The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Y&A Repairs Inc., 50 South Park Ter., Agawam, MA 01001. Yuriy Yukhimets, same. Construction company.

CHICOPEE

M&F’s Cleaning Services Corp., 63 School St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Welton Ferreira, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

SV Clean Services Corp., 30 Tremont St., Apt 2, Chicopee, MA 01013. Elisandra De Souza Valentin, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

EASTHAMPTON

Wheelhouse Arts Inc., 10 East Green St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Rachel Beane, same. Nonprofit corporation that supports and fosters engagement in the arts by equipping people with the tools, knowledge, and space to create.

HADLEY

Maple Farms Inc., 10 South Maple St., Hadley, MA 01035. Nebi Gunasti, same. Food products, which may be fresh or packaged.

INDIAN ORCHARD

Mass Healthcare Group Inc., 113 Enfield St., Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Richard Mwandemani, same. Behavioral-health services.

MONSON

Little Friends Child Care & Learning Center Inc., 25 Harrison Ave., Monson, MA 01057. Melissa Aliengena, same. Licensed childcare.

NORTHAMPTON

Naturopathic Health Care, P.C., 369 Pleasant St., Northampton, MA 01060. Paul Herscu, same. Naturopathic healthcare services.

PITTSFIELD

Eric Zahn Builders Management Co., 2 Westview Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Eric Zahn, same. Management company.

Office Automation Group, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Michael Dyer, 1066 Elm St., San Jose, CA 95126. Low-voltage voice and data cabling.

SOUTHWICK

Sherlin Solutions Inc., 100 Sheep Pasture Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Brian Sherlin, same. Consulting services.

SPRINGFIELD

New Path Logistics Inc., 15 Crystal Ave., Apt 2R, Springfield, MA 01108. Joseph Rivera, same. Trucking company.

WARE

Shree Ambe West St. Inc., 18 West St., Ware, MA 01082. Viralkumar Patel, 61 Kent Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Gas station with convenience store.

WESTFIELD

Lead Garage Doors Inc., 65 Butternut Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Dennis Krasun, same. Garage-door installation and repair.

WILBRAHAM

Done Right Fleet Repair Inc., 3267 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. John Seymour, same. Mobile truck and trailer repair.