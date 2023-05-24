Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.

AMHERST

Alkemedia

150 Fearing St., Units 101-104

Sara Russell

Cheeky Moon Design

677 Station Road

Merlina Wehman-Brown

Epic Remodel & Repair

52 Chapel Road

Julian Albo

Massage Therapy by Angela Morsbach LMT

441 West St.

Angela Morsbach

Powell Family Home Improvement

149 Pomeroy Lane

Michael Powell

Shine Acupuncture

19 Research Dr., Suite 5

Jack Mattrey, Stephanie Mattrey

EASTHAMPTON

A.C.K. Therapy

123 Union St., Suite 300

Alison Kinsey

Amy Thompson Avishai Photography

116 Pleasant St., Suite 032

Amy Thompson

Chris Korczak, Bookseller

1 Cottage St., #307

Chris Korczak

Mitra: Healing Centered Yoga

2A Pine St.

Angelica Lopez

OM Valley Farm Inc.

128 Northampton St.

Falguni Patil

Paws to Smell the Roses

10 Clinton St.

Lauren Adams

Precision Painting by Papy LLC

68 Pleasant St., Apt. 1L

Guy Mbangu

RKR Design

10 Chapman Ave.

Rachel Keenan Roberts

EAST LONGMEADOW

D&B Mechanical Inc.

631 North Main St.

Daniel Murray

Dutko Electric LLC

50 Heatherstone Dr.

Andrew Dutko

East Village Taver

n

53-55 North Main St.

Joseph Sullivan

Forastiere Smith Funeral & Cremation

220 North Main St.

Frank Forastiere

Kieu Nail Artist

30-34 Shaker Road

Kieu Nguyen

Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC

280 North Main St.

Hannah Hubacz

Meadows Motor Cars

179 North Main St.

Meadows Motor Cars

Pediatric Dental Associates

52 North Main St.

Vincent Trimboli

Richard A. Calvanese CPA

200 North Main St., #201

Richard Calvanese

Silverson Machines Inc.

355 Chestnut St.

Stacey Nuzzolilli

Site Welding Services

475 Somers Road

Justin Howell

GRANBY

American Specialty Designs

77 West State St.

Emelie Lyszchyn, Paul Lyszchyn

Deere Creek Farm

193 Amherst St.

Jonathan Szymonik, Naomi Szymonik

Jaime’s Cat Sitting Service

97 New Ludlow Road

Jaimelee LeBreton

Lazer Automotive

114 School St.

Charles Lofland

Prospective Energy Solutions Inc.

14 Pinebrook Circle

Rachel Hall

Reeds Coffee

141 Taylor St.

Bandhana Sinha

GREAT BARRINGTON

Berkshire Compost

307 North Plain Road

Melissa Beeson

MGH Management Co.

205 Blue Hill Road

Marion Gilliam

Stonybrook Farm Garden Design

206 Blue Hill Road

Marion Gilliam

HADLEY

AMETG

200 Venture Way

Diagnostic Equipment Service Corp.

Buck Brothers Enterprises

340 River Dr.

Leonard Buck

Courtyard by Marriott

423 Russell St.

Russell Hospitality LLC

Jefferies Wealth Planning

4 Bay Road, Suite 100

Kevin Jefferies

Next Barn Over

17 Lawrence Plain Road

Next Barn Over LLC

Niedbala Farms

136 East St.

Niedbala Farms LLC

Rodrigues Towing

10 Mill Valley Road

Adylson Rodrigues

Whole Foods Market

327 Russell St.

Whole Foods Inc.

HOLYOKE

Divine Restoration Behavioral Health

98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101

Amdonne Mbouadeu

Ergonomic Collaboration Group

337 High St.

Martin Rodgers, John Maslar

Frank Storage

19 St. James Ave.

Francisco Marrero

Holyoke Tax Service

295 High St.

David Yos

Jan Transport

36 Hampden St.

Juan Morales

Lane Bryant

50 Holyoke St.

Lane Bryant Brands OPCO LLC

Mo’s the Clean Freak Services

31 Beacon Ave.

Monica Goucher

Paper City Car Wash

990 Main St.

Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno

Premium Brands

50 Holyoke St.

Premium Brands Services

Rejuven8 Painting and Powerwash

116 Waldo St.

Anel Serrano

Route 22 Liquors

518 Westfield St.

Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel

Stacy Wright, Therapist

164 Rock Valley Road

Stacy Wright

Unity Financial & Insurance

330 Whitney Ave., Suite 300

Robert Houle

Western Mass Appliances LLC

2291 Northampton St.

Jason Brazee, Donald Dumais

PITTSFIELD

ABC Trucking

17 Holmes Road

David Pill

Andy’s Carpentry Group

82 Wendell Ave.

Andy’s Carpentry Inc.

Babe Botanics

5 Daytona Ave.

Brooke Moore

Berkshire Foundations

996 Pecks Road

Berkshire Pools & Patio Co. Inc.

C&M Carpentry and Contracting

55 Oxford St.

Carl Morrison

CMD Lawn Maintenance

90 McIntosh Dr.

Christopher Dadak

Cozy Amenities LLC

82 Wendell Ave.

Christopher Fowler

The Elevate Group

82 Wendell Ave.

Think Strategy LLC

Harvest Handarts

177 King St.

Things That Work

Jem Cleaners and Property Management

100 Thomas Island Road

Joseph Merriam

JZC’s Graphic T-Shirts and E-Scooter Rentals

76 Hollister St.

James Sevigny

Lure Looks by Jessy

1450 East St.

Jessica Perrault

Masora

76 Foote Ave.

Piyachat Ardia, Matthew Ardia

Olivia by Paradox

82 Wendell Ave.

Paradox Inc.

Pro Finish Auto Body

1589 East St.

6 Giovina Dr.

Qualprint

3 Federico Dr.

Brilliant Graphics Group

Room at 267

267 Holmes Dr.

Nate Buller

TC Group Inc.

82 Wendell Ave.

Yifan Jiang

Walden Village Club

20 Alcott Lane

Walden Village Club Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Delaney’s Market

459 Granby Road

Delaney’s Market

Doneright Cleaning

15 Pershing Ave.

Doneright Cleaning

Forbes & Son Painting & Staining

63 Laurie Ave.

Brad Forbes

STOCKBRIDGE

Berkshire Muse

53 Interlaken Road

Lauren Fritscher

Ride-N-Shine Mobile Detailing

3 West Stockbridge Road

Andrea Bailly

WARE

A&J Motorsports LLC

51 Monson Turnpike Road, Lot 1019

Adam Holbrook

DragonWolf U.S.A.

98 Greenwich Road

Debra Monday

Fontaine Consulting Solutions

47 Babcock Tavern Road

Jennylyn Fontaine

Swistak Stump Grinding

131 Church St.

John Swistak

Woodsmiths

5 Anna St.

Mark Smith

WESTFIELD

Buildx

504 Holyoke Road

Anthony Deven

Cybernesticks

34 Tekoa Trail

Lawrence Foard

Hannoush Home Designs LLC

99 Springfield Road, Suite 1

Tiffany Hannoush

Healthy Flavors LLC

217 Root Road

Health Flavors LLC

Jack Pots Hotdogs

16 Fowler St.

John Symmons

Potholes Magazine

66 Ridgeway St.

Jacob Fleron

Silverfox Creations

23 Sherwood Ave.

Wendy McCann

TJ Networks

7 Nancy Circle

Thomas Jarry

Ur Prfct Bowl

45 Meadow St.

Roselyn Cedeno

WILBRAHAM

Audiology Services Co. USA LLC

95 Post Office Park

Lisa Mulligan

LML Enterprises LLC

17 Cooley Dr.

Maissoun Jackson

Nouveau Aesthetics LLC

40 Dumaine St.

Jean Brodwski

Pink Door Interior Design

913 Stony Hill Road

Michelle Patrick

Verdon’s Restoration

65 Main St.

Real Verdon