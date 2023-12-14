Greenfield Savings Bank Promotes Shandra Richardson

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) promoted Shandra Richardson to chief operating officer and senior vice president. She will direct all aspects of the bank’s operations, which include compliance, retail banking, marketing, deposit, electronic, and consumer loan operations, as well as developing and implementing new policies and procedures for the organizational systems management.

“In the two years since Shandra joined Greenfield Savings Bank as senior Operations officer, she has been a leader in improving the efficiency and functionality of the many departments under her control,” said Thomas Meshako, president and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. “One of Shandra’s first successes was the complete transformation of the Customer Contact Center to dramatically shorten hold times, expand the team’s skill set, and implement technology to route calls to respective agents based on expertise and customer need. Shandra is helping our bank build the infrastructure it needs to improve the overall customer experience.”

Richardson has worked in the banking industry for more than 17 years. A UMass Amherst graduate, she received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and then went on to earn an MBA along with completing leadership and lean methodology executive education courses. She prides herself on being a lifetime learner and is continuously looking for ways to enhance her skills and those of the teams that she leads.

Since joining GSB and moving to Western Mass. from Boston, Richardson has volunteered in numerous local causes, and in October, she joined the board of directors of Safe Passage. She also serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review advisory council, an opt-in research community of business professionals.