Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.
AMHERST
Alkemedia
150 Fearing St., Units 101-104
Sara Russell
Cheeky Moon Design
677 Station Road
Merlina Wehman-Brown
Epic Remodel & Repair
52 Chapel Road
Julian Albo
Massage Therapy by Angela Morsbach LMT
441 West St.
Angela Morsbach
Powell Family Home Improvement
149 Pomeroy Lane
Michael Powell
Shine Acupuncture
19 Research Dr., Suite 5
Jack Mattrey, Stephanie Mattrey
EASTHAMPTON
A.C.K. Therapy
123 Union St., Suite 300
Alison Kinsey
Amy Thompson Avishai Photography
116 Pleasant St., Suite 032
Amy Thompson
Chris Korczak, Bookseller
1 Cottage St., #307
Chris Korczak
Mitra: Healing Centered Yoga
2A Pine St.
Angelica Lopez
OM Valley Farm Inc.
128 Northampton St.
Falguni Patil
Paws to Smell the Roses
10 Clinton St.
Lauren Adams
Precision Painting by Papy LLC
68 Pleasant St., Apt. 1L
Guy Mbangu
RKR Design
10 Chapman Ave.
Rachel Keenan Roberts
EAST LONGMEADOW
D&B Mechanical Inc.
631 North Main St.
Daniel Murray
Dutko Electric LLC
50 Heatherstone Dr.
Andrew Dutko
East Village Taver
n
53-55 North Main St.
Joseph Sullivan
Forastiere Smith Funeral & Cremation
220 North Main St.
Frank Forastiere
Kieu Nail Artist
30-34 Shaker Road
Kieu Nguyen
Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC
280 North Main St.
Hannah Hubacz
Meadows Motor Cars
179 North Main St.
Meadows Motor Cars
Pediatric Dental Associates
52 North Main St.
Vincent Trimboli
Richard A. Calvanese CPA
200 North Main St., #201
Richard Calvanese
Silverson Machines Inc.
355 Chestnut St.
Stacey Nuzzolilli
Site Welding Services
475 Somers Road
Justin Howell
GRANBY
American Specialty Designs
77 West State St.
Emelie Lyszchyn, Paul Lyszchyn
Deere Creek Farm
193 Amherst St.
Jonathan Szymonik, Naomi Szymonik
Jaime’s Cat Sitting Service
97 New Ludlow Road
Jaimelee LeBreton
Lazer Automotive
114 School St.
Charles Lofland
Prospective Energy Solutions Inc.
14 Pinebrook Circle
Rachel Hall
Reeds Coffee
141 Taylor St.
Bandhana Sinha
GREAT BARRINGTON
Berkshire Compost
307 North Plain Road
Melissa Beeson
MGH Management Co.
205 Blue Hill Road
Marion Gilliam
Stonybrook Farm Garden Design
206 Blue Hill Road
Marion Gilliam
HADLEY
AMETG
200 Venture Way
Diagnostic Equipment Service Corp.
Buck Brothers Enterprises
340 River Dr.
Leonard Buck
Courtyard by Marriott
423 Russell St.
Russell Hospitality LLC
Jefferies Wealth Planning
4 Bay Road, Suite 100
Kevin Jefferies
Next Barn Over
17 Lawrence Plain Road
Next Barn Over LLC
Niedbala Farms
136 East St.
Niedbala Farms LLC
Rodrigues Towing
10 Mill Valley Road
Adylson Rodrigues
Whole Foods Market
327 Russell St.
Whole Foods Inc.
HOLYOKE
Divine Restoration Behavioral Health
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Amdonne Mbouadeu
Ergonomic Collaboration Group
337 High St.
Martin Rodgers, John Maslar
Frank Storage
19 St. James Ave.
Francisco Marrero
Holyoke Tax Service
295 High St.
David Yos
Jan Transport
36 Hampden St.
Juan Morales
Lane Bryant
50 Holyoke St.
Lane Bryant Brands OPCO LLC
Mo’s the Clean Freak Services
31 Beacon Ave.
Monica Goucher
Paper City Car Wash
990 Main St.
Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno
Premium Brands
50 Holyoke St.
Premium Brands Services
Rejuven8 Painting and Powerwash
116 Waldo St.
Anel Serrano
Route 22 Liquors
518 Westfield St.
Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel
Stacy Wright, Therapist
164 Rock Valley Road
Stacy Wright
Unity Financial & Insurance
330 Whitney Ave., Suite 300
Robert Houle
Western Mass Appliances LLC
2291 Northampton St.
Jason Brazee, Donald Dumais
PITTSFIELD
ABC Trucking
17 Holmes Road
David Pill
Andy’s Carpentry Group
82 Wendell Ave.
Andy’s Carpentry Inc.
Babe Botanics
5 Daytona Ave.
Brooke Moore
Berkshire Foundations
996 Pecks Road
Berkshire Pools & Patio Co. Inc.
C&M Carpentry and Contracting
55 Oxford St.
Carl Morrison
CMD Lawn Maintenance
90 McIntosh Dr.
Christopher Dadak
Cozy Amenities LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Christopher Fowler
The Elevate Group
82 Wendell Ave.
Think Strategy LLC
Harvest Handarts
177 King St.
Things That Work
Jem Cleaners and Property Management
100 Thomas Island Road
Joseph Merriam
JZC’s Graphic T-Shirts and E-Scooter Rentals
76 Hollister St.
James Sevigny
Lure Looks by Jessy
1450 East St.
Jessica Perrault
Masora
76 Foote Ave.
Piyachat Ardia, Matthew Ardia
Olivia by Paradox
82 Wendell Ave.
Paradox Inc.
Pro Finish Auto Body
1589 East St.
6 Giovina Dr.
Qualprint
3 Federico Dr.
Brilliant Graphics Group
Room at 267
267 Holmes Dr.
Nate Buller
TC Group Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
Yifan Jiang
Walden Village Club
20 Alcott Lane
Walden Village Club Inc.
SOUTH HADLEY
Delaney’s Market
459 Granby Road
Delaney’s Market
Doneright Cleaning
15 Pershing Ave.
Doneright Cleaning
Forbes & Son Painting & Staining
63 Laurie Ave.
Brad Forbes
STOCKBRIDGE
Berkshire Muse
53 Interlaken Road
Lauren Fritscher
Ride-N-Shine Mobile Detailing
3 West Stockbridge Road
Andrea Bailly
WARE
A&J Motorsports LLC
51 Monson Turnpike Road, Lot 1019
Adam Holbrook
DragonWolf U.S.A.
98 Greenwich Road
Debra Monday
Fontaine Consulting Solutions
47 Babcock Tavern Road
Jennylyn Fontaine
Swistak Stump Grinding
131 Church St.
John Swistak
Woodsmiths
5 Anna St.
Mark Smith
WESTFIELD
Buildx
504 Holyoke Road
Anthony Deven
Cybernesticks
34 Tekoa Trail
Lawrence Foard
Hannoush Home Designs LLC
99 Springfield Road, Suite 1
Tiffany Hannoush
Healthy Flavors LLC
217 Root Road
Health Flavors LLC
Jack Pots Hotdogs
16 Fowler St.
John Symmons
Potholes Magazine
66 Ridgeway St.
Jacob Fleron
Silverfox Creations
23 Sherwood Ave.
Wendy McCann
TJ Networks
7 Nancy Circle
Thomas Jarry
Ur Prfct Bowl
45 Meadow St.
Roselyn Cedeno
WILBRAHAM
Audiology Services Co. USA LLC
95 Post Office Park
Lisa Mulligan
LML Enterprises LLC
17 Cooley Dr.
Maissoun Jackson
Nouveau Aesthetics LLC
40 Dumaine St.
Jean Brodwski
Pink Door Interior Design
913 Stony Hill Road
Michelle Patrick
Verdon’s Restoration
65 Main St.
Real Verdon