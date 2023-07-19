The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Diversify Medicine Inc., 26 South Prospect St., #7, Amherst, MA 01002. Khama Ennis, 154 Lincoln Ave., Amherst, MA 01002. Charitable organization established to improve health equity by increasing diversity among healthcare providers.

CHICOPEE

Elite Haulers Inc., 53 Empire St., Apt C, Chicopee, MA 01013. Imran Akram, same. Trucking services.

Haydocy Service Station Inc., 58 Harrington Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. Eric Haydocy, same. Full-service gas station.

EASTHAMPTON

KPM Operations Inc., 250 Hendrick St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jodi Koomen-Bias, same. Home renovation and related contractor services.

HADLEY

Togood Services Inc., 10 South Maple St., Hadley, MA 01035. Toprak Can Toprak, same. Wholesale grocery and retail.

LONGMEADOW

Do or Die Inc., 335 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Alex Seid, 154 Skyline Trail, Middlefield, MA 01243. Programs to assist and support individuals seeking to recover from addiction.

MONSON

Camelot Kennels Inc., 40 Ely Road, Monson, MA 01057. Jennifer Garman, same. Pet boarding, training, day care, and grooming services.

PITTSFIELD

Arav & Jay Corp., 421 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Dilipkumar Patel, same. Tobacco and retail product sales.

Corpwell Foundation Co., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nicolette Asselin, same. Community-assistance programing.

Give with Love Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Maria Rodriguez, 14 Plumtree Way, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Nonprofit organization providing services to families and individuals who are in need of meeting their basic needs.

SOUTHWICK

A-Z Exterior Repairs Inc., 258 Hillside Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Maksim Vovk, 121 Turkey Hills Road, East Granby, CT 06026.

SPRINGFIELD

Iglesia de Dios la Restauracion, 649 State St., Springfield, MA 01109. Reynaldo Vargas, 89 Southwick St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Church.

Peking House Chen Inc., 844-846 Liberty St., Springfield, MA 01104. Rikeng Chen, 154 Carriage Dr., Irwin, PA 15642. Takeout restaurant.

WESTFIELD

The Plug Energy Corp., 109 North Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Brian Hayes, same. Real-estate development.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Da Heat Station Ltd., 865 Memorial Ave., Unit C, West Springfield, MA 01089. Gail English, same. Retail apparel.

WILBRAHAM

Om Valley Farm Inc., 5 Patriot Ridge Lane, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Falguniben Patel, same. Convenience and package store.