DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 1

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

AVS
424 Springfield Road
Matthew Fillmore

Cold Spring Self Storage
159 Bay Road
Trista Fedor

Equine K9 Chiropractic
22 South Main St.
Bethany Boehle

Lanzi, Elisa M.
47 Two Ponds Road
Elisa Lanzi

LM Dreams Publishing and Designs
5 Eastview Dr.
Lynn Yovina

Marie Foley, LMHC
36 Dana Hill Road
Marie-Claire Foley

Roger McGinnis Trucking
7 Brandywine Dr.
Roger McGinnis, Grete McGinnis

The Vintage Barn
365 Bardwell St.
Lisa Allen

DEERFIELD

Elevate Salon Studio Inc.
15 Sunrise Ave.
Marcia Hawkins

Kapoor Mobil Mart Inc.
242 Conway Road
Sawkat Wally

HOLYOKE

Appleton Market
435 Appleton St.
Victor Ramos

CC Home Improvement
525 South St., Apt. 2R
Carlos Colon

De la Sole Sneakers
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Carlos Colondres

F&M Motor Sales
414A South St.
Michael Gruszka

Garage
50 Holyoke St., Unit E272
GRG USA LLC

ILA Film Lab and Store
287 High St., Suite 212
Jonathan Davila

Lea & Lea LLC
207½ Sargeant St.
Hamze Al Jammal

Lux Properties
1155 Hampden St.
Alexa Vargas, Zaiell Vargas

McKenney Hearth & Home
100 Northampton St.
David McKenney, Nora Wine

Messier Funeral Home
1944 Northampton St.
Michael Martel

PARPE
55 Laura Lane
Patti Cutler

Red Leaf Investigations
34 Joanne Dr.
James Albert

Round 1 Bowling Amusement
50 Holyoke St., #J210
Shintaro Kaji, Toshiro Sasayama, Hirotoshi Takahashi

SPJ
1002 Hampden St.
Allan Nolan

The Spot Shop
50 Holyoke St.
Michael Guzman

Sunglass Hut
50 Holyoke St., #C324
Sarag Andersen

Xfinity
50 Holyoke St.
Tom Donnelly

LONGMEADOW

Aislinn Paige Art
47 Braclay St.
Aislynn Calabrese

AK Paint
123 Arlington Road
Andrew Kessler

BOC Construction
85 Mill Road
Barry O’Connor

Counting the Cost Bookkeeping
38 Chiswick St.
Nicole Blasa Loud

Destination Health
175 Dwight Road
Jeri Beales

JBC Go LLC
18 South Park Ave.
Jennifer Baggette Cosgrove

Maggi Marriage Ceremonies
58 Robin Road
Robert Salvatore Maggi

PITTSFIELD

BalloonBliss
1749 East St.
Amanda Brooks

The Berkshire Eagle
75 South Church St.
Fredric Rutberg

Big Y Express #83
202 West St.
Big Y Foods Inc.

Coggins of the Berkshires
746 East St.
Occopa LLC

Eversource Energy
333 West St.
NSTAR Electric Co.

Four One Three Salon Inc.
54 Wendell Ave., Unit B
Alicia Powers

Frontline Financial Partners
700 South St.
Dylan Bencivenga

Harvest Power Solar
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Harvest Power LLC

JNE Home Improvement
74 Broad St.
John Ireland

Johnson Ford
694 East St.
The Johnson Dealerships Inc.

KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.

Lenox Hair Styles
136 Elm St.
275 Highland Ave.

New Village Transport
61 Stoddard Ave.
Jonathan Villanuera

Old Soul Sounds
77 Seymour St.
Craig Spencer Hopkins

Tina Brazie Creative Family Crafts
59 Bartlett Ave.
Tina Brazie

TriMountain Insurance
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
TriMountain Corp.

SOUTH HADLEY

Kovacs & Co.
97 Pearl St.
Gabriel Kovacs

Notre Dame Monuments
65 Lyman St.
David Montovani

Renegade Souls
57 School St.
Renegade Souls

Summit Mechanical
48 Summit St.
Robert Forest

SPRINGFIELD

Mutual Enterprises Inc.
255 Berkshire Ave.
Christopher Cantalini

NailsCon Amor
874 State St.
Analiz Rivera

New York Sound & Motion Productions Inc.
1350 Main St.
Edward Brown III

Our Family & Friends LLC
932 Worthington St.
Arlene Hassan

Pafumi Auto Care Center
389 Main St.
BWK Inc.

Parker Pizzeria
1190 Parker St.
Feber 1907 Inc.

Primo’s Auto Center
125 Main St.
Armando Tereso

Raw Beauty Brand LLC
34 Hobson St.
Crystal Valdez

Shamrock Market
1116 St. James Ave.
Samia Azeem

Sharp Lines Remodeling & Painting
55 State St.
Jeffrey Horsman

Shyguns
129 Florence St.
Jailyne

Stylez Barber Studio
186 State St.
Rosa Lee Rivera

Supreme Mart
1295 Worcester St.
OA Supreme LLC

Tacos Shapines
668 Liberty St.
Blanca Sanchez

Tiara’s Child Care
83 Ingersoll Grove
Tiara Mitchell

Tienda Guatemala
78 Mooreland St.
Elvia Morales Lopez

Tribe 46ers
5 Rogers Ave.
Wilson Maloni

Trucks R Us Group LLC
53 Stephanie Circle
Jean Joseph

Valet Park of America
185 Spring St.
Theodore Chagnon

We Belong
20 Fort St.
Tyreed Olivo

Wilson Enterprise
18 Montcalm St.
Kenneth Wilson

XMD Xtreme Mobile Detail
129 Darling St.
Joel Carrero

Yuyi’s Family Child Care
43 Horace St.
Yuliana Abreu German

Zaza Green
311 Page Blvd.
311 Page Blvd Holding Group LLC

WESTFIELD

Daniel Harvester, Attorney at Law
4 Fritz Ave.
Daniel Harvester

Everything Remodeling
76 Southwick Road
Jose Rivera

Gietek Landscaping
3 Atwater St.
Nicholas Gietek

JB Home Inspections
330 Buck Pond Road
John Borges

Kimberly Hatch Photography
77 Mill St., Suite 011
Kimberly Hatch

Marissa’s Golf Movement
396 East Mountain Road
Marissa Crow

Preferred Domestics
9 Myrtle Ave.
Lamont Carroll

Responsible Driving of Westfield LLC
132 Elm St.
Responsible Driving of Westfield LLC

Westfield Mass Handyman
402 Papermill Road
Michael Clegg

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online