Home Depot Names FastenMaster’s Cortex Decking System an Innovation Award Winner

AGAWAM — FastenMaster’s Cortex hidden fastening system has been named as one of the top three innovation award winners for 2022 by the Home Depot.

Cortex is a fast and easy way to build a deck with fully hidden hardware and fasteners. The product comes with a proprietary drive bit that sets the screw to the perfect depth every time in composite, cap-stock, and PVC decking boards.

“We are honored to be named as a recipient of the 2022 Innovation Awards from the Home Depot,” said John McMahon, vice president of FastenMaster, a division of OMG Inc., and a brand of fastening solutions for professional contractors. “The list of top winners and finalists is impressive, and having our brand as the second runner-up overall is both highly rewarding and humbling. We want to thank the Home Depot for this honor and congratulate all the companies identified in the process.”

The Cortex hidden deck-fastening system features fasteners with a Torx T-Tap drive system that is nearly impossible to strip out and comes with a strong setting tool that enables both pros and DIYers to install up to 350 fasteners with one tool. Cortex plugs are made from the same material as the decking board being installed.