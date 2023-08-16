Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2023.

AMHERST

Doris Lessing Society

96 Farview Way

Josna Rege

Fox Guard Home Improvement

18 Echo Hill Road

Nicholas Rhodes

Hop Brook West

133 South East St.

Amir Mikhchi, Eiman Mikhchi

Julie Nolan Jewelry

40 Main St.

Julie Tomlinson-Nolan

Prosper & Bloom LLC

1136 Bay Road

Katharine Allan Zobel

Protonix

59 Country Corners Road

Trent Poole

Talon Furniture

320 College St.

Taylor Fitzsimmons

Technical Design Services

59 Country Corners Road

Trent Poole

DEERFIELD

Bamboo Asian Cuisine

265 Greenfield Road

Javier Marroquin

Element Pressure Washing LLC

5A Graves St.

Ryan Ghent

Jay Metcalf Music

8 Eastern Ave.

Jason Metcalf

EASTHAMPTON

Cameron DellaTorre Photography

21 Clinton St.

Cameron DellaTorre

Nonotuck Property Solutions

16 Melinda Lane

Stephen Tremblay

HADLEY

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill

100 Westgate Center

Apple New England LLC

Exotic Clouds Smoke Shop

367 Russell St.

Exotic Clouds 5 Corp.

Hadley Picture Framing

44 Middle St.

Thomas Vachula

Interskate 91

367 Russell St.

Roller Skating Rinky Dink Inc.

Leon’s Auto Sales

64 East St.

Leon Szymborn

Liquors 44 Hadley

459 Russell St., #9

LFFDA

Long Radio

30 Russell St.

W.T. Mitus Co. Inc.

The Practice of Mark Gapen

104 Russell St., Suite 6

Mark Gapen

Sacred Winds Wellness & Education

245 Russell St.

Christian Correia-Covert

Sound Systems of Hadley

23 Newton Lane

Mike Wiater

Valley Optimal Health P.C.

8 River Dr.

Bruce Goderez

Vision Showcase Eye Care

207 Russell St., #15

DD&G Holdings

HOLYOKE

Atlas Chiropractic

1353 Dwight St.

James McCann

City Pizza

420 High St.

Sikhwindelpal Singh

Flor Farm Foodies

24 Jones Ferry Road

Maria Oliveras Gonzalez

Mask Makers Face Painting

22 Bassett Road

Emma Huse

Mitchell’s Public House

488-496 Pleasant St.

John Mitchell

Pirate Queen Inc.

80 Jarvis Ave.

Justine Kane Garaughty, Frank Garaughty

Rewarding Insurance Agency

284 Maple St.

Miguel Rivera

Sun Valley Little Explorers

8 Sun Valley Road

Heather VanderHeld

Top-Flight Nutrition

594 Dwight St.

Erika Matos

Zonar Company Apparel

103 High St.

Denise Rodriguez

LEE

Cuoco Black

109A Center St.

Cuoco Black

Econo Lodge

980 Pleasant St.

Monil Mooi

Elara Caring

625 Cape St., Unit 1

Scott Powers

Meadow Farm Equipment

1160 Pleasant St.

Robert Piccolo

Oasis Bar & Grill

615 Laurel St.

Lake House Inn Management LLC

Palmer Carpentry

30 Via Bondi

RT Palmer Sr.

LONGMEADOW

The Thirsty Dog

791 Williams St.

David Blais

PALMER

Caribbean Classic Ventures LLC

1430 Main St.

Charles Cobb

Country Memorials LLC

1303 Calkins Road

Judith Steng

Healing Body Solutions

1409 Main St.

Christine Wilson

Marshall Mechanical Service LLC

142 Peterson Road

Francis Marshall Jr.

Millennium Die Group

2202 Bridge St.

Richard Sweeting

Northeast Fire Investigation LLC

1012 Pleasant St.

Daniel Slowick

Wellful Weaving

3051 Palmer St.

Jennifer Harris

PITTSFIELD

Attaboy Home Improvement

91 West Union St.

Robert St. John

Axia Home Loans

82 Wendell Ave.

Axia Financial LLC

Berkshire Laser Co.

44 Parkside Ave.

Nicholas Winnard

CRT Ambulance

18 Oak St.

County Rainbow Taxi Inc.

Go Mini’s of the Berkshires

50 Downing Two

MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC

In a Pinch Trucking

168 Vin Hebert Blvd.

Sabrina Clark

Lulu’s Tiny Grocery

137 North St.

Somalupe LLC

RM Lawn Care

38 Day St.

Richard Mangiardi Jr.

Specialty Administration Services

82 Wendell Ave.

Buckeye Dealership Consulting LLC

Unified Reliance

82 Wendell Ave.

Axia Financial LLC

Unified Reliance Wholesale

82 Wendell Ave.

Axia Financial LLC

URW

82 Wendell Ave.

Axia Financial LLC

URWholesale

82 Wendell Ave.

Axia Financial LLC

Zbana Designs

66 Bellmore Dr.

Beverly McDermott

SOUTHWICK

Nails Salon

208 College Highway, Suite 9

Alvin Kieu

Run A Masonry

183 Granville Road

Robert Solek

Southwick Motors

483 College Highway

Fariaan Mufeed

WARE

Bella’s Lounge

197 West St., Unit 2

Eliza McLaughlin

The Keep

39 West Main St.

Roxanne Kiritsy, Patrick Kiritsy

Malek Home and Property LLC

36 Dunham Ave.

Jason Malek

Steve and Sons Auto Detailing Inc.

187 Gilbertville Road

Steven Mansfield

United China

164 West St.

Ting Ly

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Andrea Renee Creations

616 Main St., Third Floor

Andrea Renee Creations

Capital Enterprises

172 Harwich Road

Capital Enterprises

Crumbl Cookies

935 Riverdale St., Unit A106

Sugar Field LLC

Flash Car Wash

30 Wayside Ave.

Balise Riverdale LLC

Nippon Grill

935 Riverdale St., Unit F105-107

Riverdale Cuisine Inc.

Screaming Eagle Machine Corp.

170 Norman St.

