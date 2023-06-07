Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Auntie Elsie’s
40 Daniel Shays Highway, #4
Eleanor Adoboe

B-Town Electric
72 Edelcy Dr.
Michael McKenzie

Bulldog Finish Carpentry
3 Mill Valley Road
Anthony Trifone Jr.

Deirdre Marley Consulting
95 Enoch Sanford Road
Deirdre Marley

Jen Belanger Nutrition LLC
172 Warner St.
Jennifer Belanger

Lola’s U.S. Premium Products LLC
21 Pheasant Run
Bernadette Guillermo

Making Waves the Salon
8 Jabish St.
Cathy Mellin Burton

S&R Site Services
175 Jabish St.
Scott Grondin

CHICOPEE

5 J’s Cleaning Service
140 Skeele St.
Antonio Jimenez

6 Corazonsitos Daycare
58 Mount Carmel Ave.
Nancy Vazquez

Abt Landscaping
19 Elm St.
Kyle Abt

Del Valle Cleaning Services
231 Grove St.
Rey Del Valle

Fast Forward Learning & Development
141 Waite Ave.
Myra Quick

Lugar de Encuentro LLC
53 Springfield St.
Daisy Gomez

Redbrick Core
38 High St.
Joe Albino

Sutherland Painting
18 Gagne St.
Kurt Sutherland

Tylunas Funeral Home
159 Broadway St.
Milestone Funeral Services of Massachusetts II Inc.

DEERFIELD

Crossman Financial Services and Insurance
235 Greenfield Road
Adam Robinson

Dead Eye Prints LLC
9 River Road
Alexandra Noonan

Farm Hands
667 River Road
Jessica Moody

Fly Butterfly LLC
110 Hillside Road, Suite 11
Angela Parker

FreshStart Carpentry
6 Thayer St., Apt. B
Oscar Olvera Soto

Hillside Farm
76 North Hillside Road
Kelly Kicza

JMJ Advertising
51 Graves St.
Yves Jacques

Moody Brothers Farm
667 River Road
Jessica Moody

Neighbors
242 Conway Road
Sawkat Wally

River Bard Farm
194 Lower Road
Carl Berwick

Warm Colors Apiary
2 South Mill River Road
Daniel Conlon

 

EASTHAMPTON

Altech Alarm
28 Pomeroy St.
Steven Coughlin

Better Beginnings Birth Services
12 Laurel Dr.
Erika Laquer

Facials & Fatties
58 Everett St.
Daisy-Rose French

Hannah Tosi, LICSW
123 Union St., Suite 300
Hannah Tosi

Jude Ribisi
16 Deerfield Dr.
Christopher Trentola

Professional Cyber Services
59 East St., Apt. 1
Antonio Cruz Pagan

Pure OCD
113 Pleasant St., Apt. C
Ana Feliciano

SF Associates
80 Maple St.
Shelly Fournier

Tall Dog Electronics
48 Parsons St., Unit 6
Daniel Gilbert

Union Street Bistro and Bakery
35 Union St.
Kimberly Scribner

LENOX

Collegiate Power Washing
5 Crystal St.
Emmitt Shove

LONGMEADOW

Jane L. Mantolesky, Attorney at Law
80 Mill Road
Jane Mantolesky

Lanouette Tech & Safety
16 Massachusetts Ave.
Henry Lanouette

Quality Brush Painting
322 Frank Smith Road
Nikolay Gerosimchuk

Vending Galaxy
140 Maple Road
Cole Stannard

MONSON

Dazed
399 Boston Road West
Richard Rainone

Goldrick Home Decorating
70 Margaret St.
Michael Goldrick

O’Hara and Sons
27 Harrison Ave.
Patrick O’Hara

Shiny Colors Nail Corp.
117 Main St.
Young Sook Kim, Yong Yu

PITTSFIELD

203kRehabNow.com
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.

Berkshire Mazda
765 East St.
Patrick Sheehan

Davis and Mitchell Reporting
269 Eleanor Road
Heather Davis

DF Construction/Remodeling
32 McArthur St.
David Fish

Eye Care Center
457 Dalton Ave.
Amanda Hale

Farina Heating Cooling & Plumbing
81 Meadowview Dr.
Brian Farina

G.B. Window Cleaning Service
111 Fourth St.
Gladis Bravo

J&M Pipe & Tobacco
421 North St.
Dilipkumar Patel

Jean’s Cleaners
324 North St.
Mack Holdings LLS

KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.

Lisa Lakatos
11 Cherry Hill Dr.
Lisa Lakatos-Cusson

Maces Marine
990 Valentine Road
Maces Marine Inc.

Mary’s Carrot Cake
58 Pomeroy Ave.
Mary McGinnis

Nifty Cleaners
105 Elm St.
Mack Holdings LLC

PHS Softball
112 Oliver Ave.
Brian McDonald

Remote Car Audio and Accessories
48 Dalton Ave.
Eduardo Gonzalez

The Sandman
300 Barker Road
Donald Wendling

Typical Columbian Products
123 Elm St.
Edwin Avila Alvarez

SOUTHAMPTON

Sirius Quartet
34 High St.
Jeremy Harmany

SOUTH HADLEY

Citizens to Protect Private Property Interests
118 Ferry St.
Rudolf Ternbach, Jacqueline Dupre

The Institutional View
137 Amherst Road
Andrew Addison

SOUTHWICK

Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC
23 Bonnie View Road
Renee McGee

Ginger Roots Skin Bar
535 College Highway
Jill Decoteau

Great2BHome
19 Crescent Circle
Laurie Walhord

Subway
535 College Highway
Clifford Laraway

WESTFIELD

Cozy Nails & Spa Inc.
420 Union St.
Lianyu Yu

Double Stitch Shop
103 North Elm St.
Rymma Mkrtchian

Eclectic Finds at the Bismarck
16 Union Ave.
Laura Kelleher

Gold & Diamond Buyer
99 Springfield Road
7C Diamonds Inc.

J&J Burrhand Technician
45 Crane Ave.
Jose Cruz

JD Maintenance
73 Meadow St.
Jonathan Davila

Jibber Self Storage
402 Southampton Road
Alexander Colby

Richards Jewelers
461 East Main St.
7C Michaels Inc.

Ridgeway Avionics
25 Ridgeway Ave.
Steve Dickinson Jr.

Sophisticated Productions
33 Stuart Place
Melissa Tessier

WILBRAHAM

Artful Play
2141 North Boston Road
Rhonda Black

I&J Home Improvement
25 Brainard Road
Anatolie Balour

KB Construction
316 Stony Hill Road
Kristopher Barnes

Paramount Construction
35 Springfield St.
John Pappanikou

SLM Creative Crafts
6 Webster Lane
Shannon Michael

