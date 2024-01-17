Company Notebook

UMass Amherst Rises to Top 20 for Sustainability

AMHERST — UMass Amherst rose to the top 20 among higher-education institutions in the nation for its social and environmental sustainability development efforts, education, and practices, according to QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 edition. In the expanded second edition, published by global higher-education analyst firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), UMass Amherst rose to 16th out of 210 colleges and universities in the U.S., up from 28th in last year’s ranking that highlighted 135 U.S. institutions. In the overall global sustainability rankings, UMass Amherst rose to the top 10% (136th) among 1,403 institutions across 95 countries and territories, which is more than double the number of institutions featured in last year’s inaugural edition. The ranking provides a unique, detailed framework to assess how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s most pressing global challenges through evaluation of universities based on three areas: social impact, environmental impact, and governance. UMass Amherst also scored well above the global median in each of these areas. This latest QS Sustainability Ranking adds to UMass Amherst’s sustainability accolades this year. In November, UMass Amherst moved up 10 spots to 18th in Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges.

Tighe & Bond Acquires Coastal Engineering

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering, design, and environmental consulting, announced it has acquired Cape Cod-based Coastal Engineering Co. Inc., a civil, structural, and waterfront/marine engineering firm that specializes in projects located in environmentally sensitive areas. This strategic acquisition aligns with Tighe & Bond’s vision of being a trusted advisor by offering clients a comprehensive, single-source solution to their engineering, design, and environmental-science needs. The addition of Coastal Engineering’s staff bolsters the breadth and depth of services that Tighe & Bond currently offers to clients, particularly those located in Cape Cod, the islands, and coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island. John Bologna, Coastal’s former president and CEO, will now serve as vice president within the firm’s Building Services business line. Tighe & Bond’s current offices are now augmented by Coastal Engineering’s Eastern Mass. offices, further strengthening the firm’s presence across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine.

UMassFive Recognized for Investment Services

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union and its team of CUSO Financial Services (CFS) financial advisors have been recognized with the Gold Keystone Award in the medium-sized financial-institution category for 2022. This annual award recognizes CFS programs with the highest ratio of GDC per $1 million of total deposits. This is the second year in a row that UMassFive has received this honor. In addition, UMassFive Financial Advisor Aimee Marden has also been recognized for her contributions to this GDC ratio with a CFS Bronze Pacesetter Award for 2022. UMassFive has offered retirement planning and investment services as a complimentary benefit to its members and the local community for more than 15 years. The department is spearheaded by three financial advisors: Aimee Marden, Dana Graham, and Sam Einzig, and supported by Senior Investment Advisor Assistant Emi Lee. UMassFive’s financial advisors are available to meet in person as well as remotely to discuss the retirement-planning and investing needs of any local person or business. The team also offers complimentary remote seminars throughout the year to educate clients on an array of retirement-planning and investment-related topics.

Monsoon Bistro Now Open at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Mall announced the addition of the shopping center’s fourth full-service restaurant, Monsoon Bistro, located on the upper level near Macy’s. The locally owned and operated bistro combines traditional Chinese and Thai dishes to showcase the culinary landscape and region. The menu, designed to celebrate Southeast Asian cuisine, features dim sum, drunken noodles, mango chicken, red curry fish, and more.

Joe’s Cafe Launches Katie’s Fund to Support Friends of Children Inc.

NORTHAMPTON — Friends of Children Inc. recently accepted a donation of over $7,500 to establish Katie’s Fund, a program established through a fundraiser spearheaded by Joe’s Pizza in honor of former employee Katie Lyons. Katie’s Fund will be used to provide essentials for children and young adults who are affected by foster care. Katie’s Fund was created by Meaghan Sullivan, owner of Joe’s Pizza. Sullivan hosted a Katie’s Fund fundraising event at Joe’s Pizza on the evening of Dec. 13, where 25% of all sales benefited the fund. Those sales, combined with private donations, have already added up to more than $7,500 to honor Katie, who passed away in January. Friends of Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults impacted by foster care or juvenile-justice involvement. Katie’s Fund will be used to purchase essential items to support the children and young adults enrolled in Friends of Children’s programming.

Eversource Recognized for Corporate Responsibility

BOSTON — Newsweek magazine, in partnership with global research and data firm Statista, publishes an annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Eversource Energy has again been named among the top-scoring utilities on the 2024 list, and was also named a 5 Year Champion by Newsweek for being recognized among the nation’s most responsible companies every year since its list was introduced. In the 2024 list, Eversource ranked fifth in the nation among 59 companies in the Energy & Utilities category, and 154th overall on the top-600 list among the leading 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. The company earned the highest environmental score in the utility industry and the highest overall ranking of any utility in the Northeast and the Eastern Seaboard. The annual list determines the most responsible companies based on their corporate social sustainability performance and reputation. Eversource and the other recognized companies were featured in the Dec. 15 issue of the newsmagazine.

State Awards HCC $1.46 Million for Nursing Workforce Training Program

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) and its partners have been awarded a state grant worth nearly $1.46 million to create a CNA (certified nursing assistant) to LPN (licensed practical nurse) training program to help area hospitals meet their workforce needs. Last month, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced a total of $3.9 million in Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants for six initiatives representing employers and collaborative organizations across the Commonwealth. The lion’s share of that money — $1,457,143 — will go to an HCC-led training program to assist 86 unemployed or underemployed individuals transition from jobs as nursing aides to positions as licensed practical nurses. The grants, funded through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund and distributed by the Commonwealth Corporation, aim to increase sustainable wage career pathways for Massachusetts residents facing employment barriers and improve the competitiveness of Massachusetts businesses by enhancing worker skills and productivity. HCC’s partners in the grant include Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, MassHire Hampden County, Springfield Works, and the National Fund for Workforce Solutions. The multi-stage program will first train individuals as nursing aides, then help them obtain jobs at area hospitals while they continue their training in HCC’s LPN program, all the while providing them with wrap-around support services. HCC already has an existing framework for CNA training through its Jump Start program, which is designed for individuals receiving public assistance.

Smash Hits Cannabis Wins Budtenders’ Choice Award

HOLYOKE — Smash Hits Cannabis, the exclusive cannabis line grown for and by Canna Provisions, is announced that its Chem D strain has been named the 2023 Budtenders’ Choice winner in Massachusetts by Leafly, one of the world’s largest and most influential online cannabis information resources. This recognition, voted on by the state’s budtenders naming their favorite strains available on the legal market, highlights the outstanding quality of Smash Hits Cannabis and cements its status as a frontrunner in the Northeast’s premium, small-batch craft cannabis market. The accolade underscores the expertise and dedication of Smash Hits’ cultivation director, Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski, whose commitment to cultivating exceptional cannabis aligns with Canna Provisions’ mission to offer the best craft cannabis products, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and innovation, Canna CEO Meg Sanders said.

T-Birds Generate $26,000 at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds recently announced a donation of $26,000 as a result of the funds raised from the postgame jersey auction on Nov. 25, which served as the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The night held extra meaning to T-Birds forwards Will and Sam Bitten, who once again were at the forefront of the efforts through Bitsy’s Army, the charity the brothers established in honor and memory of their cousin, Martin Piche, who passed away in 2021 at age 31 following a lengthy battle with a cancerous brain tumor. Not only did the T-Birds shut out the Utica Comets by a 7-0 score, but the Bitten brothers were front and center in the scoring. Will tallied two goals and an assist, while younger brother Sam recorded his first career AHL point with more than a dozen family and friends in attendance. In Piche’s honor, the T-Birds Foundation made a contribution (via Bitsy’s Army) to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, based out of the Bittens’ home province of Ontario. A host of Springfield-area cancer charities were also benefactors from Hockey Fights Cancer Night, including: Cancer House of Hope (CHD), Griffin’s Friends (Baystate Health Foundation), Sister Caritas Cancer Center (Mercy Medical Center), and Survivor Journeys. The T-Birds also presented a check to the National Hockey League’s official Hockey Fights Cancer charity. A joint initiative of the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Assoc. powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.