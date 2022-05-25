The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

BELCHERTOWN

Historypages Inc., 8B Tucker Lane, Belchertown, MA 01007. Lisa Poehler, same address. Historical educators.

CHICOPEE

Jasmine Sage Inc., 86 Beaumont Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. Tanya M. Picard, same address. Bar and restaurant.

JP Araujo Contractor Inc., 39 Bemis Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Gledson R. DeAraujo, same address. General construction services.

GREENFIELD

American Knight Transportation I, Inc., 61 Grove St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Richard F. Haste, same address. Transportation, livery.

Avery’s Landscaping Inc., 40 Fargo Dr., Greenfield, MA 01301. Zackary A. Avery, same address. Landscaping services.

HOLYOKE

HW Murphy Realty Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101, Holyoke, MA 01040. Harold W. Murphy, same address. Real estate sales.

LUDLOW

DB Architectural Designs Inc., 173 Erin Lane, Ludlow MA 01056. Dafne Luana Magalhaes Borsatti, same address. Architectural designs.

Four Seasons Auto Wash Inc., 497 Center St., Ludlow, MA 01056. John M. Regan, same address. Car wash.

NORTHAMPTON

AEG Massachusetts Professional, P.C., 86 Masonic St., Northampton, MA 01060. Theresa J. Ruggiero, O.D., same address. Optometrist.

Center for Digital Resilience Inc., 9 ½ Market St., Suite 206, Northampton, MA 01060. Holly Kilroy, same address. Digital security logistics.

PITTSFIELD

Angel Construction Services Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Alison Strauss, 375 Park Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814. Construction and construction management.

SPRINGFIELD

DMC Auto Sales and Services Inc., 466 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151. David Munoz, 1235 Park St., Palmer, MA 01069. Class 2 and class 3 car dealer.

Empowered Hispanic Business Association Inc., 318 Belmont Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Deborah I. Roque, 26 Pheasants Xing, West Springfield, MA 01089. Support services for the Hispanic business community.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Cristian Electric Inc., 107 Dorwin Dr., West Springfield, MA 01089. Cristian Sirbu, same address. Electrical services.

Riley Web Design & Marketing Inc., 70 Spring St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Scott Riley, same address. Web design.