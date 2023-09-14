The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ASHFIELD

Haerer Services Corp., 1453 Hawley Road, Ashfield, MA 01330. Drew Haerer, same. Consulting services.

CHICOPEE

Braid Club Inc., 1981 Memorial Dr., #265, Chicopee, MA 01020. Lauren Blair, 15 Jared Lane, Southwick, MA 01077. Booster club committed to providing opportunities for family engagement and fundraising that support the Black Rose Academy of Irish Dance.

EAST LONGMEADOW

The Empowerment Project Inc., 200 North Main St., Suite 11, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cheryl Przezdziecki, same. Nonprofit organization committed to providing women in underserved communities with opportunities for personal and professional advancement through education, sponsorship, and social support.

GRANVILLE

Pool Water and More Inc., 309 South Lane, Granville, MA 01034. Casey Placek, same. Delivering water and servicing pools.

HOLYOKE

BCC Adonai Elohim Christian Ministries, 1 Beacon Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Natanael Lopez Ozuna, same. Christian ministry to spread the message of hope and compassion of Jesus Christ by forming, training and sending ministers, clergy, Bible teachers, Bible educators, and Christian missions teams to assist people in need.

LUDLOW

Friends of the Ludlow 250th Celebration Inc., 355 East St., Ludlow, MA 01056. John Diotalevi, 181 Cislak Dr., Ludlow, MA 01056. Nonprofit corporation to support the events involved in the recognition of the 250th anniversary of the town of Ludlow.

NORTHAMPTON

Nice Tea Inc., 211 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060. Jia Ni, same. Café business.

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Running Foundation Inc., 5 Cheshire Road, Suite 119, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Shiobbean Lemme, same. Corporation established to raise money for local non-for-profit charities through running events while promoting and educating health and wellness throughout the community where there is little or no access to fitness and wellness activities and events.

Nantucket Venture Partners Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Shawn Green, 20 Mill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. A funding arm by investors to enrich the island of Nantucket with strong potential growth opportunities with a capital fund raised from private and institutional investors.

Structure Works Construction Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Leland Wood, same. Home building, home improvement, and construction services.

SPRINGFIELD

All Things Beauty Lounge Inc., 73 Francis St., Springfield, MA 01104. Mariaah Martinez, same. Minority- and woman-owned salon based on eyelash-extension services.

The Bridge Christian Church, 700 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, MA 01109. Luis Otero, same. Helping the community maintain a healthy spiritual lifestyle by giving them the opportunity to congregate in a place where they can be motivated to pursue a well-established life.

Deshaciendo las Obras de las Tinieblas Inc., 32-34 Hampden St., Springfield, MA 01103. Thomas Peralta, same. Helping the community in times of darkness during a tragedy through volunteerism.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Cha Inc., 26 Alexander Dr., West Springfield, MA 01089. Todd Thibodeau, same. Appliance sales.