Kmetz to senior vice president – Retail and BSA/security officer, and Michael Turley to senior vice president and controller.

Kmetz has 38 years of experience, having started at the former Bank of New England – West. She also spent time at the former United Savings Bank before joining Northampton Cooperative Bank in 1998. She is responsible for managing the branch network for the bank and its security functions as well as coordinating the bank’s charitable-giving efforts. She earned her associate degree in business administration from Holyoke Community College and completed a certificate program in computer information systems from Western New England University. She is a volunteer board member of the Lathrop Community.

Turley has 39 years of experience in banking and finance. He joined Greenfield Cooperative Bank in September 2013. He is a graduate of Union College in New York with a degree in economics and attended the MBA program at Western New England University. He is active in the community as a long-time member of the Buckland Finance Committee and several other committees within Buckland.