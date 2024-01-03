Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Little Hen Designs
2 Overlook Dr.
Kelly Hulseberg
LLR 2000
281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E
Lisa Ducharme
Midway Auto & Truck Repair
111 Sargent St.
James Dauksewich
Rose Wrona PT and Wellness
18 Cheryl Circle
Rosemary Wrona
Shady Glen Boarding Kennel
37 Amherst Road
Cynthia Meaux
Thorton’s
577 Warren Wright St.
Todd Thorton
Universal Light River Wellness
25 Maple St.
Kathleen O’Brien
DEERFIELD
2 Love Birds Apparel
141 North Main St.
Renee Johnson
AGPR Consulting
5 North Hillside Road
Ashani Petrizzi
Chesapeake Bay Candle Co.
16 Yankee Candle Way
Yankee Candle Co.
Comprehensive Home Care
235 Greenfield Road, #6
Nova Leap Health MA III Inc.
The Deli
39A Thayer St.
Julia Gawrys, Alex Gjekaj
Fuze Puzzles
54C Whately Road
Will Wilde
Heart in Deerfield
18 King Philip Ave.
Jennifer Mikaelian, Matthew Mikaelian
RHI Enterprises
15 Jones Road
Thomas Sjodahl
Scott Salzman Painting
432 River Road
Scot Salzman
Trailhead Psychotherapy LLC
110 North Hillside Road
Melissa Eich-Richardson
WoodWick Candle
16 Yankee Candle Way
Yankee Candle Co.
Yeoman Design Build
123 Sandgully Road North
Michael DeSorgher
Zen Puzzles
54C Whately Road
Will Wilde
EASTHAMPTON
Berkshire Driving School
4A Pine St.
Mariah Blaney
DCS Real Estate LLC
40 Meadowbrook Dr.
Daniel Schachter
E. Cohen Designs
88 Loudville Road
Edward Cohen
Financial Safety Education
184 Northampton St., Suite 204
Michelle Mulea
Golden China Pan
98 Union St.
Dan Ju Pan
Jupiter Club
116 Pleasant St.
Shawn Mitchell
Kingarooart
2 Sandra Road
Kinga Martin
Local Burger
116 Pleasant St., #118
Jose Cornejo, Jeff Igneri
Mane Street Salon
77 Main St.
Nicole Cicerchia
Northeast Process Equipment
6 Maxine Circle
Corey Plucker
OG Wake
21 McKinley Ave.
Sarah Caplan
Pawlished by Megan
135A Northampton St.
Megan Bogacz
Saint Lament Studio
116 Pleasant St., Suite 126
Rachael Lovell
Scout Curated Wears
14 Norton St.
Lora Fischer-Dewitt
Tip Top Wine Shop
150 Pleasant St., #155
Lauren Clark
Vignette Studio & Exchange
44 Ashley Circle
Beverly Rosenthal
Wooley Construction
1 Lincoln St.
David Wooley
HOLYOKE
The Brother in Elysium
532 Main St., Unit 301
Jonathan Beacham
Bugalu Ballroom
120 High St.
Emily Ortiz
El Burrito
50 Holyoke St.
Jose Diaz
Fashion Nails II
293 High St.
Phat Dang
Glass America
398 Maple St.
Glass America
Holyoke 420 LLC
380 Dwight St, Unit 3
James Jaron, Blake Mensing
Holyoke Express Multiservices Inc.
78 Cabot St.
Maria Guerrero
LightHouse Personalized Education for Teens
208 Race St.
Catherine Gobron
Mengel-Dafonte Auto Body
130 Maple St.
John Dafonte
M.M. Multiple Cleaner
232 Beech St.
Joey Maestre
Pulp
80 Race St.
Pulp
Rent-A-Center
2259 Northampton St.
Rent-A-Center East Inc.
Schermerhorn’s Seafood
224 Westfield Road
Michael Fitzgerald
Subway
330 Main St.
Daisy Florek
LENOX
Berkshire Family Therapy
69 Church St., Suite 6
Jenna Knauss
Berkshirts
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon
CVS Pharmacy #433
481 Pittsfield Road
CVS Pharmacy Inc.
Jthony D’Krysto
25 Sherwood Dr.
Ayala Rodriguez
The Her of Here LLC
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon
Law Offices of Janet Hetherwick Pumphrey
17 Housatonic St.
Janet Pumphrey
Warning Label
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon
LONGMEADOW
Estli Consulting
168 Colony Road
Patrick Streck
Flagship Dental Group
123 Dwight Road
Housam Alkhoury
Good Egg Creative
129 Burbank Road
David Blanchard
Hair Boutique by Yagmur
151 Longmeadow St.
Yagmur Hamurcu
IZ Appliance Repair
111 Ardsley Road
Igor Zlotin
Jim Smith Electrician
26 Lawnwood Ave.
James Smith
Kelly Colby
20 Cross St.
Kelly Colby
Longmeadow Home Repair
141 Blueberry Hill Road
Derek Jaffarian
Made by You Creative
72 Farmington Ave.
Elaine Mann
Rat Pack Investors Group
194 Eton Road
Jay Eisenstock
Razzmatass Kids
803 Williams St.
Daniel Murphy
RDRKR Inc.
99 Silver Birch Road
Rohan Russell, Kimberly Buckner
Responder’s Refuge
1200 Converse St.
Richard Winning
SkinRefined
224 Crestview Circle
Danielle Shrair
West Mass Drone
60 King Philip Dr.
I. Christopher Rinaldi
PITTSFIELD
Aaronson & Associates, P.C.
57 Wendell Ave.
Harris N. Aaronson, P.C.
Beauty by Mak
9 Third St.
Makayla Hadsell
Berkshire Theatre Festival and Colonial Theatre Assoc.
111 South St.
Berkshire Theatre Group Inc.
BJ’s Optical #4355
495 Hubbard Ave.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc.
Capital Mortgage Funding
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
Drennan Law Offices
8 Bank Row
Richard Drennan
Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Homes
220 East St.
RDR Funeral Homes Inc.
East Street Video
31 Wendell Ave.
Darren Lee
Garzone Construction Services
19 Crystal St.
Marjorie Garzone
Guo Sushi Bar Inc.
555 Hubbard Ave.
Zheng Hua Guo
Hometown Lending Team
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
J.M. Koenig, Electrician
689 Elm St.
Jeffrey Koenig
Orion Management
47 Briggs Ave.
Michael Hoctor
The Plant Connector LLC
64 North St.
Bonnie Marks, Emily Yawn
Remedy & Culture
90 North St.
Genavieve Quetti
RER Pro Music
100 East Housatonic St.
Ronald Ramsey
Ron Smith & Son Electric Inc.
25 Ontario St.
Ron Smith & Son Electric Inc.
Royal Barber Service
412 Fenn St.
15 Stanwood Ave.
Shamrock Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
Unique Traditional Basketry
34 North Pearl St.
Allan Sackey
Voices by Jon
38 Acorn St.
Jon Marks