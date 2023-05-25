Greenfield Business Assoc. Hires Hannah Rechtschaffen as Association Coordinator

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Business Assoc. (GBA) has hired Hannah Rechtschaffen as its newest association coordinator. With an extensive background in business development and creative placemaking, Rechtschaffen brings fresh energy to this crucial role in Greenfield’s business community.

Rechtschaffen will focus her efforts on growing membership for the GBA — partnering with the city of Greenfield, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, and others — to further define the role and value of the association in the greater ecosystem. As the county seat, the health of Greenfield’s business sector is a vital beacon for how the county as a whole continues to keep and attract residents, tourists, and business owners alike.

Growing up in Northampton, Rechtschaffen left in 2002 to attend college in Ohio and was away for almost 17 years. “When I returned to the Valley in 2018, I fell in love with a house in Greenfield, and I have never regretted locating here,” she said. “I have been waiting for the right time to make a professional move to this community, and I am thrilled to now be with the Greenfield Business Association, working directly for the growth and vitality of my city.”

Rechtschaffen did not wait for this position to open up to get involved in her community. She currently chairs the Sustainable Greenfield Implementation Committee, which supports the use and implementation of the city’s master plan. She is also a member of the Downtown Greenfield Alliance and the Local Cultural Council.

For the last four years, Rechtschaffen worked as director of Placemaking for W.D. Cowls, growing the Mill District project in North Amherst through events, social-media marketing, commercial tenant engagment, community development, and the opening of a local artist gallery. As a Greenfield resident, she is thrilled to bring her skills home to her city, getting to know the business owners and organizations more extensively and working for the sustainable advancement of the local economy.

“Big things are happening in Greenfield, and I am honored to be part of the momentum,” she said. “Keep an eye on us up here.”

Rechtschaffen is a former member of the Amherst Chamber Board, a member of the BusinessWest 40 Under Forty class of 2022, and a graduate of the Leadership Pioneer Valley class of 2021.