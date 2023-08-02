The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Western Massachusetts Tango Inc., Pulpit Hill Road, #31, Amherst, MA 01002. Henry Lappen, same. Nonprofit educational organization to encourage the practice and appreciation of Argentine tango dance and music by organizing regular Argentine tango dances, sponsoring workshops with experts in the field, holding regular practice sessions for sharing knowledge, and organizing classes to introduce the dance to newcomers

CHICOPEE

Old Bones Genealogy of New England Ltd., 5 Nutmeg Circle, Chicopee, MA 01020. David Robison, same. Genealogical client research, teaching, and lecturing.

PH Janitorial Inc., 31 Emerald St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Eduardo Pacheco De Araujo, same. Janitorial services.

EASTHAMPTON

President Custer Inc., 33 Reservation Road, Easthampton, MA 01027. Damien Ober, same. Entertainment business.

HAMPDEN

High House Inc., 379 North Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Jeffrey Smith, same. Buy and sell firearms and ammunition.

LONGMEADOW

Frankie’s Pizza Inc., 809 Maple St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Francesco Ferrentino, 20 Sherwood Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Pizza restaurant.

MONSON

Clean Room 413 Inc., 8 Lakeside Dr., Monson, MA 01057. Erin Wallace, same. Cleaning services.

PITTSFIELD

Artivistka Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anastasia Rybnikova, same. Association of artists who use their creativity for charity and helps political prisoners and refugees by selling merchandise with paintings from caring artists around the world.

Drexel Terrace Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Thomas Coriale, same. Management company.

Infinite Sea Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Harrison Frye, same. Consulting services.

SPRINGFIELD

4pm Sports Ltd., 20 Wigwam Place, Springfield, MA 01108. Joebanna Kodzo Gavi, same. Sports and prayer club development and promotion.

Mejia Mejia Barbeshop Co., 53 Stebbins St., Apt. B, Springfield MA, 01109. Kelvin Mejia Mejia, same. Haircut for all styles.

Responders First Resources Inc., 62 Thornton St. Springfield, MA 01104. Richard Jarvis, same. Provides peer and crisis support to first responders and their families.

WESTFIELD

Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon Inc., 35 Cardinal Lane, Westfield, MA 01085. Kevin O’Connor, same. Organization established to capture the enthusiasm of teenagers by hosting a regional, annual dance-a-thon weekend as adults assist the youth in developing skills to successfully plan and complete the fundraising event to benefit regional 501(c)(3) organizations in which the teens would like to make an impact.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Jab Culinary Inc., 240 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Amir Bhatti, 360 Dewey St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Casual fine-dining restaurant.

WILBRAHAM

The Giveback Group Inc., 3 Lance Lane, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Michael Pabon, same. Nonprofit organization providing volunteer labor to benefit poverty-stricken, distressed, or underprivileged people and communities.