The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

Adams Street Fair Corp., 31 Winter St., Adams, MA 01220. Leann O’Brien, same. Hosts charitable events.

BELCHERTOWN

Lebeau Boudoir Inc., 20 Mountain View Dr., Belchertown, MA 01007. Ashley Lebeau, same. Photography services.

CHICOPEE

DD General Services Inc., 15 Sunnymeade Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Estrella Vasquez, same. General construction services including carpentry, remodeling, and renovations.

EASTHAMPTON

Easthampton Music Boosters Inc., 62 Briggs St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Shelby Hyvonen, same. Corporation is organized and will be operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes.

GREAT BARRINGTON

GJB Productions Inc., 696 South Egremont Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Gideon Brown, same. Video post-production services.

HOLYOKE

Changing the Narrative Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Anthony Basile, same. A nonprofit organization created to provide a safe, private, musical space for children who have experienced tragic events; cultivating positive experiences by providing outings to sporting events.

LUDLOW

Law Office of Carolyne Pereira, P.C., 125 Letendre Ave., Ludlow, MA 01056. Carolyne Pereira, same. Law practice.

PALMER

Anointed to Restore Family Christian Center Church Ministries, 1430 Main St., Palmer, MA 01069. Natanael Lopez Ozuna, 1 Beacon Ave., Holyoke, MA 01069. Reaching Massachusetts, the U.S., and around the world with the message of hope and compassion of Jesus Christ.

PITTSFIELD

No Starch Press Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. William Pollock, same. Any lawful business purposes.

Big Wave Dog Rescue Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sydney Fitzpatrick, 49 Clarissa Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Nonprofit organization established to reduce the population of homeless and euthanized dogs in overcrowded animal shelters; fund veterinary care, rehabilitation, and training to animals to ensure a successful adoption; provide temporary housing for animals through a volunteer foster-based program; and support local animals in need of rehoming, rehabilitation, and veterinary interventions.

Uni-Structures Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Wesley Barnes, same. Manufacturing and installation of signs and awnings for quick-service restaurants.

SPRINGFIELD

Excelone Ministries, 90 Nelson Circle West, Springfield, MA 01089. Janet Poi, same. Offers community-outreach services to marginalized individuals and families through a support network platform for leaders and their leadership teams within the Christian community.

AMG Solutions Inc., 115 State St., #403, Springfield, MA 01103. Yariseliz Diaz, same. Management and business consulting services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

DSG Enterprise Inc., 1321 Morgan Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Daniel Giustina, same. General construction services.

WILBRAHAM

M Jude Stirlacci Inc., 8 Meadow View Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Michael Stirlacci, same. Carpet-cleaning services.