Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Awards

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual award winners for 2023. The Business of the Year Award is being presented jointly to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport and the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Kimberley Betts of Betts Plumbing & Heating Supply. Westfield On Weekends earned the Nonprofit of the Year Award, and the Member of the Year Award is being presented to Rick Rheault of Integrity Merchant Solutions.

“We have a robust community of members, both businesses and individuals, who contribute to the success and vitality of our chamber, Executive Director Amanda Waterfield said. “Our awards committee considered a range of candidates for these awards and ultimately selected entities that had the greatest impact on both the chamber and our communities.”

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Shaker Farms Country Club. The annual meeting and awards night provides an overview of the chamber’s yearly milestones and highlights organizations and individuals who are being honored.