The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

AKCA 28 Corp., 69 Park St., Adams, MA 01220. Muzaffer Akca, 17 Temple St., Apt. C Adams, MA 01220. Pizza restaurant.

BELCHERTOWN

Mosaic Inc., 179 Orchard St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Brittany Johnson, same. Retail and manufacturing of textile and flooring.

EASTHAMPTON

Spirit of the Heart Inc., 186 Northampton St., Suite C, Easthampton, MA 01027. Nancy Rothenberg, same. Martial arts studio.

GREENFIELD

The Gathering of Greenfield, 16 Woodbine St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Cynthia Gonzalez, 204 Fairview St. West, Greenfield, MA 01301. Organized to establish and oversee a place of worship, teach and preach the gospel to all people, and conduct humanitarian outreach and charitable and humanitarian services.

HOLYOKE

Peacekeeper Cleaning Inc., 98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101, Holyoke, MA 01040. Priscilla Johnson, same. Commercial and residential cleaning services.

LUDLOW

Minutemen Builders S Corp., 15 Barrett St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Andre Mouga Queiroga, same. General contractor.

NORTHAMPTON

Gemini Research Inc., 220 Grove St., Northampton, MA 01060. Rachel Volberg, same. Conduct studies relative to the effects of gambling on society.

PALMER

Palmer Basketball Association Inc., 24 Converse St., Palmer, MA 01069. Joseph Nompleggi, same. Charitable organization to provide basketball to the villages of Palmer by arranging, promoting, and organizing basketball competition involving boys and girls in grades 1-8 who are Palmer residents.

PITTSFIELD

Sport Xposure Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Rhea Elcock, 63 Nottinghill Road, Apt. 2, Brighton, MA 02135. Expose and prepare students to the many aspects of careers in sports.

Celltrion USA Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Joonserk Seo, same. Sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products, brand-name and generic pharmaceutical products, and COVID-19 test kits.

SHEFFIELD

Berkcare Inc., 216 Main St., Sheffield, MA 01257. Jeaneen Buchanan, same. Nonprofit corporation organized to care for and educate people with developmental, physical, and/or learning disabilities, as part of a worldwide social initiative that creates communities that include people with and without intellectual disabilities, and to empower people to live, grow, learn, and achieve together.

SPRINGFIELD

JCL Heating and Cooling Inc., 47 Ladd St., Springfield, MA 01109. Juan Liriano, same. To sell, install, repair, replace, and service all types of heating and cooling equipment.

Blaze Restaurant Inc., 20 East Alvord St., Suite 2, Springfield, MA 01108. Guyseymore Wilson, same. Restaurant business.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

VAS Enterprise Inc., 21 West School St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Anna Balaeva, 94 Berkshire Ave., Southwick, MA 01077. Consulting services.

WILBRAHAM

Mandarin Wilbraham Family Inc., 2571 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Wen Zhen Gao, 3159 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Restaurant.