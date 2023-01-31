Legal Sports Betting Begins Today in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts’ three casinos will begin taking sports bets today at 10 a.m., six months after the state Legislature legalized sports betting in in the Commonwealth.

Some big names are expected to be on hand at the state’s casinos Tuesday to place their bets, including Johnny Damon, Cedric Maxwell, Matt Light, and Julian Edelman at Encore Boston Harbor; Rob Ninkovich at Plainridge Park Casino; and Ray Bourque at MGM Springfield.

MGM Springfield is also touting its 4,586-square-foot sports-wagering lounge with stadium seating, a 45-foot viewing wall, an enclosed wagering counter, and space for wagering kiosks.

Sports betting is expected to bring in about $50 million in annual revenue to the Bay State. Mobile sports betting, allowing people to use apps on their smartphones, is the next phase, but no date has been given for when that will begin.