DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Little Hen Designs
2 Overlook Dr.
Kelly Hulseberg

LLR 2000
281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E
Lisa Ducharme

Midway Auto & Truck Repair
111 Sargent St.
James Dauksewich

Rose Wrona PT and Wellness
18 Cheryl Circle
Rosemary Wrona

Shady Glen Boarding Kennel
37 Amherst Road
Cynthia Meaux

Thorton’s
577 Warren Wright St.
Todd Thorton

Universal Light River Wellness
25 Maple St.
Kathleen O’Brien

DEERFIELD

2 Love Birds Apparel
141 North Main St.
Renee Johnson

AGPR Consulting
5 North Hillside Road
Ashani Petrizzi

Chesapeake Bay Candle Co.
16 Yankee Candle Way
Yankee Candle Co.

Comprehensive Home Care
235 Greenfield Road, #6
Nova Leap Health MA III Inc.

The Deli
39A Thayer St.
Julia Gawrys, Alex Gjekaj

Fuze Puzzles
54C Whately Road
Will Wilde

Heart in Deerfield
18 King Philip Ave.
Jennifer Mikaelian, Matthew Mikaelian

RHI Enterprises
15 Jones Road
Thomas Sjodahl

Scott Salzman Painting
432 River Road
Scot Salzman

Trailhead Psychotherapy LLC
110 North Hillside Road
Melissa Eich-Richardson

WoodWick Candle
16 Yankee Candle Way
Yankee Candle Co.

Yeoman Design Build
123 Sandgully Road North
Michael DeSorgher

Zen Puzzles
54C Whately Road
Will Wilde

EASTHAMPTON

Berkshire Driving School
4A Pine St.
Mariah Blaney

DCS Real Estate LLC
40 Meadowbrook Dr.
Daniel Schachter

E. Cohen Designs
88 Loudville Road
Edward Cohen

Financial Safety Education
184 Northampton St., Suite 204
Michelle Mulea

Golden China Pan
98 Union St.
Dan Ju Pan

Jupiter Club
116 Pleasant St.
Shawn Mitchell

Kingarooart
2 Sandra Road
Kinga Martin

Local Burger
116 Pleasant St., #118
Jose Cornejo, Jeff Igneri

Mane Street Salon
77 Main St.
Nicole Cicerchia

Northeast Process Equipment
6 Maxine Circle
Corey Plucker

OG Wake
21 McKinley Ave.
Sarah Caplan

Pawlished by Megan
135A Northampton St.
Megan Bogacz

Saint Lament Studio
116 Pleasant St., Suite 126
Rachael Lovell

Scout Curated Wears
14 Norton St.
Lora Fischer-Dewitt

Tip Top Wine Shop
150 Pleasant St., #155
Lauren Clark

Vignette Studio & Exchange
44 Ashley Circle
Beverly Rosenthal

Wooley Construction
1 Lincoln St.
David Wooley

HOLYOKE

The Brother in Elysium
532 Main St., Unit 301
Jonathan Beacham

Bugalu Ballroom
120 High St.
Emily Ortiz

El Burrito
50 Holyoke St.
Jose Diaz

Fashion Nails II
293 High St.
Phat Dang

Glass America
398 Maple St.
Glass America

Holyoke 420 LLC
380 Dwight St, Unit 3
James Jaron, Blake Mensing

Holyoke Express Multiservices Inc.
78 Cabot St.
Maria Guerrero

LightHouse Personalized Education for Teens
208 Race St.
Catherine Gobron

Mengel-Dafonte Auto Body
130 Maple St.
John Dafonte

M.M. Multiple Cleaner
232 Beech St.
Joey Maestre

Pulp
80 Race St.
Pulp

Rent-A-Center
2259 Northampton St.
Rent-A-Center East Inc.

Schermerhorn’s Seafood
224 Westfield Road
Michael Fitzgerald

Subway
330 Main St.
Daisy Florek

LENOX

Berkshire Family Therapy
69 Church St., Suite 6
Jenna Knauss

Berkshirts
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon

CVS Pharmacy #433
481 Pittsfield Road
CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Jthony D’Krysto
25 Sherwood Dr.
Ayala Rodriguez

The Her of Here LLC
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon

 

Law Offices of Janet Hetherwick Pumphrey
17 Housatonic St.
Janet Pumphrey

Warning Label
181 New Lenox Road
Eric Nixon

LONGMEADOW

Estli Consulting
168 Colony Road
Patrick Streck

Flagship Dental Group
123 Dwight Road
Housam Alkhoury

Good Egg Creative
129 Burbank Road
David Blanchard

Hair Boutique by Yagmur
151 Longmeadow St.
Yagmur Hamurcu

IZ Appliance Repair
111 Ardsley Road
Igor Zlotin

Jim Smith Electrician
26 Lawnwood Ave.
James Smith

Kelly Colby
20 Cross St.
Kelly Colby

Longmeadow Home Repair
141 Blueberry Hill Road
Derek Jaffarian

Made by You Creative
72 Farmington Ave.
Elaine Mann

Rat Pack Investors Group
194 Eton Road
Jay Eisenstock

Razzmatass Kids
803 Williams St.
Daniel Murphy

RDRKR Inc.
99 Silver Birch Road
Rohan Russell, Kimberly Buckner

Responder’s Refuge
1200 Converse St.
Richard Winning

SkinRefined
224 Crestview Circle
Danielle Shrair

West Mass Drone
60 King Philip Dr.
I. Christopher Rinaldi

PITTSFIELD

Aaronson & Associates, P.C.
57 Wendell Ave.
Harris N. Aaronson, P.C.

Beauty by Mak
9 Third St.
Makayla Hadsell

Berkshire Theatre Festival and Colonial Theatre Assoc.
111 South St.
Berkshire Theatre Group Inc.

BJ’s Optical #4355
495 Hubbard Ave.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc.

Capital Mortgage Funding
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

Drennan Law Offices
8 Bank Row
Richard Drennan

Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Homes
220 East St.
RDR Funeral Homes Inc.

East Street Video
31 Wendell Ave.
Darren Lee

Garzone Construction Services
19 Crystal St.
Marjorie Garzone

Guo Sushi Bar Inc.
555 Hubbard Ave.
Zheng Hua Guo

Hometown Lending Team
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

J.M. Koenig, Electrician
689 Elm St.
Jeffrey Koenig

Orion Management
47 Briggs Ave.
Michael Hoctor

The Plant Connector LLC
64 North St.
Bonnie Marks, Emily Yawn

Remedy & Culture
90 North St.
Genavieve Quetti

RER Pro Music
100 East Housatonic St.
Ronald Ramsey

Ron Smith & Son Electric Inc.
25 Ontario St.
Ron Smith & Son Electric Inc.

Royal Barber Service
412 Fenn St.
15 Stanwood Ave.

Shamrock Home Loans
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

Unique Traditional Basketry
34 North Pearl St.
Allan Sackey

Voices by Jon
38 Acorn St.
Jon Marks

