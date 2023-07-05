The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Alina Express Inc., 23 Capua Lane, Agawam, MA 01001. Ilhom Mamedov, same. Transportation services.

CHICOPEE

Elecon Inc., 40 Asinof Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. Michael Benoit, same. Electrical contractor.

Exclusive Livery Inc., 680 Meadow St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Robert Mackay, 81 Farmington St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Transportation services.

EASTHAMPTON

Friends of Nashawannuck Pond Inc., 21 Taft Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027. Hillary Ballantine, same. The Nashawannuck Pond steering committee is an all-volunteer group of city residents whose mission is to provide guidance on ways to preserve the pond, maintain its health, and educate the public about the pond.

GREENFIELD

Sevenfoursixseven,Inc., 17 Arbor Dr., Greenfield, MA 01301. John Doleva, same. Car wash.

LEE

Family’s Contracting & HVAC Inc., 156 West Park St., Unit 5, Lee, MA 01238. Steven Piazzo, same. HVAC, construction, and telecommunications services.

LUDLOW

Xpress Services Inc., 192 East St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Kadam Desai, 112 Ducharme Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. UPS store.

PITTSFIELD

Akimbo Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Kimberly Bohart, 18728 Bernardo Trails Dr., San Diego, CA 92128. Real-estate investments.

Billy J’s Elm Street Java Inc., 216 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. William Jones, 595 Tyler St., Plainfield, MA 01201. Coffee shop.

Damasca Landscaping Corp., 20 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Eric Damasca, same. Landscaping business.

SOUTHWICK

Pinnacle Excursions Inc., 1 Partridge Lane, Southwick, MA 01077. George Zantouliadis, same. Travel consulting services.

SPRINGFIELD

CH Specialty Services MA, P.C., 819 Worcester St., Suite 1, Springfield, MA 01151. Dr. Adnan Dahdul, same. Professional medical services.

Marte Tax and Services Co., 53 Stebbins St., Springfield, MA, 01109. Doricel Marte, same. Tax-preparation services.

WESTFIELD

Friends of Barnes Airport Inc., 112 Airport Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Alexander Colby, 42 Willow Brook Lane, Westfield, MA 01085. Corporation established to promote and carry out the goodwill and spirit of business and general aviation within the community through civic, charitable, educational, and benevolent support.

WILBRAHAM

Morrison Media Corp., 792 Stony Hill Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Sean Morrison, same. Media-management services.