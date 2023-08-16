The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Friends of Wildwood Cemetery Inc., 70 Strong St., Amherst, MA 01002. Rebecca Nordstrom, 39 Dana St., Amherst, MA 01002. To restore, preserve, maintain, and enhance the historic assets, natural beauty, and ecology of Wildwood Cemetery (and any other properties owned by the Amherst Cemetery Assoc.) for the enjoyment of the general public, and to conduct other activities to increase public appreciation for them.

CHICOPEE

Synthisophy Inc., 222 James St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Andre Houle, same. Nonprofit organization established to integrate the wisdoms of history, based on fact and truth, into present culture.

Top Tier Exterior Experts Inc., 661 Montgomery St., Chicopee, MA 01020. David Diaz, 270 Tremont St., Springfield, MA 01104. Exterior remodeling.

FEEDING HILLS

Yurson Inc., 67 South West St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Vadym Vasylyshyn, same. Transportation services.

HATFIELD

Garage 2 Tavern Inc., 2-4 Prospect Court, Hatfield, MA 01038. Selina Fournier, same. Restaurant.

LONGMEADOW

First Crescent Inc., 788 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Ed Carroll, same. Consulting services.

NORTHAMPTON

Ann Marie Dobosz MFT Inc., 8 Trumbull Road, Unit 306, Northampton, MA 01060. Ann Marie Dobosz, 10 Vernon St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Therapist.

PITTSFIELD

B&A Collectibles Inc., 82 Wendell Av., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Eddie Brown, 741 Medina Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32086. Buying and evaluating antiques and collectibles.

Ferguson Construction Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Christopher Ferguson, same. Handyman and carpentry services.

International Betting Integrity Assoc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jonathan Russell, 11 Rond Pont Shuman Brussels, CR 1040, Republic of Belarus. Integrity services to sports-wagering industry.

SPRINGFIELD

Bang Up Movement Inc., 112 Benton St., Springfield, MA 01109. Jalah Supreme Bolden, same. Nonprofit organization established to help low-income students figure out what gifts they are blessed with, strengthen their beliefs in their gifts, and encourage them never to give up in pursuit of those gifts.

NPLH Bay State Inc., 114 Price St., Springfield, MA 01104. Desiree Parker, same. Human services.

Y&D Property Services Corp., 140 Acrebrook Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Yasser Pineda, same. Janitorial services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Macc Distribution Corp., 330 Cold Spring Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Marcos Gomez, same. Wholesale caramel and chocolate candy.

WESTFIELD

Lavanderia Laundromat Inc., 1257 East Mountain Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Alexsander Bloom, same. Laundromat services.

WILLIAMSBURG

Biditcards Inc., 6 Nash Hill Place, Williamsburg, MA 01096. Jesse Camp, same. Online retail store.