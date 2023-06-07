Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of April and May 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Auntie Elsie’s
40 Daniel Shays Highway, #4
Eleanor Adoboe
B-Town Electric
72 Edelcy Dr.
Michael McKenzie
Bulldog Finish Carpentry
3 Mill Valley Road
Anthony Trifone Jr.
Deirdre Marley Consulting
95 Enoch Sanford Road
Deirdre Marley
Jen Belanger Nutrition LLC
172 Warner St.
Jennifer Belanger
Lola’s U.S. Premium Products LLC
21 Pheasant Run
Bernadette Guillermo
Making Waves the Salon
8 Jabish St.
Cathy Mellin Burton
S&R Site Services
175 Jabish St.
Scott Grondin
CHICOPEE
5 J’s Cleaning Service
140 Skeele St.
Antonio Jimenez
6 Corazonsitos Daycare
58 Mount Carmel Ave.
Nancy Vazquez
Abt Landscaping
19 Elm St.
Kyle Abt
Del Valle Cleaning Services
231 Grove St.
Rey Del Valle
Fast Forward Learning & Development
141 Waite Ave.
Myra Quick
Lugar de Encuentro LLC
53 Springfield St.
Daisy Gomez
Redbrick Core
38 High St.
Joe Albino
Sutherland Painting
18 Gagne St.
Kurt Sutherland
Tylunas Funeral Home
159 Broadway St.
Milestone Funeral Services of Massachusetts II Inc.
DEERFIELD
Crossman Financial Services and Insurance
235 Greenfield Road
Adam Robinson
Dead Eye Prints LLC
9 River Road
Alexandra Noonan
Farm Hands
667 River Road
Jessica Moody
Fly Butterfly LLC
110 Hillside Road, Suite 11
Angela Parker
FreshStart Carpentry
6 Thayer St., Apt. B
Oscar Olvera Soto
Hillside Farm
76 North Hillside Road
Kelly Kicza
JMJ Advertising
51 Graves St.
Yves Jacques
Moody Brothers Farm
667 River Road
Jessica Moody
Neighbors
242 Conway Road
Sawkat Wally
River Bard Farm
194 Lower Road
Carl Berwick
Warm Colors Apiary
2 South Mill River Road
Daniel Conlon
EASTHAMPTON
Altech Alarm
28 Pomeroy St.
Steven Coughlin
Better Beginnings Birth Services
12 Laurel Dr.
Erika Laquer
Facials & Fatties
58 Everett St.
Daisy-Rose French
Hannah Tosi, LICSW
123 Union St., Suite 300
Hannah Tosi
Jude Ribisi
16 Deerfield Dr.
Christopher Trentola
Professional Cyber Services
59 East St., Apt. 1
Antonio Cruz Pagan
Pure OCD
113 Pleasant St., Apt. C
Ana Feliciano
SF Associates
80 Maple St.
Shelly Fournier
Tall Dog Electronics
48 Parsons St., Unit 6
Daniel Gilbert
Union Street Bistro and Bakery
35 Union St.
Kimberly Scribner
LENOX
Collegiate Power Washing
5 Crystal St.
Emmitt Shove
LONGMEADOW
Jane L. Mantolesky, Attorney at Law
80 Mill Road
Jane Mantolesky
Lanouette Tech & Safety
16 Massachusetts Ave.
Henry Lanouette
Quality Brush Painting
322 Frank Smith Road
Nikolay Gerosimchuk
Vending Galaxy
140 Maple Road
Cole Stannard
MONSON
Dazed
399 Boston Road West
Richard Rainone
Goldrick Home Decorating
70 Margaret St.
Michael Goldrick
O’Hara and Sons
27 Harrison Ave.
Patrick O’Hara
Shiny Colors Nail Corp.
117 Main St.
Young Sook Kim, Yong Yu
PITTSFIELD
203kRehabNow.com
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.
Berkshire Mazda
765 East St.
Patrick Sheehan
Davis and Mitchell Reporting
269 Eleanor Road
Heather Davis
DF Construction/Remodeling
32 McArthur St.
David Fish
Eye Care Center
457 Dalton Ave.
Amanda Hale
Farina Heating Cooling & Plumbing
81 Meadowview Dr.
Brian Farina
G.B. Window Cleaning Service
111 Fourth St.
Gladis Bravo
J&M Pipe & Tobacco
421 North St.
Dilipkumar Patel
Jean’s Cleaners
324 North St.
Mack Holdings LLS
KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.
Lisa Lakatos
11 Cherry Hill Dr.
Lisa Lakatos-Cusson
Maces Marine
990 Valentine Road
Maces Marine Inc.
Mary’s Carrot Cake
58 Pomeroy Ave.
Mary McGinnis
Nifty Cleaners
105 Elm St.
Mack Holdings LLC
PHS Softball
112 Oliver Ave.
Brian McDonald
Remote Car Audio and Accessories
48 Dalton Ave.
Eduardo Gonzalez
The Sandman
300 Barker Road
Donald Wendling
Typical Columbian Products
123 Elm St.
Edwin Avila Alvarez
SOUTHAMPTON
Sirius Quartet
34 High St.
Jeremy Harmany
SOUTH HADLEY
Citizens to Protect Private Property Interests
118 Ferry St.
Rudolf Ternbach, Jacqueline Dupre
The Institutional View
137 Amherst Road
Andrew Addison
SOUTHWICK
Aerogreen Urban Farm LLC
23 Bonnie View Road
Renee McGee
Ginger Roots Skin Bar
535 College Highway
Jill Decoteau
Great2BHome
19 Crescent Circle
Laurie Walhord
Subway
535 College Highway
Clifford Laraway
WESTFIELD
Cozy Nails & Spa Inc.
420 Union St.
Lianyu Yu
Double Stitch Shop
103 North Elm St.
Rymma Mkrtchian
Eclectic Finds at the Bismarck
16 Union Ave.
Laura Kelleher
Gold & Diamond Buyer
99 Springfield Road
7C Diamonds Inc.
J&J Burrhand Technician
45 Crane Ave.
Jose Cruz
JD Maintenance
73 Meadow St.
Jonathan Davila
Jibber Self Storage
402 Southampton Road
Alexander Colby
Richards Jewelers
461 East Main St.
7C Michaels Inc.
Ridgeway Avionics
25 Ridgeway Ave.
Steve Dickinson Jr.
Sophisticated Productions
33 Stuart Place
Melissa Tessier
WILBRAHAM
Artful Play
2141 North Boston Road
Rhonda Black
I&J Home Improvement
25 Brainard Road
Anatolie Balour
KB Construction
316 Stony Hill Road
Kristopher Barnes
Paramount Construction
35 Springfield St.
John Pappanikou
SLM Creative Crafts
6 Webster Lane
Shannon Michael