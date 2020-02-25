Health New England Named a Finalist in Healthiest Employers of Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England has been recognized as one of the 2019 finalists of the Healthiest Employers of Massachusetts, a nationally recognized awards program powered by the Springbuk Health Intelligence Platform.

Applicants to the Healthiest Employers awards program were evaluated across six key categories, representing a holistic view of employee well-being: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. All companies that applied to the awards program were ranked according to the proprietary Healthiest Employers Index, a 1-100 rubric for employee well-being programming.

Ranked second in the 100- to 499-employee size category in Massachusetts, Health New England was honored for its commitment to employee health and corporate health programming. As an award finalist, Health New England has demonstrated a strong commitment to the health and well-being of its team members.

“We are honored and excited that Health New England is being recognized for the work we do to empower our associates to make positive changes in their health journeys,” said Katie Bruno, Public Health and Wellness program manager at Health New England. “We strive to improve the health and lives of the people in our communities, and we bring that same mission to our worksite wellness program. My team, in collaboration with our wellness committee, implements engaging, innovative, and meaningful programs that support our associates’ health needs.”

Health New England offers traditional wellness programs that allow employees to partake in short-term programs individually or with a team, and identifies ways to encourage long-term behavior change by building a work culture that supports overall health. This includes leadership support, internal partners, mindfulness training, health coaching, flexible work hours and location, and increased benefits and rewards.

“We congratulate Health New England for their efforts to make workplace health a top priority for their organization and their team members,” said Rod Reasen, co-founder and CEO of Springbuk. “Each year, it’s our privilege at Springbuk to recognize the best of the best in corporate health through the Healthiest Employers awards program. Across the nation, we’re encouraged by the tremendous efforts of corporate health leaders proactively investing in the well-being of their employee population.”