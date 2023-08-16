DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2023.

AMHERST

Doris Lessing Society
96 Farview Way
Josna Rege

Fox Guard Home Improvement
18 Echo Hill Road
Nicholas Rhodes

Hop Brook West
133 South East St.
Amir Mikhchi, Eiman Mikhchi

Julie Nolan Jewelry
40 Main St.
Julie Tomlinson-Nolan

Prosper & Bloom LLC
1136 Bay Road
Katharine Allan Zobel

Protonix
59 Country Corners Road
Trent Poole

Talon Furniture
320 College St.
Taylor Fitzsimmons

Technical Design Services
59 Country Corners Road
Trent Poole

DEERFIELD

Bamboo Asian Cuisine
265 Greenfield Road
Javier Marroquin

Element Pressure Washing LLC
5A Graves St.
Ryan Ghent

Jay Metcalf Music
8 Eastern Ave.
Jason Metcalf

EASTHAMPTON

Cameron DellaTorre Photography
21 Clinton St.
Cameron DellaTorre

Nonotuck Property Solutions
16 Melinda Lane
Stephen Tremblay

HADLEY

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
100 Westgate Center
Apple New England LLC

Exotic Clouds Smoke Shop
367 Russell St.
Exotic Clouds 5 Corp.

Hadley Picture Framing
44 Middle St.
Thomas Vachula

Interskate 91
367 Russell St.
Roller Skating Rinky Dink Inc.

Leon’s Auto Sales
64 East St.
Leon Szymborn

Liquors 44 Hadley
459 Russell St., #9
LFFDA

Long Radio
30 Russell St.
W.T. Mitus Co. Inc.

The Practice of Mark Gapen
104 Russell St., Suite 6
Mark Gapen

Sacred Winds Wellness & Education
245 Russell St.
Christian Correia-Covert

Sound Systems of Hadley
23 Newton Lane
Mike Wiater

Valley Optimal Health P.C.
8 River Dr.
Bruce Goderez

Vision Showcase Eye Care
207 Russell St., #15
DD&G Holdings

HOLYOKE

Atlas Chiropractic
1353 Dwight St.
James McCann

City Pizza
420 High St.
Sikhwindelpal Singh

Flor Farm Foodies
24 Jones Ferry Road
Maria Oliveras Gonzalez

Mask Makers Face Painting
22 Bassett Road
Emma Huse

Mitchell’s Public House
488-496 Pleasant St.
John Mitchell

Pirate Queen Inc.
80 Jarvis Ave.
Justine Kane Garaughty, Frank Garaughty

Rewarding Insurance Agency
284 Maple St.
Miguel Rivera

Sun Valley Little Explorers
8 Sun Valley Road
Heather VanderHeld

Top-Flight Nutrition
594 Dwight St.
Erika Matos

Zonar Company Apparel
103 High St.
Denise Rodriguez

LEE

Cuoco Black
109A Center St.
Cuoco Black

Econo Lodge
980 Pleasant St.
Monil Mooi

Elara Caring
625 Cape St., Unit 1
Scott Powers

Meadow Farm Equipment
1160 Pleasant St.
Robert Piccolo

Oasis Bar & Grill
615 Laurel St.
Lake House Inn Management LLC

Palmer Carpentry
30 Via Bondi
RT Palmer Sr.

LONGMEADOW

The Thirsty Dog
791 Williams St.
David Blais

PALMER

Caribbean Classic Ventures LLC
1430 Main St.
Charles Cobb

Country Memorials LLC
1303 Calkins Road
Judith Steng

Healing Body Solutions
1409 Main St.
Christine Wilson

Marshall Mechanical Service LLC
142 Peterson Road
Francis Marshall Jr.

Millennium Die Group
2202 Bridge St.
Richard Sweeting

Northeast Fire Investigation LLC
1012 Pleasant St.
Daniel Slowick

Wellful Weaving
3051 Palmer St.
Jennifer Harris

PITTSFIELD

Attaboy Home Improvement
91 West Union St.
Robert St. John

Axia Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC

Berkshire Laser Co.
44 Parkside Ave.
Nicholas Winnard

CRT Ambulance
18 Oak St.
County Rainbow Taxi Inc.

Go Mini’s of the Berkshires
50 Downing Two
MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC

In a Pinch Trucking
168 Vin Hebert Blvd.
Sabrina Clark

Lulu’s Tiny Grocery
137 North St.
Somalupe LLC

RM Lawn Care
38 Day St.
Richard Mangiardi Jr.

Specialty Administration Services
82 Wendell Ave.
Buckeye Dealership Consulting LLC

Unified Reliance
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC

Unified Reliance Wholesale
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC

URW
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC

URWholesale
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC

Zbana Designs
66 Bellmore Dr.
Beverly McDermott

SOUTHWICK

Nails Salon
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Alvin Kieu

Run A Masonry
183 Granville Road
Robert Solek

Southwick Motors
483 College Highway
Fariaan Mufeed

WARE

Bella’s Lounge
197 West St., Unit 2
Eliza McLaughlin

The Keep
39 West Main St.
Roxanne Kiritsy, Patrick Kiritsy

Malek Home and Property LLC
36 Dunham Ave.
Jason Malek

Steve and Sons Auto Detailing Inc.
187 Gilbertville Road
Steven Mansfield

United China
164 West St.
Ting Ly

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Andrea Renee Creations
616 Main St., Third Floor
Andrea Renee Creations

Capital Enterprises
172 Harwich Road
Capital Enterprises

Crumbl Cookies
935 Riverdale St., Unit A106
Sugar Field LLC

Flash Car Wash
30 Wayside Ave.
Balise Riverdale LLC

Nippon Grill
935 Riverdale St., Unit F105-107
Riverdale Cuisine Inc.

Screaming Eagle Machine Corp.
170 Norman St.
Screaming Eagle Machine Corp.

