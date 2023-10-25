DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2023.

PITTSFIELD

Angelina’s West Elm
133 Elm St.
Juice N Java Coffee House

Angelina’s West Elm
97 West Housatonic St.
Juice N Java Coffee House

Auto Glass Now
75 Tyler St.
AGN Glass LLC

Balance
82 Wendell Ave.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of San Francisco

Berkshire Solar Solutions
12 South Atlantic St.
Michael Eller

DL Accounting LLC
83 Acorn St.
Drew Armstrong

Ever-Kleen Cleaning Services
40 Merriam St.
Angelo Pizzonia

Filiault Lawn Care & Property Management
56 Weller Ave.
Robert Filiault

Hudpucker’s Pub & Grill
101 Wahconah St.
Hudpucker’s Inc.

Indigenous Deliciousness
15 Dexter St.
Melissa Baehr

JIK 365
29 East Mill St.
Abellie Gilles

Maid in the Shade
139 Newell St.
Pamela Budziak

Ola V. Rose Online Ventures LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Veisha Mendes-Howell

The Trusted Touch
100 North St.
Diandra Middleton

Wood Bros. Music
37 Cheshire Road
Lennox & Fletcher Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Baystate K9
59 Washington Ave.
Leritza Ruiz

Cumberland Farms #6718
507 Newton St.
Cumberland Farms Inc.

Integrity Detailing
63 Bridge St.
Cameron Boucher

Ophir Counseling Services
67 Riverboat Village Road
Shawn King

SOUTHWICK

ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning
12 Hillside Road
Adam Ouimette

BGJM
43 Will Palmer Road
Glenn Madison

Delreo Home Improvement
131A North Lake Ave.
Gary Delcamp

Elite Tanning
320 College Highway
Jennifer Pasterkiewicz

Mosh Electric
12 Ridgeview Ter.
Viktor Moshkovskiy

Nails Salon
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Alvin Kieu

Nails Studio Spa
208 College Highway, Suite 9
Danny Tran

RJC Bookkeeping
26 Pineywood Road
Jennifer Crockwell

WESTFIELD

AAA Northeast
16 North Elm St.
John Galvan, R. Stephen Manty

Bateyko Construction
990 Russell Road
Fedos Bateyko

Grader Auto Services LLC
22 Franklin St.
Anthony Grader III

Great Awakening Brewing Co. LLC
77 Mill St.
Great Awakening Brewing Co. LLC

Jetsetter Playing Cards
16 Angelica Dr.
Paul Ruccio

Little Dog Sale
91 Alexander Place
Donald Gibson

Schooley Mitchell of Westfield
419 Southwick Road
George DeMambro

Solo Home Improvement
26 Pinehurst St.
Victor Solopa

Solo HVAC Services
26 Pinehurst St.
Nikita Solopa

Spartan Brews Coffee Co. LLC
88B Mainline Dr.
Spartan Brews Coffee Co. LLC

Walgreens #02710
78 Main St.
Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

All-in-one Remodeling Services
80 Windsor St.
All-in-one Remodeling Services

Baystate Family Chiropractic
346 Main St.
Laprise Inc.

Baystate Retailers
59 Butternut Hollow Road
Baystate Retailers

Clover Spa Inc.
68 Westfield St.
Clover Spa Inc.

Hot Table
1119 Riverdale St.
Hot Table MA LLC

Lane Aerial Drone Works
32 Hill St.
Lane Aerial Drone Works

Tiny & Tidy Housecleaning
304 Prospect Ave.
Tiny & Tidy Housecleaning

WestMass Multimedia Solutions
20 Northwood Ave.
WestMass Homes LLC

yWrite
32 Cedar Woods Glen
yWrite

