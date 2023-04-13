The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

EML Transportation Inc., 81 Regency Park Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. Emil Ibadov, same. Transportation services.

BELCHERTOWN

Owen W. Sedlacek Memorial Foundation Inc., 35 Meadow Pond Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Carissa P. Sedlacek, same. A nonprofit organization established for the purpose of mentoring young people during their transition from secondary school into higher education environments.

EASTHAMPTON

The Manny Rodriguez Scholarship Fund Inc., 226 Pleasant St., Suite 241, Easthampton, MA 01027. Elizabeth Rodriguez, 49 Parsons St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Scholarship program whose mission is to provide an opportunity for bipoc, trans/gnc/nb identity, or disability low-income members of the Western Mass. community to join our ceramics family.

LONGMEADOW

Inclusion Space Inc., 89 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Nechama Katan, same. Nonprofit organization established to teach skills to individuals with disabilities, document and share success stories, and teaching methodologies. Provide grants for lessons and focus on trades and other skills leading to future employment.

PALMER

Sinigur Heating and Cooling Inc., 3 Pioneer Dr., Palmer, MA 01069. Eduard Sinigur, same. Heating and cooling services.

PITTSFIELD

Agn Rainier Inc., 82 Wendell Avenue, Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Kevin Sypniewski, 1685 Los Carneros Ave., Napa, CA 94556. Insurance brokerage.

SPRINGFIELD

Beyond Emergence Inc., 415 State St., Springfield, MA 01105. Amanda Gauthier, same. A nonprofit organization established to fundraise for student and family needs that we are unable to support with current school funding, such as support with rent, medical bills, or other student needs.

La Espada Afilada De Jehova Inc., 84 Tyler St., Springfield, MA 01109. Osvaldo Almodovar, 148 Leary Dr., Holyoke, MA 01040. A spiritual organization designed to help the community without housing, orphans, widows, alcoholics, and drug addicts. We instill the words of faith, hope and love without condemning nor judging.

VBS Foundation, Inc., 100 Congress Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Matthew Drury, same. Funding and operation of a nonprofit summer collegiate baseball team in the NECBL league.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

CJL Painting and Cleaning Inc., 74 Russel St Unit 2, West Springfield, MA 01089. Cristiano J Lopes, same. Commercial and residential painting and cleaning services.

Nano Inks USA Inc., 150 Front St., Suite 2, West Springfield, MA 01089. Paul Giusto, 11 Sawgrass Lane, Southwick, MA 01077. Manufacturing and sales of inks, coatings, adhesive.

WESTFIELD

Gold Vine Moving and Storage Inc., 43 Broad St., Westfield, MA 01085. Jason Lee Levine, same. In-state eviction moving and storage.

JP Garages Inc., 247 Elm St., Westfield, MA 01085. Jorge Luis Perez Sr, 12 Lewis St., Westfield, MA 01085.Holding company.

Refinedmen Inc., 120 Franklin St., Westfield, MA 01085. Roger Oprecht, same. Re-sell products on Amazon and Walmart.