Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield to Host SantaCon Networking Event

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will bring joy to the holiday season with its SantaCon networking event on Thursday, Dec. 15 at various locations in downtown Springfield, including BarKaya, Jackalope Restaurant, Dewey’s Lounge, and White Lion Brewing, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SantaCon will focus on building community through supporting and encouraging young professionals to become more involved in their local communities by spreading holiday cheer. The event encourages attendees to dress in Santa- and holiday-themed costumes, supporting camaraderie and connection this holiday season.

The SantaCon event is free for YPS members and $10 for non-members. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped, unused toy to contribute to a toy drive hosted by Springfield’s Gray House, which helps neighbors experiencing hardships by providing food, clothing, and educational services. The event will kick off at BarKaya (278 Worthington St.) at 5:30 p.m.

Throughout the holiday season, YPS also encourages volunteerism through its partnership with the Springfield Rotary Club by supporting Springfield’s Friends of the Homeless (FOTH) chapter. Volunteers can sign up to assist in serving food at the FOTH Worthington Street shelter location in Springfield by registering at www.springfieldmarotary.org/events/calendar.

“YPS events help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

To register for SantaCon, visit www.springfieldyps.com/events.