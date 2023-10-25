Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2023.

PITTSFIELD

Angelina’s West Elm

133 Elm St.

Juice N Java Coffee House

97 West Housatonic St.

Auto Glass Now

75 Tyler St.

AGN Glass LLC

Balance

82 Wendell Ave.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of San Francisco

Berkshire Solar Solutions

12 South Atlantic St.

Michael Eller

DL Accounting LLC

83 Acorn St.

Drew Armstrong

Ever-Kleen Cleaning Services

40 Merriam St.

Angelo Pizzonia

Filiault Lawn Care & Property Management

56 Weller Ave.

Robert Filiault

Hudpucker’s Pub & Grill

101 Wahconah St.

Hudpucker’s Inc.

Indigenous Deliciousness

15 Dexter St.

Melissa Baehr

JIK 365

29 East Mill St.

Abellie Gilles

Maid in the Shade

139 Newell St.

Pamela Budziak

Ola V. Rose Online Ventures LLC

82 Wendell Ave.

Veisha Mendes-Howell

The Trusted Touch

100 North St.

Diandra Middleton

Wood Bros. Music

37 Cheshire Road

Lennox & Fletcher Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Baystate K9

59 Washington Ave.

Leritza Ruiz

Cumberland Farms #6718

507 Newton St.

Cumberland Farms Inc.

Integrity Detailing

63 Bridge St.

Cameron Boucher

Ophir Counseling Services

67 Riverboat Village Road

Shawn King

SOUTHWICK

ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning

12 Hillside Road

Adam Ouimette

BGJM

43 Will Palmer Road

Glenn Madison

Delreo Home Improvement

131A North Lake Ave.

Gary Delcamp

Elite Tanning

320 College Highway

Jennifer Pasterkiewicz

Mosh Electric

12 Ridgeview Ter.

Viktor Moshkovskiy

Nails Salon

208 College Highway, Suite 9

Alvin Kieu

Nails Studio Spa

208 College Highway, Suite 9

Danny Tran

RJC Bookkeeping

26 Pineywood Road

Jennifer Crockwell

WESTFIELD

AAA Northeast

16 North Elm St.

John Galvan, R. Stephen Manty

Bateyko Construction

990 Russell Road

Fedos Bateyko

Grader Auto Services LLC

22 Franklin St.

Anthony Grader III

Great Awakening Brewing Co. LLC

77 Mill St.

Jetsetter Playing Cards

16 Angelica Dr.

Paul Ruccio

Little Dog Sale

91 Alexander Place

Donald Gibson

Schooley Mitchell of Westfield

419 Southwick Road

George DeMambro

Solo Home Improvement

26 Pinehurst St.

Victor Solopa

Solo HVAC Services

26 Pinehurst St.

Nikita Solopa

Spartan Brews Coffee Co. LLC

88B Mainline Dr.

Walgreens #02710

78 Main St.

Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

All-in-one Remodeling Services

80 Windsor St.

Baystate Family Chiropractic

346 Main St.

Laprise Inc.

Baystate Retailers

59 Butternut Hollow Road

Clover Spa Inc.

68 Westfield St.

Hot Table

1119 Riverdale St.

Hot Table MA LLC

Lane Aerial Drone Works

32 Hill St.

Tiny & Tidy Housecleaning

304 Prospect Ave.

WestMass Multimedia Solutions

20 Northwood Ave.

WestMass Homes LLC

yWrite

32 Cedar Woods Glen

