The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Maza Market Inc., 1875 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. Mohammed Mehdi, 125 Cambridge Park Dr., Suite 301, Cambridge, MA 02140. Convenience store.

EAST LONGMEADOW

RC Rockstar Inc., 10 Hidden Ponds Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Casey Roncalli, same. Herbalife sales.

FEEDING HILLS

Deca Euro Windows & Doors Inc., 411 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Uladzimir Mamentau, same. Manufacturing of UPVC windows and sliding doors.

HAMPDEN

Front Runner Medical Corp., 40 Thresher Road, Hampden, MA 01036. Ryan Frangie, same. Sales in consulting services.

LEE

LPH Holdco Inc., 18 Run Way, Lee, MA 01238. Timothy Leprevost Sr., 670 Stockbridge Road, Lee, MA 01238. Holding company.

MONTAGUE

Z and K Estate Inc., 46 Randall Wood Dr., Montague, MA 01351. Zaharia Nichita, same. Real-estate services.

NORTHAMPTON

The New England Visionary Artists Museum Inc., 518 Pleasant St., Northampton, MA 01060. Michael Tillyer, same. Corporation established to educate the public about and increase public awareness of the artistic and cultural resources of New England and to support and expand the creative careers of artists in New England in order to contribute to the cultural richness of the region and beyond.

PITTSFIELD

Funtastic Party Rentals Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Giovanni Nardella, same. Event rentals.

The One America Movement, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Andrew Hanauer, 1717 North Street NW, Suite 1, Washington, D.C. 20036. Nonprofit corporation organized exclusively for charitable purposes such as making distributions to other similar organizations.

One Vision Media Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anthony Adamick, same. Media, digital content, and event production.

SPRINGFIELD

Amazing Dental P.C., 1795 Main St., Suite 203, Springfield, MA 01103. Dr. Rekha Joshi, same. Dental practice.

Kidney Care Alliance Inc., 1690 Boston Road, Suite 1072, Springfield, MA 01129. Jerome Westbrook, same. Nonprofit organization established to promote awareness, education, and support for individuals affected by kidney failure.

Oliveira & Oliveira General Contractor Corp., 835 Belmont Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Agenildo Freitas de Oliveira, same. Home improvement and remodeling.

WESTFIELD

Mill River Slab Works Inc., 16 Ponders Hollow Road, Westfield, MA 01086. Lawrence Lashway II, 22 Main St., Williamsburg, MA 01096. Retail and wholesale sales of wood-slab products.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Lakshmi Bhula Inc., 379 Riverdale Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Amish Patel, 7 Pendleton Lane, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Motel.

WILBRAHAM

OM West Yarmouth Mobil Inc., 5 Patriot Ridge Lane, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Falguniben Patel, same. Operation of one or more motor-vehicle gasoline and service stations, selling gasoline, oil and sundries/convenience items; making repairs to motor vehicles; and performing allied services.