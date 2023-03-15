The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

EAST LONGMEADOW

CE Springfield Inc., 194 Elm St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Gregory Burack, same. Restaurant.

HAMPDEN

Tranquil Mindz Inc., 137 East Longmeadow Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Zachary Geissler, same. Therapy services.

HOLYOKE

Deerfield Commercial Real Estate Inc., 1611 Northampton St. 1st Floor, Holyoke, MA 01040. Timothy Thompson, same. Commercial real estate brokerage services.

LONGMEADOW

208 Shaker Clean Energy Inc., 208 Shaker Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Christopher I. Scyocurka, same. Sale and installation of solar energy systems.

Wolf Swamp Road Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Inc., 62 Wolf Swamp Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Haley Miner, 259 Inverness Lane, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Corporation organized to support the education at Wolf Swamp Road Elementary School in Longmeadow, MA.

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Access Realty Inc., 12 Ventura Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Mary Jane Dunlop, same. Real estate/brokerage firm.

Gem Technologies Holdings Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Federico Marchese, same. Building a decentralized social media app that aims to encourage deeper and more numerous interactions between content creators and fans.

Hayden Ai Technologies Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Chris Carson, same. Pioneering smart traffic enforcement.

Princeton Labor Day Committee Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Committee.

Dale Stafford, PO Box 608, Princeton, MA 01541. To organize and run the annual Chandler Bullock Memorial Labor Day tennis tournament in Princeton, Mass., and to solicit donations from the community to pay for any costs associated with the tournament.

SOUTH HADLEY

Minmin Kitchen Inc., 532 Newton St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Chunjin Chen, 23 Dallaire Ave. Chicopee, MA 01020. Food service.

SPRINGFIELD

JF Bazaar Inc., 932 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01105. Muhammad Bilal, 71 East School St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Supermarket.

Junza Productions Inc., 181 State St., Springfield, MA 01103. Thalia Mwanilelo, same. Music production and travel blogs.

WILBRAHAM

Rooney Insurance & Financial Inc., 2341 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Sean Rooney, same. Insurance agent and broker, financial planning, and investment services.

WILLIAMSTOWN

OM Mini Mart Inc., 824 Simonds Road, Williamstown, MA 01267. Switi Patel, 10 Depot Street Housatonic, MA 01236. Convenience store.

Tdiyou Incorporated, 20 Chestnut St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Timothy Andenmatten, same. The purpose of the corporation is to carry out the propaganda, or otherwise attempt to influence legislation, and the corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of or in opposition to any candidate for public office.