Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley Installs 2024 Leadership

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Ruffini was installed as the 2024 president of the Realtor Assooc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV), a nonprofit trade association with more than 1,800 members. The 108th annual installation of officers and directors was held on Jan. 11 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

A Realtor since 1996, Ruffini is the broker/owner of RE/MAX Connections and has made a long-term commitment to RAPV and the Realtor family. Since 2021, he has served on the local board of directors at RAPV, including as secretary in 2022 and treasurer in 2023. He is involved in several committees at the association, including the government affairs, mediator & ombudsman, professional standards, bylaws & policy task force, and finance. The RAPV named him Realtor of the Year in 2015 and 2021.

Ruffini served as president of the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors (MAR) in 2014. In addition to serving in leadership, he has been a member of the MAR board of directors since 2006. He received the MAR Private Property Rights Award in 2019 and the MAR Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award in 2020. He also currently serves as chair of the Massachusetts Board of Registration for Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons and holds 11 professional designations and certifications.

The following individuals were installed as 2024 officers: Sue Drumm of Coldwell Banker Realty as president-elect, Brenda Cuoco of Brenda Cuoco & Associates Real Estate Brokerage as treasurer, and Lori Beth Betterton of LAER Realty Partners as immediate past president. Directors include Carrie Blair of Keller Williams Realty, Shawn Bowman of Trademark Real Estate, Janise Fitzpatrick of Jones Group Realtors, Judy Nevarez of BHH Realty Professionals, Kelly Page of Trademark Real Estate, Erica Swallow of Coldwell Banker Realty – Western MA, Jennifer Tetreault of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals, Don Thompson of NextHome Elite Realty, and Vinny Walsh of Coldwell Banker Realty – Western MA.