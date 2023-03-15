Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
A&E Partnership
10 Meadow Pond Road
Olena Boryssenko, Anatoliy Boryssenko
Aaron Guimond Electrician
501 South Washington St.
Aaron Guimond
Beauty of Orchids LLC
1 Main St.
Charisma Som
Belmont Driving School
1 Main St., Suite E
Michael O’Rourke
Feathers & Fur Pet Care Services LLC
589 Federal St.
Peggy McLeod, Robert McLeod
The Gathering Station
7 Overlook Dr.
Nicole Senecal
Hampshire Myotherapy
145 Old Amherst Road
Robert Andersen
LLR 2000
281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E
Lisa Ducharme
Magic Catering
25 Cedar Glen Dr.
Gary Majka, Mary Majka
EASTHAMPTON
Allways Painting
17 Prospect St., #3
Jesse Ferriter
Bits & Bobs
243 Loudville Road
Eva Cappelli
Erin Binney Editorial
27 Zabek Dr.
Erin Binney
Hitchcock Strength and Fitness
124 Cottage St., Apt. A
Stefan Hitchcock
Mechanical Heating & Air Cooling Quality
9 Clinton St.
Sam Om
Soufully Nourishing
116 Pleasant St., Suite 320
Christabeth Ingold
Walgreens #17980
32 Union St.
Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.
Wemelco Industries
19 Wemelco Way
Christos Christodoulou
SOUTH HADLEY
Comicspa
27 Michael Dr.
Jeffrey Newman
New England Old World Antiquities
41 River Road
New England Old World Antiquities
Nicholls Home Improvement
38½ North Main St.
William Nicholls
The South Hadley Suite
15 College View Heights
Lynn Williams
Stop and Go
4 Bardwell St.
S&A Corp.
WESTFIELD
Bristol Street Engineering Design LLC
69 Bristol St.
Blake Croteau
Katie Howard
94 Elm St.
Katie Howard
Mi Ranchito Tex Mex Restaurant
69 Franklin St.
Mejias LLC
On Electrical Solutions
37 Sunrise Ter.
Alden Chisholm
Saeta Construction
5 DuBois St.
Jose Saeta
Salina’s Suspension Training
33 Winding Ridge Lane
Salina Sarat
Sigma Mattress
74 Franklin St.
Vladimir Vilkhovoy
Suave
127 Sackett Road
Jayden Leighty
Westfield Shell
259 North Elm St.
Sirdar Investment Group LLC
What Dreams May Come
29 Vine St.
Brian Grady