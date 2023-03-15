Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

A&E Partnership

10 Meadow Pond Road

Olena Boryssenko, Anatoliy Boryssenko

Aaron Guimond Electrician

501 South Washington St.

Aaron Guimond

Beauty of Orchids LLC

1 Main St.

Charisma Som

Belmont Driving School

1 Main St., Suite E

Michael O’Rourke

Feathers & Fur Pet Care Services LLC

589 Federal St.

Peggy McLeod, Robert McLeod

The Gathering Station

7 Overlook Dr.

Nicole Senecal

Hampshire Myotherapy

145 Old Amherst Road

Robert Andersen

LLR 2000

281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E

Lisa Ducharme

Magic Catering

25 Cedar Glen Dr.

Gary Majka, Mary Majka

EASTHAMPTON

Allways Painting

17 Prospect St., #3

Jesse Ferriter

Bits & Bobs

243 Loudville Road

Eva Cappelli

Erin Binney Editorial

27 Zabek Dr.

Erin Binney

Hitchcock Strength and Fitness

124 Cottage St., Apt. A

Stefan Hitchcock

Mechanical Heating & Air Cooling Quality

9 Clinton St.

Sam Om

Soufully Nourishing

116 Pleasant St., Suite 320

Christabeth Ingold

Walgreens #17980

32 Union St.

Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

Wemelco Industries

19 Wemelco Way

Christos Christodoulou

SOUTH HADLEY

Comicspa

27 Michael Dr.

Jeffrey Newman

New England Old World Antiquities

41 River Road

New England Old World Antiquities

Nicholls Home Improvement

38½ North Main St.

William Nicholls

The South Hadley Suite

15 College View Heights

Lynn Williams

Stop and Go

4 Bardwell St.

S&A Corp.

WESTFIELD

Bristol Street Engineering Design LLC

69 Bristol St.

Blake Croteau

Katie Howard

94 Elm St.

Katie Howard

Mi Ranchito Tex Mex Restaurant

69 Franklin St.

Mejias LLC

On Electrical Solutions

37 Sunrise Ter.

Alden Chisholm

Saeta Construction

5 DuBois St.

Jose Saeta

Salina’s Suspension Training

33 Winding Ridge Lane

Salina Sarat

Sigma Mattress

74 Franklin St.

Vladimir Vilkhovoy

Suave

127 Sackett Road

Jayden Leighty

Westfield Shell

259 North Elm St.

Sirdar Investment Group LLC

What Dreams May Come

29 Vine St.

Brian Grady