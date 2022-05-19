Danelle Danemark Named Vice President of Human Resources at Comcast 





BERLIN, CT – Comcast has appointed Danelle Danemark vice president of Human Resources for the company’s Western New England Region, which includes more than 300 communities in Connecticut, Western Mass., Western New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York.

“Danelle brings a vast amount of valuable experience to this role and I’m delighted to have her as part of the team,” said Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region. “She is an engaged and energetic leader who is committed to driving business objectives and dedicated to the development and success of others.”

Prior to joining the Western New England Region, Danemark was senior director of Human Resources and business partner for Comcast’s Sales and Marketing organization across the northeast. In this role she was responsible for developing strategies for organizational design, workforce planning, talent management and development.

Danemark also previously served as Director of Human Resources in Comcast’s Freedom Region, which covers Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, providing strategic guidance to the senior leadership team with a focus on employee engagement and performance management for a variety of operational teams.

In this new role, Danemark will oversee the region’s human resource functions including talent management, career development and training; benefits, with a focus on employee wellness, safety and wellbeing; and employee engagement and recognition.