The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Daniel’s Truck Center Inc., 10 Montcalm St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Daniel LaFlamme, same address. Used truck and auto sales.

Precision Professionals Inc., 22 Harrington Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. Alexandre Holan, same address. Cleaning services.

GREENFIELD

CK Sandwich Inc., 446 Country Club Road, Greenfield, MA 01301. Christine M. Kuzm eskus, same address. Sandwich shop.

LUDLOW

3 Dukes Fishing Inc., 164 Lyon St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Mark D. Simonds, same address. To engage in the operation of commercial fishing.

The Watch Wellness Group Inc., 31 Nash Hill Road, Ludlow, MA 01056. Lisa Knowles-Warren, same address. Counseling and therapy services to the public.

MONSON

Bean Camping Inc., 72 Sutcliff Road, Monson, MA 01057. Joshua Unwin, same address. Campground.

PITTSFIELD

Waste Management Solutions Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jacob Levy, same address. Waste management.

Akso First Health Treatment Center Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Yiling Wang, same address. Health consulting.

SPRINGFIELD

Worthington Package Store Inc., 1334 Liberty St., Springfield, MA 01104. Khushal Gogri, 135 Bernie Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Liquor store.

WESTFIELD

A.G. Falcetti Carpentry Inc., 262 Paper Mill Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Anthony Falcetti, same address. Carpentry.

Est US Express Inc., 105 Franklin St., third floor, Westfield, MA 01085. Pjotr Ptselnikov, same address. Trucking.

WILBRAHAM

Adam Long Painting Inc., 60 Manchonis Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Adam K. Long, same address. Painting and power washing.

Baskor Inc., 241 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. John M. Basile, same address. Insurance inspections with drone.

Packology Design Group Corporation, 35 Burleigh Ave., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Walter Grono, same address. Packing and distribution.