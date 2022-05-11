Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Agni Institute
97 Mt. Warner
Kerry Kelley

Allard’s Farm
41 South Maple St.
Wayne Goulet

Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., 22
Asherah Allen

Bloom Media
233 Bay Road
Lucy Abbott

Boisvert Farm, LLC
70 Lawrence Place Road
John Boisvert Jr.

Born-Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith

Carr’s Ciderhouse
295 River Dr.
Nicole Blum

Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., 15
Julia Davis

E.A.T. Honey
9 Cemetery Road
Emily Focosi

Embodied Chiropractic
226 Russell St.
Brenna Werme

Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith

Green Insurance
195 Russell St., B8
Rick Green

Hadleaf Cannabis
251 Russell St.
Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC

Hadley Nail Spa
207 Russell St.
Orchid Nguyen

Hutch Productions
10 Edgewood Ter.
Thomas Hutchings

Jekanowski Farm
38 Roosevelt St.
Kevin Jekanowski

Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC
86 Comins Road
Joe Czajkowski

Many Graces, LLC
15 Lawrence Place
Rebecca Maillet

Norwottuck Crossfit
200 Russell St.
Gymrob, LLC

Pipczynski Farm
22 East St.
Dennis Pipczynski

Purele Waxing Salon Corp.
207 Russell St.
Purnima Relekar

Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner
Agni Institute

River Valley Bodyworks Inc.
8 Goffe St., B
Bryan Clarke

River Valley Irrigation
57 Bay Road
Eric LaBrecquec

Rustic Flags by Wedge
7 Laural Dr.
David Bertera

Spectra Venue
200 Commonwealth
Erin Sweeney

TLValle Woodworking
15 Bristol Lane
Thomas Valle

Trival Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan

SOUTHWICK

Dan’s Construction
49 Hastings Road
Daniel Denoncourt

Dave’s Specialty Sawing LLC
49 John Mason Road
Denis St. Denis

Glow Spray Tanning
21 Matthews Road
Lauri Scott-Smith

Lake Life 101
101 Point Grove Road
Jennifer Nolasco

OFC Enterprises
2 Sterrett Dr.
Robert Deburro

OTR International Inc.
9 Dairy Lane
David Bishop

Perfectly K Boutique
29 Lauren Lane
Karina Yarrows

