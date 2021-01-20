Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Four Seasons Wine & Liquor
333 Russell St.
Valley Spirits Inc.
Full of Grace Farm
105 Stockbridge St.
Laura Litterer
Hadley Tire
444 Russell St.
Silverleaf Tire Inc.
Off the Wall Games
41 Russell St.
War Stories, LLC
NORTHAMPTON
AT&T Authorized Retailer
140 Main St.
Laren Whiddon, Heather Krebs
The Baker’s Pin Inc.
34 Bridge St.
Lisa Greco, Dennis Greco
Beerology
342 Pleasant St., #1
Jordana Starr, Michael Schilling
Café Balagan
241 Main St.
Adi Nagli
Cher Willems Pottery
75 Lyman Road
Cheryl Willems
Developmental Testing Service, LLC
35 South Park Terrace
Theo Dawson
JKirley Collective
100 Straw Ave.
Jessica Kirley
Journey to Wellness
2 Conz St.
Pamela McMahon
Learning Solutions for Learning Success
2 Main St.
Western New England Integrated Learning Center, LLC
Niki’s Liquors
24 Haydenville Road
Pragnesh Patel
Stan-the-Fixit-Man
1 Bardwell St.
Stan Pollack
YUP Coffee Roasters
296 Nonotuck St.
Matthew Bousquet
SOUTHWICK
Auburn Brown Advertising & Promotions
142 South Longyard Road
Andrea Hunter
WESTFIELD
Blended Vintage Market Place
48 Elm St.
Blended Vintage Market Place
Blissful Brooke Family Daycare
731 West Road
Krystal Young-LaFountain
H. McClain at A Slight Edge Salon
20 Elm St.
Heather McClain
Hilltown Chic
24 School St.
Cassandra Cyr
LBI Truck & Bus Repair
14 Delmont Ave.
Dana Lecrenski
Lisa Viv Designs
287 Munger Hill Road
Lis Viveiros
New England Overland Outfitters
1750 East Mountain Road
Ryan Mahan
RE/MAX Compass
108 Elm St.
Compass Home Inc.
S & P Property Group
375 Springdale Road
Debbie Smith
This Is Me Mental Health
5 Noble Ave.
Andrea Messier
Trash Fish Junk Removal, LLC
33 Sunrise Terrace
Trash Fish Junk Removal, LLC
United American Muslim Assoc. Western Mass.
66 South Broad St.
Rizaan Abubakar