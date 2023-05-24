DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 231

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.

AMHERST

Alkemedia
150 Fearing St., Units 101-104
Sara Russell

Cheeky Moon Design
677 Station Road
Merlina Wehman-Brown

Epic Remodel & Repair
52 Chapel Road
Julian Albo

Massage Therapy by Angela Morsbach LMT
441 West St.
Angela Morsbach

Powell Family Home Improvement
149 Pomeroy Lane
Michael Powell

Shine Acupuncture
19 Research Dr., Suite 5
Jack Mattrey, Stephanie Mattrey

EASTHAMPTON

A.C.K. Therapy
123 Union St., Suite 300
Alison Kinsey

Amy Thompson Avishai Photography
116 Pleasant St., Suite 032
Amy Thompson

Chris Korczak, Bookseller
1 Cottage St., #307
Chris Korczak

Mitra: Healing Centered Yoga
2A Pine St.
Angelica Lopez

OM Valley Farm Inc.
128 Northampton St.
Falguni Patil

Paws to Smell the Roses
10 Clinton St.
Lauren Adams

Precision Painting by Papy LLC
68 Pleasant St., Apt. 1L
Guy Mbangu

RKR Design
10 Chapman Ave.
Rachel Keenan Roberts

EAST LONGMEADOW

D&B Mechanical Inc.
631 North Main St.
Daniel Murray

Dutko Electric LLC
50 Heatherstone Dr.
Andrew Dutko

East Village Taver
n
53-55 North Main St.
Joseph Sullivan

Forastiere Smith Funeral & Cremation
220 North Main St.
Frank Forastiere

Kieu Nail Artist
30-34 Shaker Road
Kieu Nguyen

Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC
280 North Main St.
Hannah Hubacz

Meadows Motor Cars
179 North Main St.
Meadows Motor Cars

Pediatric Dental Associates
52 North Main St.
Vincent Trimboli

Richard A. Calvanese CPA
200 North Main St., #201
Richard Calvanese

Silverson Machines Inc.
355 Chestnut St.
Stacey Nuzzolilli

Site Welding Services
475 Somers Road
Justin Howell

GRANBY

American Specialty Designs
77 West State St.
Emelie Lyszchyn, Paul Lyszchyn

Deere Creek Farm
193 Amherst St.
Jonathan Szymonik, Naomi Szymonik

Jaime’s Cat Sitting Service
97 New Ludlow Road
Jaimelee LeBreton

Lazer Automotive
114 School St.
Charles Lofland

Prospective Energy Solutions Inc.
14 Pinebrook Circle
Rachel Hall

Reeds Coffee
141 Taylor St.
Bandhana Sinha

GREAT BARRINGTON

Berkshire Compost
307 North Plain Road
Melissa Beeson

MGH Management Co.
205 Blue Hill Road
Marion Gilliam

Stonybrook Farm Garden Design
206 Blue Hill Road
Marion Gilliam

HADLEY

AMETG
200 Venture Way
Diagnostic Equipment Service Corp.

Buck Brothers Enterprises
340 River Dr.
Leonard Buck

Courtyard by Marriott
423 Russell St.
Russell Hospitality LLC

Jefferies Wealth Planning
4 Bay Road, Suite 100
Kevin Jefferies

Next Barn Over
17 Lawrence Plain Road
Next Barn Over LLC

Niedbala Farms
136 East St.
Niedbala Farms LLC

Rodrigues Towing
10 Mill Valley Road
Adylson Rodrigues

Whole Foods Market
327 Russell St.
Whole Foods Inc.

HOLYOKE

Divine Restoration Behavioral Health
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Amdonne Mbouadeu

Ergonomic Collaboration Group
337 High St.
Martin Rodgers, John Maslar

Frank Storage
19 St. James Ave.
Francisco Marrero

Holyoke Tax Service
295 High St.
David Yos

Jan Transport
36 Hampden St.
Juan Morales

Lane Bryant
50 Holyoke St.
Lane Bryant Brands OPCO LLC

Mo’s the Clean Freak Services
31 Beacon Ave.
Monica Goucher

Paper City Car Wash
990 Main St.
Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno

Premium Brands
50 Holyoke St.
Premium Brands Services

Rejuven8 Painting and Powerwash
116 Waldo St.
Anel Serrano

Route 22 Liquors
518 Westfield St.
Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel

Stacy Wright, Therapist
164 Rock Valley Road
Stacy Wright

Unity Financial & Insurance
330 Whitney Ave., Suite 300
Robert Houle

Western Mass Appliances LLC
2291 Northampton St.
Jason Brazee, Donald Dumais

PITTSFIELD

ABC Trucking
17 Holmes Road
David Pill

Andy’s Carpentry Group
82 Wendell Ave.
Andy’s Carpentry Inc.

Babe Botanics
5 Daytona Ave.
Brooke Moore

Berkshire Foundations
996 Pecks Road
Berkshire Pools & Patio Co. Inc.

C&M Carpentry and Contracting
55 Oxford St.
Carl Morrison

CMD Lawn Maintenance
90 McIntosh Dr.
Christopher Dadak

Cozy Amenities LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Christopher Fowler

The Elevate Group
82 Wendell Ave.
Think Strategy LLC

Harvest Handarts
177 King St.
Things That Work

Jem Cleaners and Property Management
100 Thomas Island Road
Joseph Merriam

JZC’s Graphic T-Shirts and E-Scooter Rentals
76 Hollister St.
James Sevigny

Lure Looks by Jessy
1450 East St.
Jessica Perrault

Masora
76 Foote Ave.
Piyachat Ardia, Matthew Ardia

Olivia by Paradox
82 Wendell Ave.
Paradox Inc.

Pro Finish Auto Body
1589 East St.
6 Giovina Dr.

Qualprint
3 Federico Dr.
Brilliant Graphics Group

Room at 267
267 Holmes Dr.
Nate Buller

TC Group Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
Yifan Jiang

Walden Village Club
20 Alcott Lane
Walden Village Club Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Delaney’s Market
459 Granby Road
Delaney’s Market

Doneright Cleaning
15 Pershing Ave.
Doneright Cleaning

Forbes & Son Painting & Staining
63 Laurie Ave.
Brad Forbes

STOCKBRIDGE

Berkshire Muse
53 Interlaken Road
Lauren Fritscher

Ride-N-Shine Mobile Detailing
3 West Stockbridge Road
Andrea Bailly

WARE

A&J Motorsports LLC
51 Monson Turnpike Road, Lot 1019
Adam Holbrook

DragonWolf U.S.A.
98 Greenwich Road
Debra Monday

Fontaine Consulting Solutions
47 Babcock Tavern Road
Jennylyn Fontaine

Swistak Stump Grinding
131 Church St.
John Swistak

Woodsmiths
5 Anna St.
Mark Smith

WESTFIELD

Buildx
504 Holyoke Road
Anthony Deven

Cybernesticks
34 Tekoa Trail
Lawrence Foard

Hannoush Home Designs LLC
99 Springfield Road, Suite 1
Tiffany Hannoush

Healthy Flavors LLC
217 Root Road
Health Flavors LLC

Jack Pots Hotdogs
16 Fowler St.
John Symmons

Potholes Magazine
66 Ridgeway St.
Jacob Fleron

Silverfox Creations
23 Sherwood Ave.
Wendy McCann

TJ Networks
7 Nancy Circle
Thomas Jarry

Ur Prfct Bowl
45 Meadow St.
Roselyn Cedeno

WILBRAHAM

Audiology Services Co. USA LLC
95 Post Office Park
Lisa Mulligan

LML Enterprises LLC
17 Cooley Dr.
Maissoun Jackson

Nouveau Aesthetics LLC
40 Dumaine St.
Jean Brodwski

Pink Door Interior Design
913 Stony Hill Road
Michelle Patrick

Verdon’s Restoration
65 Main St.
Real Verdon

