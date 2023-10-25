Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2023.
PITTSFIELD
Angelina’s West Elm
133 Elm St.
Juice N Java Coffee House
Angelina’s West Elm
97 West Housatonic St.
Juice N Java Coffee House
Auto Glass Now
75 Tyler St.
AGN Glass LLC
Balance
82 Wendell Ave.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of San Francisco
Berkshire Solar Solutions
12 South Atlantic St.
Michael Eller
DL Accounting LLC
83 Acorn St.
Drew Armstrong
Ever-Kleen Cleaning Services
40 Merriam St.
Angelo Pizzonia
Filiault Lawn Care & Property Management
56 Weller Ave.
Robert Filiault
Hudpucker’s Pub & Grill
101 Wahconah St.
Hudpucker’s Inc.
Indigenous Deliciousness
15 Dexter St.
Melissa Baehr
JIK 365
29 East Mill St.
Abellie Gilles
Maid in the Shade
139 Newell St.
Pamela Budziak
Ola V. Rose Online Ventures LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Veisha Mendes-Howell
The Trusted Touch
100 North St.
Diandra Middleton
Wood Bros. Music
37 Cheshire Road
Lennox & Fletcher Inc.
SOUTH HADLEY
Baystate K9
59 Washington Ave.
Leritza Ruiz
Cumberland Farms #6718
507 Newton St.
Cumberland Farms Inc.
Integrity Detailing
63 Bridge St.
Cameron Boucher
Ophir Counseling Services
67 Riverboat Village Road
Shawn King
SOUTHWICK
ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning
12 Hillside Road
Adam Ouimette
BGJM
43 Will Palmer Road
Glenn Madison
Delreo Home Improvement
131A North Lake Ave.
Gary Delcamp
Elite Tanning
320 College Highway
Jennifer Pasterkiewicz
Mosh Electric
12 Ridgeview Ter.
Viktor Moshkovskiy
Nails Salon
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Alvin Kieu
Nails Studio Spa
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Danny Tran
RJC Bookkeeping
26 Pineywood Road
Jennifer Crockwell
WESTFIELD
AAA Northeast
16 North Elm St.
John Galvan, R. Stephen Manty
Bateyko Construction
990 Russell Road
Fedos Bateyko
Grader Auto Services LLC
22 Franklin St.
Anthony Grader III
Great Awakening Brewing Co. LLC
77 Mill St.
Great Awakening Brewing Co. LLC
Jetsetter Playing Cards
16 Angelica Dr.
Paul Ruccio
Little Dog Sale
91 Alexander Place
Donald Gibson
Schooley Mitchell of Westfield
419 Southwick Road
George DeMambro
Solo Home Improvement
26 Pinehurst St.
Victor Solopa
Solo HVAC Services
26 Pinehurst St.
Nikita Solopa
Spartan Brews Coffee Co. LLC
88B Mainline Dr.
Spartan Brews Coffee Co. LLC
Walgreens #02710
78 Main St.
Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
All-in-one Remodeling Services
80 Windsor St.
All-in-one Remodeling Services
Baystate Family Chiropractic
346 Main St.
Laprise Inc.
Baystate Retailers
59 Butternut Hollow Road
Baystate Retailers
Clover Spa Inc.
68 Westfield St.
Clover Spa Inc.
Hot Table
1119 Riverdale St.
Hot Table MA LLC
Lane Aerial Drone Works
32 Hill St.
Lane Aerial Drone Works
Tiny & Tidy Housecleaning
304 Prospect Ave.
Tiny & Tidy Housecleaning
WestMass Multimedia Solutions
20 Northwood Ave.
WestMass Homes LLC
yWrite
32 Cedar Woods Glen
yWrite