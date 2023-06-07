Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Auntie Elsie’s

40 Daniel Shays Highway, #4

Eleanor Adoboe

B-Town Electric

72 Edelcy Dr.

Michael McKenzie

Bulldog Finish Carpentry

3 Mill Valley Road

Anthony Trifone Jr.

Deirdre Marley Consulting

95 Enoch Sanford Road

Deirdre Marley

Jen Belanger Nutrition LLC

172 Warner St.

Jennifer Belanger

Lola’s U.S. Premium Products LLC

21 Pheasant Run

Bernadette Guillermo

Making Waves the Salon

8 Jabish St.

Cathy Mellin Burton

S&R Site Services

175 Jabish St.

Scott Grondin

CHICOPEE

5 J’s Cleaning Service

140 Skeele St.

Antonio Jimenez

6 Corazonsitos Daycare

58 Mount Carmel Ave.

Nancy Vazquez

Abt Landscaping

19 Elm St.

Kyle Abt

Del Valle Cleaning Services

231 Grove St.

Rey Del Valle

Fast Forward Learning & Development

141 Waite Ave.

Myra Quick

Lugar de Encuentro LLC

53 Springfield St.

Daisy Gomez

Redbrick Core

38 High St.

Joe Albino

Sutherland Painting

18 Gagne St.

Kurt Sutherland

Tylunas Funeral Home

159 Broadway St.

Milestone Funeral Services of Massachusetts II Inc.

DEERFIELD

Crossman Financial Services and Insurance

235 Greenfield Road

Adam Robinson

Dead Eye Prints LLC

9 River Road

Alexandra Noonan

Farm Hands

667 River Road

Jessica Moody

Fly Butterfly LLC

110 Hillside Road, Suite 11

Angela Parker

FreshStart Carpentry

6 Thayer St., Apt. B

Oscar Olvera Soto

Hillside Farm

76 North Hillside Road

Kelly Kicza

JMJ Advertising

51 Graves St.

Yves Jacques

Moody Brothers Farm

667 River Road

Jessica Moody

Neighbors

242 Conway Road

Sawkat Wally

River Bard Farm

194 Lower Road

Carl Berwick

Warm Colors Apiary

2 South Mill River Road

Daniel Conlon

EASTHAMPTON

Altech Alarm

28 Pomeroy St.

Steven Coughlin

Better Beginnings Birth Services

12 Laurel Dr.

Erika Laquer

Facials & Fatties

58 Everett St.

Daisy-Rose French

Hannah Tosi, LICSW

123 Union St., Suite 300

Hannah Tosi

Jude Ribisi

16 Deerfield Dr.

Christopher Trentola

Professional Cyber Services

59 East St., Apt. 1

Antonio Cruz Pagan

Pure OCD

113 Pleasant St., Apt. C

Ana Feliciano

SF Associates

80 Maple St.

Shelly Fournier

Tall Dog Electronics

48 Parsons St., Unit 6

Daniel Gilbert

Union Street Bistro and Bakery

35 Union St.

Kimberly Scribner

LENOX

Collegiate Power Washing

5 Crystal St.

Emmitt Shove

LONGMEADOW

Jane L. Mantolesky, Attorney at Law

80 Mill Road

Jane Mantolesky

Lanouette Tech & Safety

16 Massachusetts Ave.

Henry Lanouette

Quality Brush Painting

322 Frank Smith Road

Nikolay Gerosimchuk

Vending Galaxy

140 Maple Road

Cole Stannard

MONSON

Dazed

399 Boston Road West

Richard Rainone

Goldrick Home Decorating

70 Margaret St.

Michael Goldrick

O’Hara and Sons

27 Harrison Ave.

Patrick O’Hara

Shiny Colors Nail Corp.

117 Main St.

Young Sook Kim, Yong Yu

PITTSFIELD

203kRehabNow.com

82 Wendell Ave.

KLE Inc.

Berkshire Mazda

765 East St.

Patrick Sheehan

Davis and Mitchell Reporting

269 Eleanor Road

Heather Davis

DF Construction/Remodeling

32 McArthur St.

David Fish

Eye Care Center

457 Dalton Ave.

Amanda Hale

Farina Heating Cooling & Plumbing

81 Meadowview Dr.

Brian Farina

G.B. Window Cleaning Service

111 Fourth St.

Gladis Bravo

J&M Pipe & Tobacco

421 North St.

Dilipkumar Patel

Jean’s Cleaners

324 North St.

Mack Holdings LLS

KLE Project Services

82 Wendell Ave.

KLE Inc.

Lisa Lakatos

11 Cherry Hill Dr.

Lisa Lakatos-Cusson

Maces Marine

990 Valentine Road

Maces Marine Inc.

Mary’s Carrot Cake

58 Pomeroy Ave.

Mary McGinnis

Nifty Cleaners

105 Elm St.

Mack Holdings LLC

PHS Softball

112 Oliver Ave.

Brian McDonald

Remote Car Audio and Accessories

48 Dalton Ave.

Eduardo Gonzalez

The Sandman

300 Barker Road

Donald Wendling

Typical Columbian Products

123 Elm St.

Edwin Avila Alvarez

SOUTHAMPTON

Sirius Quartet

34 High St.

Jeremy Harmany

SOUTH HADLEY

Citizens to Protect Private Property Interests

118 Ferry St.

Rudolf Ternbach, Jacqueline Dupre

The Institutional View

137 Amherst Road

Andrew Addison

SOUTHWICK

Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC

23 Bonnie View Road

Renee McGee

Ginger Roots Skin Bar

535 College Highway

Jill Decoteau

Great2BHome

19 Crescent Circle

Laurie Walhord

Subway

535 College Highway

Clifford Laraway

WESTFIELD

Cozy Nails & Spa Inc.

420 Union St.

Lianyu Yu

Double Stitch Shop

103 North Elm St.

Rymma Mkrtchian

Eclectic Finds at the Bismarck

16 Union Ave.

Laura Kelleher

Gold & Diamond Buyer

99 Springfield Road

7C Diamonds Inc.

J&J Burrhand Technician

45 Crane Ave.

Jose Cruz

JD Maintenance

73 Meadow St.

Jonathan Davila

Jibber Self Storage

402 Southampton Road

Alexander Colby

Richards Jewelers

461 East Main St.

7C Michaels Inc.

Ridgeway Avionics

25 Ridgeway Ave.

Steve Dickinson Jr.

Sophisticated Productions

33 Stuart Place

Melissa Tessier

WILBRAHAM

Artful Play

2141 North Boston Road

Rhonda Black

I&J Home Improvement

25 Brainard Road

Anatolie Balour

KB Construction

316 Stony Hill Road

Kristopher Barnes

Paramount Construction

35 Springfield St.

John Pappanikou

SLM Creative Crafts

6 Webster Lane

Shannon Michael