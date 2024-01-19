Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Victor Rodriguez Sr.

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the appointment of Victor Rodriguez Sr. as assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer. In this role, he intends to leverage his extensive experience and expertise to guide borrowers through the homeownership journey with personalized care and local market knowledge. He will be based at the bank’s South Hadley branch.

“We are excited to welcome Victor to the GCB team,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO. “His proven track record of success, deep understanding of the mortgage industry, and commitment to personalized service make him an invaluable asset to our bank and our community. We are confident that Victor will play a key role in helping our neighbors achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of banking experience. Throughout his career, he has earned accolades such as the 2022 Realtor Affiliate of the Year from the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley. Rodriguez’s passion for mortgage lending extends beyond client transactions, as evidenced by his recent role as a guest speaker at the NEFMA fall conference, where he presented on the topic “Opportunities Await: Developing a Diverse Mortgage Customer Source.”

“Victor’s passion for fostering diversity in homeownership is deeply impressive. His NEFMA presentation clearly demonstrated his commitment to expanding access to mortgage opportunities for underserved communities,” said Jane Wolfe, executive vice president of Residential Lending. “We fully expect Victor to become a leading voice in this area, not only within our bank, but across the region.”