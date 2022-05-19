Greg McIntyre Joins Tighe & Bond Board of Directors 





WESTFIELD — Greg McIntyre has been elected as a new external member of Tighe & Bond, Inc.’s board of directors.

McIntyre joins six other Tighe & Bond board members, including President & CEO Robert Belitz; Peter Grabowski, PE; Tiffany Labrie, PE, CDT; Bradlee Mezquita, PE, LEED AP; Daniel Rukakoski, PWS, CWS, PSS; and external director Lisa Robert, PE.

McIntyre has nearly four decades of experience in the engineering and construction industry. He was an executive at CH2M, an engineering company, where he served on the board of directors — and was president of both the State and Local Government Client Sector and Global Water Business Group. There he also served as managing director, responsible for the program and construction management of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues and infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

“Greg’s experience as an executive leader in our industry, and his impact on initiatives in the areas of safety; technology; mergers and acquisitions; and diversity, equity, and inclusion will no doubt bring invaluable perspective to our board of directors,” said Robert Belitz, Tighe & Bond’s president & CEO.

Throughout his career, McIntyre has served as an active member and leader of various professional and non-profit organizations. He served on the board of directors for the Colorado Business Roundtable, and he currently serves on the board of directors for Water for People, a global nonprofit working in Latin America, Africa, and Asia to achieve lasting access to clean water and sanitation services. Additionally, he has been active in the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Water Works Association, and the Water Environment Federation.