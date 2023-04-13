Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
AVS
424 Springfield Road
Matthew Fillmore
Cold Spring Self Storage
159 Bay Road
Trista Fedor
Equine K9 Chiropractic
22 South Main St.
Bethany Boehle
Lanzi, Elisa M.
47 Two Ponds Road
Elisa Lanzi
LM Dreams Publishing and Designs
5 Eastview Dr.
Lynn Yovina
Marie Foley, LMHC
36 Dana Hill Road
Marie-Claire Foley
Roger McGinnis Trucking
7 Brandywine Dr.
Roger McGinnis, Grete McGinnis
The Vintage Barn
365 Bardwell St.
Lisa Allen
DEERFIELD
Elevate Salon Studio Inc.
15 Sunrise Ave.
Marcia Hawkins
Kapoor Mobil Mart Inc.
242 Conway Road
Sawkat Wally
HOLYOKE
Appleton Market
435 Appleton St.
Victor Ramos
CC Home Improvement
525 South St., Apt. 2R
Carlos Colon
De la Sole Sneakers
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Carlos Colondres
F&M Motor Sales
414A South St.
Michael Gruszka
Garage
50 Holyoke St., Unit E272
GRG USA LLC
ILA Film Lab and Store
287 High St., Suite 212
Jonathan Davila
Lea & Lea LLC
207½ Sargeant St.
Hamze Al Jammal
Lux Properties
1155 Hampden St.
Alexa Vargas, Zaiell Vargas
McKenney Hearth & Home
100 Northampton St.
David McKenney, Nora Wine
Messier Funeral Home
1944 Northampton St.
Michael Martel
PARPE
55 Laura Lane
Patti Cutler
Red Leaf Investigations
34 Joanne Dr.
James Albert
Round 1 Bowling Amusement
50 Holyoke St., #J210
Shintaro Kaji, Toshiro Sasayama, Hirotoshi Takahashi
SPJ
1002 Hampden St.
Allan Nolan
The Spot Shop
50 Holyoke St.
Michael Guzman
Sunglass Hut
50 Holyoke St., #C324
Sarag Andersen
Xfinity
50 Holyoke St.
Tom Donnelly
LONGMEADOW
Aislinn Paige Art
47 Braclay St.
Aislynn Calabrese
AK Paint
123 Arlington Road
Andrew Kessler
BOC Construction
85 Mill Road
Barry O’Connor
Counting the Cost Bookkeeping
38 Chiswick St.
Nicole Blasa Loud
Destination Health
175 Dwight Road
Jeri Beales
JBC Go LLC
18 South Park Ave.
Jennifer Baggette Cosgrove
Maggi Marriage Ceremonies
58 Robin Road
Robert Salvatore Maggi
PITTSFIELD
BalloonBliss
1749 East St.
Amanda Brooks
The Berkshire Eagle
75 South Church St.
Fredric Rutberg
Big Y Express #83
202 West St.
Big Y Foods Inc.
Coggins of the Berkshires
746 East St.
Occopa LLC
Eversource Energy
333 West St.
NSTAR Electric Co.
Four One Three Salon Inc.
54 Wendell Ave., Unit B
Alicia Powers
Frontline Financial Partners
700 South St.
Dylan Bencivenga
Harvest Power Solar
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Harvest Power LLC
JNE Home Improvement
74 Broad St.
John Ireland
Johnson Ford
694 East St.
The Johnson Dealerships Inc.
KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.
Lenox Hair Styles
136 Elm St.
275 Highland Ave.
New Village Transport
61 Stoddard Ave.
Jonathan Villanuera
Old Soul Sounds
77 Seymour St.
Craig Spencer Hopkins
Tina Brazie Creative Family Crafts
59 Bartlett Ave.
Tina Brazie
TriMountain Insurance
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
TriMountain Corp.
SOUTH HADLEY
Kovacs & Co.
97 Pearl St.
Gabriel Kovacs
Notre Dame Monuments
65 Lyman St.
David Montovani
Renegade Souls
57 School St.
Renegade Souls
Summit Mechanical
48 Summit St.
Robert Forest
SPRINGFIELD
Mutual Enterprises Inc.
255 Berkshire Ave.
Christopher Cantalini
NailsCon Amor
874 State St.
Analiz Rivera
New York Sound & Motion Productions Inc.
1350 Main St.
Edward Brown III
Our Family & Friends LLC
932 Worthington St.
Arlene Hassan
Pafumi Auto Care Center
389 Main St.
BWK Inc.
Parker Pizzeria
1190 Parker St.
Feber 1907 Inc.
Primo’s Auto Center
125 Main St.
Armando Tereso
Raw Beauty Brand LLC
34 Hobson St.
Crystal Valdez
Shamrock Market
1116 St. James Ave.
Samia Azeem
Sharp Lines Remodeling & Painting
55 State St.
Jeffrey Horsman
Shyguns
129 Florence St.
Jailyne
Stylez Barber Studio
186 State St.
Rosa Lee Rivera
Supreme Mart
1295 Worcester St.
OA Supreme LLC
Tacos Shapines
668 Liberty St.
Blanca Sanchez
Tiara’s Child Care
83 Ingersoll Grove
Tiara Mitchell
Tienda Guatemala
78 Mooreland St.
Elvia Morales Lopez
Tribe 46ers
5 Rogers Ave.
Wilson Maloni
Trucks R Us Group LLC
53 Stephanie Circle
Jean Joseph
Valet Park of America
185 Spring St.
Theodore Chagnon
We Belong
20 Fort St.
Tyreed Olivo
Wilson Enterprise
18 Montcalm St.
Kenneth Wilson
XMD Xtreme Mobile Detail
129 Darling St.
Joel Carrero
Yuyi’s Family Child Care
43 Horace St.
Yuliana Abreu German
Zaza Green
311 Page Blvd.
311 Page Blvd Holding Group LLC
WESTFIELD
Daniel Harvester, Attorney at Law
4 Fritz Ave.
Daniel Harvester
Everything Remodeling
76 Southwick Road
Jose Rivera
Gietek Landscaping
3 Atwater St.
Nicholas Gietek
JB Home Inspections
330 Buck Pond Road
John Borges
Kimberly Hatch Photography
77 Mill St., Suite 011
Kimberly Hatch
Marissa’s Golf Movement
396 East Mountain Road
Marissa Crow
Preferred Domestics
9 Myrtle Ave.
Lamont Carroll
Responsible Driving of Westfield LLC
132 Elm St.
Responsible Driving of Westfield LLC
Westfield Mass Handyman
402 Papermill Road
Michael Clegg