United Way of Pioneer Valley to Host OnBoard Matching Event on Dec. 7

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced that the next OnBoard matching event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The OnBoard matching event is part of a volunteer development program that connects interested, talented individuals with area nonprofit organizations looking to attract new committee and board members to their work. It is an opportunity for potential volunteers to expand their talents, and for local service agencies to connect with a diverse audience.

“UWPV is excited to bring together boards seeking enthusiastic new members with local residents who want to become involved, true to our tradition of matching needs to resources,” said Scott Grodsky, board chairperson.

Both those seeking to host a nonprofit table and those who would like to explore board seats as well as board-level committees can register on Eventbrite by clicking here.