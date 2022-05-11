The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Amherst Services Inc., 100 Sunderland Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Benjamin P. White, 168 Barton Ave., Belchertown, MA 01007. Fleet and transportation services.

BELCHERTOWN

Frontline Agencies Inc., 689 George Hannum Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Cassandra Fontaine, same address. Digital marketing agency.

CHICOPEE

Casa De Adoracion Hay Vida En Jesus, 938 Chicopee St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Rev. Jose A. Rodriguez, 18 Percy St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Church.

Chicopee Liquor Mart Inc., 110 Wheatland Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Bharatkumar Patel, same address. Package store and liquor store.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Cali Medspa Inc., 294 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Antigone Panidis, same address. Aesthetic services.

Modern Creative Contractor Inc., 61 Colony Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Talal Mhanna, same address. Building, remodeling, and home improvement.

EASTHAMPTON

Hometown Financial Acquisition Corp., 36 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Matthew S. Sosik, same address. Investments and acquisitions.

HADLEY

Tranquil Spirits Acupuncture Inc., 132 Bay Road, Hadley, MA 01035. Debra Rusenko, same address. Acupuncture.

HOLYOKE

Compass Church Holyoke Inc., 41 Cabot St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Rev. Merlly D. Otero, 3 Didonato Ave., Dudley, MA 01571. Church.

SOUTH HADLEY

Cytopirate Inc., 6 Greenacre Road, South Hadley, MA 01075. Richard Charles Noble, 150 Hillside Road, Unit 12, Westfield, MA 01085. Lab space.

Floki Inc., 30 Saybrook Circle, South Hadley, MA 01075. Shawn G. Mitchell, same address. Real estate.

SPRINGFIELD

Allen Law, P.C., 1500 Main St., Suite 1506, Springfield, MA 01115. Johnathan H. Allen, same address. Law office.

Brooklyn 28 Inc., 1383 Liberty St., Springfield, MA 01104. Altan Ihas, 329 Miller St. Ludlow, MA 01056. Pizza restaurant.

Burgos Trucking Corp., 24 Delaware Ave., Springfield, MA 01119. Ramon E. Burgos, same address. Trucking.