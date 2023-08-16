Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2023.
AMHERST
Doris Lessing Society
96 Farview Way
Josna Rege
Fox Guard Home Improvement
18 Echo Hill Road
Nicholas Rhodes
Hop Brook West
133 South East St.
Amir Mikhchi, Eiman Mikhchi
Julie Nolan Jewelry
40 Main St.
Julie Tomlinson-Nolan
Prosper & Bloom LLC
1136 Bay Road
Katharine Allan Zobel
Protonix
59 Country Corners Road
Trent Poole
Talon Furniture
320 College St.
Taylor Fitzsimmons
Technical Design Services
59 Country Corners Road
Trent Poole
DEERFIELD
Bamboo Asian Cuisine
265 Greenfield Road
Javier Marroquin
Element Pressure Washing LLC
5A Graves St.
Ryan Ghent
Jay Metcalf Music
8 Eastern Ave.
Jason Metcalf
EASTHAMPTON
Cameron DellaTorre Photography
21 Clinton St.
Cameron DellaTorre
Nonotuck Property Solutions
16 Melinda Lane
Stephen Tremblay
HADLEY
Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
100 Westgate Center
Apple New England LLC
Exotic Clouds Smoke Shop
367 Russell St.
Exotic Clouds 5 Corp.
Hadley Picture Framing
44 Middle St.
Thomas Vachula
Interskate 91
367 Russell St.
Roller Skating Rinky Dink Inc.
Leon’s Auto Sales
64 East St.
Leon Szymborn
Liquors 44 Hadley
459 Russell St., #9
LFFDA
Long Radio
30 Russell St.
W.T. Mitus Co. Inc.
The Practice of Mark Gapen
104 Russell St., Suite 6
Mark Gapen
Sacred Winds Wellness & Education
245 Russell St.
Christian Correia-Covert
Sound Systems of Hadley
23 Newton Lane
Mike Wiater
Valley Optimal Health P.C.
8 River Dr.
Bruce Goderez
Vision Showcase Eye Care
207 Russell St., #15
DD&G Holdings
HOLYOKE
Atlas Chiropractic
1353 Dwight St.
James McCann
City Pizza
420 High St.
Sikhwindelpal Singh
Flor Farm Foodies
24 Jones Ferry Road
Maria Oliveras Gonzalez
Mask Makers Face Painting
22 Bassett Road
Emma Huse
Mitchell’s Public House
488-496 Pleasant St.
John Mitchell
Pirate Queen Inc.
80 Jarvis Ave.
Justine Kane Garaughty, Frank Garaughty
Rewarding Insurance Agency
284 Maple St.
Miguel Rivera
Sun Valley Little Explorers
8 Sun Valley Road
Heather VanderHeld
Top-Flight Nutrition
594 Dwight St.
Erika Matos
Zonar Company Apparel
103 High St.
Denise Rodriguez
LEE
Cuoco Black
109A Center St.
Cuoco Black
Econo Lodge
980 Pleasant St.
Monil Mooi
Elara Caring
625 Cape St., Unit 1
Scott Powers
Meadow Farm Equipment
1160 Pleasant St.
Robert Piccolo
Oasis Bar & Grill
615 Laurel St.
Lake House Inn Management LLC
Palmer Carpentry
30 Via Bondi
RT Palmer Sr.
LONGMEADOW
The Thirsty Dog
791 Williams St.
David Blais
PALMER
Caribbean Classic Ventures LLC
1430 Main St.
Charles Cobb
Country Memorials LLC
1303 Calkins Road
Judith Steng
Healing Body Solutions
1409 Main St.
Christine Wilson
Marshall Mechanical Service LLC
142 Peterson Road
Francis Marshall Jr.
Millennium Die Group
2202 Bridge St.
Richard Sweeting
Northeast Fire Investigation LLC
1012 Pleasant St.
Daniel Slowick
Wellful Weaving
3051 Palmer St.
Jennifer Harris
PITTSFIELD
Attaboy Home Improvement
91 West Union St.
Robert St. John
Axia Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC
Berkshire Laser Co.
44 Parkside Ave.
Nicholas Winnard
CRT Ambulance
18 Oak St.
County Rainbow Taxi Inc.
Go Mini’s of the Berkshires
50 Downing Two
MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC
In a Pinch Trucking
168 Vin Hebert Blvd.
Sabrina Clark
Lulu’s Tiny Grocery
137 North St.
Somalupe LLC
RM Lawn Care
38 Day St.
Richard Mangiardi Jr.
Specialty Administration Services
82 Wendell Ave.
Buckeye Dealership Consulting LLC
Unified Reliance
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC
Unified Reliance Wholesale
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC
URW
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC
URWholesale
82 Wendell Ave.
Axia Financial LLC
Zbana Designs
66 Bellmore Dr.
Beverly McDermott
SOUTHWICK
Nails Salon
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Alvin Kieu
Run A Masonry
183 Granville Road
Robert Solek
Southwick Motors
483 College Highway
Fariaan Mufeed
WARE
Bella’s Lounge
197 West St., Unit 2
Eliza McLaughlin
The Keep
39 West Main St.
Roxanne Kiritsy, Patrick Kiritsy
Malek Home and Property LLC
36 Dunham Ave.
Jason Malek
Steve and Sons Auto Detailing Inc.
187 Gilbertville Road
Steven Mansfield
United China
164 West St.
Ting Ly
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Andrea Renee Creations
616 Main St., Third Floor
Andrea Renee Creations
Capital Enterprises
172 Harwich Road
Capital Enterprises
Crumbl Cookies
935 Riverdale St., Unit A106
Sugar Field LLC
Flash Car Wash
30 Wayside Ave.
Balise Riverdale LLC
Nippon Grill
935 Riverdale St., Unit F105-107
Riverdale Cuisine Inc.
Screaming Eagle Machine Corp.
170 Norman St.
Screaming Eagle Machine Corp.