Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Four Seasons Wine & Liquor

333 Russell St.

Valley Spirits Inc.

Full of Grace Farm

105 Stockbridge St.

Laura Litterer

Hadley Tire

444 Russell St.

Silverleaf Tire Inc.

Off the Wall Games

41 Russell St.

War Stories, LLC

NORTHAMPTON

AT&T Authorized Retailer

140 Main St.

Laren Whiddon, Heather Krebs

The Baker’s Pin Inc.

34 Bridge St.

Lisa Greco, Dennis Greco

Beerology

342 Pleasant St., #1

Jordana Starr, Michael Schilling

Café Balagan

241 Main St.

Adi Nagli

Cher Willems Pottery

75 Lyman Road

Cheryl Willems

Developmental Testing Service, LLC

35 South Park Terrace

Theo Dawson

JKirley Collective

100 Straw Ave.

Jessica Kirley

Journey to Wellness

2 Conz St.

Pamela McMahon

Learning Solutions for Learning Success

2 Main St.

Western New England Integrated Learning Center, LLC

Niki’s Liquors

24 Haydenville Road

Pragnesh Patel

Stan-the-Fixit-Man

1 Bardwell St.

Stan Pollack

YUP Coffee Roasters

296 Nonotuck St.

Matthew Bousquet

SOUTHWICK

Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions

142 South Longyard Road

Andrea Hunter

WESTFIELD

Blended Vintage Market Place

48 Elm St.

Blissful Brooke Family Daycare

731 West Road

Krystal Young-LaFountain

H. McClain at A Slight Edge Salon

20 Elm St.

Heather McClain

Hilltown Chic

24 School St.

Cassandra Cyr

LBI Truck & Bus Repair

14 Delmont Ave.

Dana Lecrenski

Lisa Viv Designs

287 Munger Hill Road

Lis Viveiros

New England Overland Outfitters

1750 East Mountain Road

Ryan Mahan

RE/MAX Compass

108 Elm St.

Compass Home Inc.

S & P Property Group

375 Springdale Road

Debbie Smith

This Is Me Mental Health

5 Noble Ave.

Andrea Messier

Trash Fish Junk Removal, LLC

33 Sunrise Terrace

United American Muslim Assoc. Western Mass.

66 South Broad St.

Rizaan Abubakar