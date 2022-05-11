Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Agni Institute
97 Mt. Warner
Kerry Kelley
Allard’s Farm
41 South Maple St.
Wayne Goulet
Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram
Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., 22
Asherah Allen
Bloom Media
233 Bay Road
Lucy Abbott
Boisvert Farm, LLC
70 Lawrence Place Road
John Boisvert Jr.
Born-Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith
Carr’s Ciderhouse
295 River Dr.
Nicole Blum
Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., 15
Julia Davis
E.A.T. Honey
9 Cemetery Road
Emily Focosi
Embodied Chiropractic
226 Russell St.
Brenna Werme
Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith
Green Insurance
195 Russell St., B8
Rick Green
Hadleaf Cannabis
251 Russell St.
Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC
Hadley Nail Spa
207 Russell St.
Orchid Nguyen
Hutch Productions
10 Edgewood Ter.
Thomas Hutchings
Jekanowski Farm
38 Roosevelt St.
Kevin Jekanowski
Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC
86 Comins Road
Joe Czajkowski
Many Graces, LLC
15 Lawrence Place
Rebecca Maillet
Norwottuck Crossfit
200 Russell St.
Gymrob, LLC
Pipczynski Farm
22 East St.
Dennis Pipczynski
Purele Waxing Salon Corp.
207 Russell St.
Purnima Relekar
Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner
Agni Institute
River Valley Bodyworks Inc.
8 Goffe St., B
Bryan Clarke
River Valley Irrigation
57 Bay Road
Eric LaBrecquec
Rustic Flags by Wedge
7 Laural Dr.
David Bertera
Spectra Venue
200 Commonwealth
Erin Sweeney
TLValle Woodworking
15 Bristol Lane
Thomas Valle
Trival Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan
SOUTHWICK
Dan’s Construction
49 Hastings Road
Daniel Denoncourt
Dave’s Specialty Sawing LLC
49 John Mason Road
Denis St. Denis
Glow Spray Tanning
21 Matthews Road
Lauri Scott-Smith
Lake Life 101
101 Point Grove Road
Jennifer Nolasco
OFC Enterprises
2 Sterrett Dr.
Robert Deburro
OTR International Inc.
9 Dairy Lane
David Bishop
Perfectly K Boutique
29 Lauren Lane
Karina Yarrows