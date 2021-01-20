Top Page Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 131

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Four Seasons Wine & Liquor
333 Russell St.
Valley Spirits Inc.

Full of Grace Farm
105 Stockbridge St.
Laura Litterer

Hadley Tire
444 Russell St.
Silverleaf Tire Inc.

Off the Wall Games
41 Russell St.
War Stories, LLC

NORTHAMPTON

AT&T Authorized Retailer
140 Main St.
Laren Whiddon, Heather Krebs

The Baker’s Pin Inc.
34 Bridge St.
Lisa Greco, Dennis Greco

Beerology
342 Pleasant St., #1
Jordana Starr, Michael Schilling

Café Balagan
241 Main St.
Adi Nagli

Cher Willems Pottery
75 Lyman Road
Cheryl Willems

Developmental Testing Service, LLC
35 South Park Terrace
Theo Dawson

JKirley Collective
100 Straw Ave.
Jessica Kirley

Journey to Wellness
2 Conz St.
Pamela McMahon

Learning Solutions for Learning Success
2 Main St.
Western New England Integrated Learning Center, LLC

Niki’s Liquors
24 Haydenville Road
Pragnesh Patel

Stan-the-Fixit-Man
1 Bardwell St.
Stan Pollack

YUP Coffee Roasters
296 Nonotuck St.
Matthew Bousquet

SOUTHWICK

Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions
142 South Longyard Road
Andrea Hunter

WESTFIELD

Blended Vintage Market Place
48 Elm St.
Blended Vintage Market Place

Blissful Brooke Family Daycare
731 West Road
Krystal Young-LaFountain

H. McClain at A Slight Edge Salon
20 Elm St.
Heather McClain

Hilltown Chic
24 School St.
Cassandra Cyr

LBI Truck & Bus Repair
14 Delmont Ave.
Dana Lecrenski

Lisa Viv Designs
287 Munger Hill Road
Lis Viveiros

New England Overland Outfitters
1750 East Mountain Road
Ryan Mahan

RE/MAX Compass
108 Elm St.
Compass Home Inc.

S & P Property Group
375 Springdale Road
Debbie Smith

This Is Me Mental Health
5 Noble Ave.
Andrea Messier

Trash Fish Junk Removal, LLC
33 Sunrise Terrace
Trash Fish Junk Removal, LLC

United American Muslim Assoc. Western Mass.
66 South Broad St.
Rizaan Abubakar

 

