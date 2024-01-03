The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Kismet Foods, Inc., 141 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001. Hikmet Bicakci, 28 Sheri Lane, Agawam, MA 01001. Restaurant and food service.

CHICOPEE

Ly Express Transport Inc., 11 Morris St., Apt 1, Chicopee, MA 01020. Hayder Alhamdani, same.

SM Improvement Inc., 541 Springfield St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Trucking transport of materials.

EASTHAMPTON

Midwifery Exchange in Ghana Inc., 54 Cherry St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Anastasia Hallisey, same. Nonprofit interdisciplinary team from the U.S. that provides training and education support to local midwives in the northwest area of Ghana. The project is approved by the U.S. embassy and has funding from Fulbright.

GREENFIELD

High School Hockey Parents Assoc. Inc., 377 Main St., Suite 1, Greenfield, MA 01301. Alexander Siano, 107 Verde Dr., Greenfield, MA 01301. Nonprofit association established to operate and raise funds for high-school hockey in Greenfield.

HOLYOKE

Kiwanis Club of Greater Holyoke Inc., 15 Morgan St., Holyoke, MA 01040. George Delisle, 223 Bates Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Incorporated club whose mission is to give primacy to the human and spiritual rather than to the material values of life; to encourage the daily living of the golden rule in all human relationships; to promote the adoption and the application of higher social, business, and professional standards; to develop, by precept and example, a more intelligent, aggressive, and serviceable citizenship; to provide a practical means to form enduring friendships, render altruistic service, and build better communities; and to cooperate in creating and maintaining sound public opinion and high idealism that make possible the increase of righteousness, justice, patriotism, and goodwill.

LUDLOW

Red Bridge Logistics Inc., 618 Poole St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Konstantin Shageyev, same. Trucking company.

NORTHAMPTON

Maurali Inc., 111 Prospect St., Northampton, MA 01060. Deevia Patel, MD, same. Anesthesia services.

PITTSFIELD

Body Vision Medical Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Dorian Averbuch, same. Computer software.

Eric Zahn Builders Leasing Co., 2 Westview Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Eric Zahn, same. Equipment leasing company.

The Garage Door Crew Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Barr Nehemya, same. Installation and repairs of residential garage doors.

New England Landscape Construction Inc., 287 Hungerford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Daniel Martin, 75 South Church St., Suite 550, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Landscaping business.

SOUTHWICK

Echo Home Remodeling Inc., 10 Cedar St., Apt 12, Southwick, MA 01077. Phil Billington, same. Construction.

SPRINGFIELD

G Ruiz Distributions Inc., 508 Plumtree Road, Springfield, MA 01118. Gilbert Ruiz, same. Food-product distribution.

Merlin Behavioral Solutions Inc., 105 Packard Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Marc Barowsky, same. Healthcare and related solutions that utilize insights and technology tools to assist with implementation.

Wavy Swims Inc., 614 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107. Jessica Rodriguez, same. Economically affordable swimsuits.

WESTFIELD

Buildxd Inc., 504 Holyoke Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Anthony Deven, same. General carpentry.

WILBRAHAM

Antigone’s Aesthetics Inc., 380 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Antigone Panidis, same. Aesthetics business.