Greenfield to Host Parking-management Workshop on Jan. 21

GREENFIELD — Parking is consistently one of the issues that generates the most civic debate in Greenfield. On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center at 35 Pleasant St., the city will host a workshop on parking management. The session will include an overview of parking resources in the downtown area, a discussion about locations where there is a mismatch between parking supply and demand, and an opportunity for members of the community to have their questions answered.

The goal of the workshop is to assess downtown parking resources and management and develop proposed changes to utilization of parking assets, including on-street parking, municipal lots, and the Olive Street Garage.

“There’s no doubt that parking is a hot-button issue in Greenfield, as it is in many communities,” Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams said. “Given that there are currently many moving parts and changes coming to Main Street, we hope to develop a cohesive strategy to manage our parking assets, based on best practices and feedback from residents and the business community.”

The Massachusetts Downtown Initiative awarded the city $25,000 in consultant services for a parking-management study. The study is being conducted by Stantec.

The workshop will be held in-person and recorded for those unable to attend.