The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Homepro Handyman Service Inc., 67 Hunt St. Suite 107 Agawam, MA 01001. Demyan Volkov, 7 Rising Corner Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Handyman services.

PS Remodeling Inc., 31 Editha Ave., Agawam, MA 01001. Pavel Stakhnyuk MA, same. Remodeling.

Rinemil Liquor Corporation, 525 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam, MA 01001. Navin K. Patel, same. Retail package store.

AMHERST

Elateq Inc., 31 Salem Place Amherst, MA 01002. Ljilana Rajic, same. Develop, deploy, and maintain sustainable technologies for water treatment and purification systems.

CHICOPEE

The Corner Pocket Billiard Hall Inc., 39 Pheasant Way, Chicopee, MA 01022. Christopher J. Rogers, same. Billiard hall/bar.

The Healing Coop, Inc., 334 Britton St. Chicopee, MA 01020. Saskia Cote, same. Alternative therapy space and retail.

J C Trucking Inc., 109 Church St., Unit 2, Chicopee, MA 01020. Jonathon William Chartier, same. Trucking service.

GREENFIELD

Sabelawski Financial Group Corporation, 1 Village Green, Greenfield, MA 01301. Edward P. Sabelawski, same. Taxes and investments.

HAMPDEN

JCDC Construction Inc., 205 Chapin Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Corey Chenevert, same. Construction.

HOLYOKE

PH Select Inc., 10 Hospital Dr., Suite 306, Holyoke, MA 01040. John J. Swlerzewski, same. Research, manufacture, and distribution of consumer health and hygiene products.

LONGMEADOW

Counselink, Inc., 175 Dwight Road, Suite 306 Longmeadow, MA 01106. Joseph Leonard, 46 Arnold Road, Pelham, MA 01002. Mental health services.

Moving Specialist, Inc., 162 Field Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Lori Conte, same. To operate a moving and packing company.

NORTH ADAMS

The Yellow Door Restaurant Inc., 66 Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. Thomas Krens, 25 Fort Hoosac Place, Williamstown, MA 01267. Food and beverage sales and service.

NORTHAMPTON

Bardwell Creative Inc., 9 ½ Market St., Northampton, MA 01060. Kenneth Butler, same. Business consulting.

Golden Age Sounds Inc., 32 Masonic St., Northampton, MA 01060. Peter Hamelin, 37 B Woodmont Road, Northampton, MA 01060. Operation of music, arts, and entertainment venue.

Mill River Music Inc., 16 Armory St., Northampton, MA 01060. Jonathon Aronstein, same. Sales, repair, and exchange of musical instruments.

WEST BROOKFIELD

Xtremepaintball Inc., 153 Shea Road, West Brookfield, MA 01585. Joseph P. O’Malley, same. Paintball activities.