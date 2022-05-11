Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Agni Institute

97 Mt. Warner

Kerry Kelley

Allard’s Farm

41 South Maple St.

Wayne Goulet

Ananda Yoga

41 Russell St.

Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts

245 Russell St., 22

Asherah Allen

Bloom Media

233 Bay Road

Lucy Abbott

Boisvert Farm, LLC

70 Lawrence Place Road

John Boisvert Jr.

Born-Digital

84 Russell St.

Noah Smith

Carr’s Ciderhouse

295 River Dr.

Nicole Blum

Davis Wellness

245 Russell St., 15

Julia Davis

E.A.T. Honey

9 Cemetery Road

Emily Focosi

Embodied Chiropractic

226 Russell St.

Brenna Werme

Fort River Farm

102 Mill Valley Road

Gordan Smith

Green Insurance

195 Russell St., B8

Rick Green

Hadleaf Cannabis

251 Russell St.

Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC

Hadley Nail Spa

207 Russell St.

Orchid Nguyen

Hutch Productions

10 Edgewood Ter.

Thomas Hutchings

Jekanowski Farm

38 Roosevelt St.

Kevin Jekanowski

Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC

86 Comins Road

Joe Czajkowski

Many Graces, LLC

15 Lawrence Place

Rebecca Maillet

Norwottuck Crossfit

200 Russell St.

Gymrob, LLC

Pipczynski Farm

22 East St.

Dennis Pipczynski

Purele Waxing Salon Corp.

207 Russell St.

Purnima Relekar

Quantal Research

97 Mt. Warner

Agni Institute

River Valley Bodyworks Inc.

8 Goffe St., B

Bryan Clarke

River Valley Irrigation

57 Bay Road

Eric LaBrecquec

Rustic Flags by Wedge

7 Laural Dr.

David Bertera

Spectra Venue

200 Commonwealth

Erin Sweeney

TLValle Woodworking

15 Bristol Lane

Thomas Valle

Trival Matters

16 Hadley Place

Eileen Keegan

SOUTHWICK

Dan’s Construction

49 Hastings Road

Daniel Denoncourt

Dave’s Specialty Sawing LLC

49 John Mason Road

Denis St. Denis

Glow Spray Tanning

21 Matthews Road

Lauri Scott-Smith

Lake Life 101

101 Point Grove Road

Jennifer Nolasco

OFC Enterprises

2 Sterrett Dr.

Robert Deburro

OTR International Inc.

9 Dairy Lane

David Bishop

Perfectly K Boutique

29 Lauren Lane

Karina Yarrows