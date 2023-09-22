Holyoke Mall to Host Free Multi-employer Job Fair on Sept. 27

HOLYOKE — Job seekers across Western Mass. will head to Holyoke Mall to advance their careers during the Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. on the lower level in Macy’s Court.

This accessible, multi-employer job fair features employers across more than 10 industries seeking candidates at all skill levels to fill both full-time and part-time positions. Candidates will connect with employers one-on-one for on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

More than three dozen Western Mass. businesses are attending this fall’s job fair, including

Aveanna Healthcare, Baystate Health, Berkshire Arc, CareOne at Northampton, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Florence Bank, Furnari Jewelers, Gap Factory, Golden Years, Griswold Home Care, Guidewire, Hannoush Jewelers, Head Start, Holyoke Fire Department, Holyoke Gas & Electric, Holyoke Medical Center, H&R Block Holyoke, KeyBank, the Literacy Lab, MassHire Holyoke, MetroCare of Springfield, MGM Springfield, O’Connell Care at Home, Pathlight, PeoplesBank, Round1, ServiceNet, Soto Home Care, Springfield Public Schools, TD Bank, US Army Recruiting – Springfield, Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital, Westfield Bank, Western Massachusetts Training Consortium,Westover Job Corps Center, Yankee Candle, and YMCA of Greater Springfield.

The Get Hired Job Fair is free for all job seekers and is sponsored by Springfield Public Schools, KeyBank, PeoplesBank, ServiceNet, Guidewire, and Rock 102.