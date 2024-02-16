Greenfield Crossroads Cultural District Committee Seeking Event Proposals

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Crossroads Cultural District Committee is accepting proposals from organizations seeking funding to support cultural activities in the community.

The committee has approximately $12,000 to fund proposals from organizations seeking support for events and arts projects that take place in the state-designated Crossroads Cultural District, an area that encompasses downtown Greenfield. Submissions are due by noon on Friday, March 1. To apply, visit forms.gle/2e9qafSLLpjHa4X8A.

“The Crossroads Cultural District Committee is looking to partner with local organizations to provide events that draw residents and visitors to our downtown,” said Caitlin von Schmidt, who chairs the district. “We’re hoping to maximize the funding received from the Mass Cultural Council to help put on an amazing slate of events this spring and summer.”

Events and activities must be held within the cultural district and take place before Sept. 30, 2024 to be eligible for funding. The committee has previously funded events like the Greenfield Winter Carnival and Greenfield Bee Fest, and has also installed light-pole banners and funded bee sculptures found throughout the district in recent years.

Cultural districts designated by the Mass Cultural Council aim to drive economic growth, strengthen distinctive local character, and improve quality of life for families across Massachusetts. By supporting arts, humanities, and science organizations, cultural districts attract tourists and entrepreneurs, which in turn help communities foster their cultural sector and expand their tax base. Greenfield received its cultural-district designation in 2016.