Company Notebook

PeoplesBank Announces New Banking Center in South Windsor, Conn.

Fresh off its successful launch in the center of West Hartford and the renovation of its Suffield Banking Center, PeoplesBank has announced that it will add to its Connecticut footprint by building a new 2,000-square-foot banking center at 50 Cedar Ave. in South Windsor. The banking center is expected to be the anchor for other adjacent development that may include a restaurant, coffee and retail shops, and a medical office building.Designed by Tecton Architects of Hartford, the banking center will feature many of the innovative technologies that PeoplesBank has rolled out at its other new and renovated locations, including two VideoBankerITMs and two EV charging stations. The new banking center will also utilize the bank’s Universal Banker approach, which allows its associates to provide a wide range of banking services to customers. The new South Windsor Banking Center is expected to be open in early December, 2022.

Florence Bank to Celebrate 20th Annual Customers’ Choice Community Grants Program

FLORENCE — For 20 years, Florence Bank has awarded grants of up to $5,000 each to dozens of nonprofits chosen by its customers, and at its annual gathering this year, it will once again offer up $100,000 to organizations that support young and old in the community. At its 20th Annual Customers’ Choice Community Grants gala, to be staged May 19 at 5 p.m. at Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park, the bank will offer awards to 45 nonprofits and celebrate a total of $1.4 million in community giving through this one channel. Organizations like Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield and the Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Holyoke will receive awards for the first time this year thanks to customer voting. In addition to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Springfield, the Therapeutic Equestrian Center and Dakin, the following organizations received enough votes to qualify for a grant and will receive an award at the celebration: Amherst Neighbors, Amherst Survival Center, Belchertown Animal Relief Committee Inc. (BARC), Belchertown K-9, Cancer Connection, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital VNA & Hospice, Easthampton Community Center, Easthampton Elementary Schools PTO, Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Friends of Forbes Library, Friends of Lilly Library, Friends of M.N. Spear Memorial Library, Friends of Northampton Legion Baseball, Friends of the Williamsburg Library, Goshen Firefighters Assoc., Grow Food Northampton, Granby Senior Center, Habitat for Humanity Pioneer Valley, Historic Northampton, Hitchcock Center for the Environment, It Takes a Village, J.F.K. Middle School, Kestrel Land Trust, Leeds Elementary School PTO, Ludlow Boys & Girls Club, Manna Community Kitchen, Northampton Community Music Center, Northampton High School PTO, Northampton Neighbors, Northampton Survival Center, Our Lady of the Hills Parish, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Revitalize CDC, Riverside Industries, R.K. Finn Ryan Road School, Safe Passage, Smith Vocational High School PTO, The Parish Cupboard, Whole Children, and Williamsburg Firefighters Association.

Greater Springfield CVB Names 2022 Howdy Award Finalists

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) has announced 50 Finalists for the upcoming 2022 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence. The Howdy Awards, as they are also known, celebrate workers in visitor-facing roles across Western Mass who deliver outstanding guest service, create loyal customers for their businesses and help make a positive impact upon the region’s hospitality economy.The 2022 Howdy Awards will be celebrated on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the MassMutual Center, and will also include the presentation of the Spotlight Award to Nate Costa and the Springfield Thunderbirds ownership group for keeping professional hockey in Western Mass.

The 50 finalists are:

Accommodations

FeliciaFernandez, front desk clerk, Hampton Inn and Suites, Hadley;

AustinGinman, front desk agent, MGM Hotel, Springfield;

GenesisRamos, front desk clerk, Residence Inn, Chicopee; and

FeliciaLaurin, housekeeping supervisor, The Inn on Boltwood,Amherst.

Attractions

David Dunston, show staff, Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield;

Laura Litterer, owner,Full of Grace Farm, Hadley;

Steve Ferraro, director of Operations, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield;

Sabrina Brizzolari, director of Event Services, Mass Mutual Center, Springfield;

Gary Laprade, tour host,Sports Travel and Tours, Hatfield;

Pearl Wesley, ranger, Springfield Armory, Springfield;and

Sharon Ferrara, Welcome Center manager,Springfield Museums, Springfield.

Banquets

Shanique Fair, catering sales manager,MGM Springfield;

Will Diaz, event planner, Log Cabin, Holyoke; and

Brenda Lee Glanville, director of Sales & Marketing, Summit View Banquet House, Holyoke.

Beverage

Terry Ryan, bartender, Collins Tavern, West Springfield;

Rob Dullea, bar manager,Fitzwilly’s, Northampton;

Jessica Santinello, bartender, Maple Leaf, Westfield;

Matthew Jerzyk, bartender,Max’s Tavern, Springfield; and

Amanda Reed, bartender,the Ranch Pub House, Southwick

Food Casual

June Leduc, general manager, Delaney’s Market, Longmeadow;

Silvana Cardaropoli, customer service, Palazzo’s, Springfield;

Humberto Caro, manager, Starbuck’s, Monarch Place, Springfield; and

Erica Rosado, breakfast attendant, Tru by Hilton, Chicopee.

Food Tableside

Kelsi Donohue, server, Bnapoli Italian, West Springfield;

Donna Nardi, server,Cal’s Restaurant, West Springfield;

Matthew Canata, counter clerk,EB’s, Agawam;

Darlene Robinson, server,Gregory’s Pizza, Wilbraham;

Bernadette Beaudry, server,Johnny’s Roadside Diner, Hadley;

Benny Beans, server,Lattitude, West Springfield;

Amy Silvestri,general manager,UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill,Springfield; and

Michael Moriarty, server,Villa Napoletana, East Longmeadow.

Public Service

Serena Curley, concierge,Baystate Medical Center, Springfield;

Latrina Haynie, phlebotomist, Baystate Lab, Springfield;

January Russell, insurance agent,Bluestone Insurance/Horace Mann, Agawam;

Heather Wyman, office manager,Cordes Orthodontics, Westfield;

Paul Barden, Meals on Wheels,Greater Springfield Senior Services, Springfield;

Tricia Zoly, nurse, Holyoke Council on Aging, Holyoke; and

Harold Anderson, program director, Valley Eye Radio, Springfield.

Retail

Yates Greenhalgh, cashier, Big Y, Wilbraham;

Kerri O’Connor, manager,Athleta, Longmeadow;

Patrick Hamel, service advisor, Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke;

Tiarra Henderson, framing specialist, Michael’s, West Springfield;

Maria Lepage, sales and leasing consultant,Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke;

Sabrina Pretti, customer service,Insa Inc., Easthampton;

Carolyn Owens, cashier,Walgreen’s, Springfield;

Janet Graves, retail sales associate, Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield;and

Stephen Ross, sales associate, Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield

Transportation

Jose Guzman, valet parker,Baystate Medical Center, Springfield;

Barbara Eckert, booth attendant, Civic Center Garage, Springfield; and

Tom McLeer, PVTA bus driver,PVTA, Springfield

The Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence are sponsored by Eastern States Exposition, Aladco Linen Services, Mass. Convention Center Authority, Freedom Credit Union, Performance Foodservice, People’s United Bank, MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center, Baystate Health, Yankee Candle Village, Modelo Especial, The Republican, MassLive, WWLP TV-22 and IHeart Media.

The GSCVB, an affiliate of the Economic Development Council of Western Mass, is a private non-profit destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting Western Mass for meetings and conventions, group tours, sports and leisure travel.

Whalley Computer Associates Named One of The 2022 Tech Elite 250

SOUTHWICK — Whalley Computer Associates (WCA) has again been named to the Tech Elite 250 list comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have made the investments necessary to earn the highest level of certifications from the largest and most prestigious manufacturers of technology products and services. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named WCA to the Tech Elite 250 in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as well. WCA’s engineering team has earned about 125 certifications with nearly 30 different manufacturers by numerous dedicated engineers. Founded in 1979, WCA has been providing IT solutions and services to customers throughout New England and upstate New York for 43 years.

UMass Amherst Dining to Measure Carbon Footprint for Individual Dishes

AMHERST — Bolstering UMass Amherst’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2032, UMass Amherst Dining Services has made the commitment to measure the carbon impact of their menu. In doing so they will be the first college or university dining program in the country to include carbon footprint for individual dishes.

The initiative will help students reduce their carbon footprint with their everyday food choices by including a carbon rating on the menu identifiers. In a fall survey of over 800 people, 88% of students indicated the climate crisis informs their decisions at least some of the time. In addition, 75% indicated they believe their food choices impact the environment and 76% said reducing their carbon footprint is important to them. Launching during Earth Week, the first phase of this project will feature an A-E carbon rating for all menu items at Hampshire Dining Commons on the menu identifiers, online and on the UMass Dining App. Determining the carbon footprint of a dish is a multi-faceted process that incorporates things like water consumption as well as storage and transport. To create a clear,concise way to communicate thesevalues fortheir customers, UMass Dining is working withMy Emissions, a leading provider of food carbon labelling. My Emissions’ standardized process makes it easy to calculate the carbon footprint from a recipe and demonstrates the impact of a customer’s food choices using a rating scale.Factoring in all the contributing elements, My Emissions has developed an A-E rating scale based on the carbon intensity (“A” signals Low impact and “E” signals Very High).

Big Y Donates $100,000 to Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Relief

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y World Class Markets added to the collected donations from customers and employees from March 17 to March 30 through their traditional registers, online and myExpress check out for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. Community and employee donations along with additional support from Big Y resulted in a donation of $100,000, which will be donated to the global Red Cross network response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. As the conflict continues, the Red Cross continues to help families impacted by this devastating conflict. International Red Cross teams are currently on the ground in the region distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.

JGS Lifecare Welcomes Northeast Rehab Associates

LONGMEADOW — JGS Lifecare, a not-for-profit healthcare system serving seniors and their families in Western Mass. for more than 110 years, announced the addition of Northeast Rehab Associates Inc. to services offered at its Longmeadow campus. Northeast Rehab, a specialized sub-acute rehab service operated by Registered Physical Therapist Cherie Stack for the past 25 years, most of those years spent in Agawam, will operate out of The Sosin Center for Rehabilitation, located at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home at 770 Converse Street in Longmeadow. “JGS Lifecare, an affiliate of Legacy Lifecare since 2018, is always seeking ways to enhance the services we offer to our residents, families and the local community,” said Mary-Anne Schelb, director of Business Development for Legacy Lifecare’s Western Mass. market. “We have a full continuum of eldercare services located on 23 acres on Converse Street that the community knows well and has confidence in. The addition of Northeast Rehab to our family of services is a mutually enhancing partnership that will benefit not only our residents, but their families as well as our local community.” Northeast Rehab has specialized in orthopedic rehab for more than two decades. Over the past five years, care has expanded to include cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation. Stack’s longtime staff will come with her, offering continuity of care and a seamless recovery for all of their patients. “We’re very excited to welcome Northeast Rehab Associates Inc. to our campus of care,” said Rob Whitten, LHNA, administrator of the Leavitt Family Jewish Home at JGS Lifecare. “It was clear from the start that we share a similar commitment to providing the highest quality of rehab services, and that our environment and how we deliver care is a great match.