Holyoke Then and Now

Photos Past and Present
Holyoke’s rich industrial past, one that earned it the nickname ‘Paper City.’
Old Holyoke Dam
A view of Mountain Park, the popular amusement park that closed its doors in 1987.
Holyoke’s canals gave the city water power — and an identity.
City Hall has become a symbol of Holyoke.
One of the horses from the carousel at Mountain Park, later moved to Heritage State Park, where it has become a popular attraction.
An aerial shot of Holyoke, one of its canals, and one of its many distinctive mills.
The Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center is part of a new era for Holyoke’s business community.
This mural at 44 Clemente St., created by the artist known as BORDALO II, is part of the Beyond Walls initiative that has changed the landscape in downtown Holyoke and beyond.