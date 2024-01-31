Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Cynders Designs

36 Bay Path Road

Cyndy Gillen

GREAT BARRINGTON

Admission Possible

292 Main St., #16

William Short

APK Stoneworks

3 Forrest St.

Andrew Kay

Better Call Ben

54 Dresser Ave.

Benjamin Schmolze

Berkshire Food Co-op

34 Bridge St.

Jessica Bosworth

CVS Pharmacy #8970

362 Main St., Suite 2

CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Dare Bottleshop & Provisions

28 Railroad St.

Mary Daire

Evergreen

291 Main St.

Barbara Watkins

Fuel

293 Main St.

Elan Merkel

J.C. Garden Landscaping Services & More

23 Mechanic St.

Jorge Cedeno

Karen Lindstrom

40 Everett St.

Karen Lindstrom

Lucy’s Rendezvous

268 Main St., Suites B-C

Joad Bowman

National Grid

927 Main St.

Massachusetts Electric Co.

Sea Jay’s

29 Hart St.

Carole Randorf

HADLEY

Bilodeau Automation

148 Mt. Warner Road

David Bilodeau

Fleetwood Environmental Solutions

84 Russell St.

David Cameron

Hartsbrook Farm

291 Bay Rpad

Arthur West

Keep It Movin’

122 West St.

Shannon Bazluke

Lucky Moon Photography

54 Bay Road

David Pikul

Starbucks 22118

344 Russell St.

Starbucks Corp.

HOLYOKE

3 Brothers Auto Sales & Repair

522 Maple St.

Maple Street Sales Corp.

AE Outfitters Retail Co.

50 Holyoke St.

AE Outfitters Retail Co.

David Alger Consulting

1 Deer Run

David Alger

Gallagher Real Estate

1767 Northampton St.

Paul Gallagher

Highland Non Stop Cuts

1375 Dwight St.

Ruben Rodriguez

Illusion Auto Sales

64 Clemente St.

Ismael Ramos

Los Supreme Latin Cuisine

50 Holyoke St.

Marielys Rosado Torres

Monsoon Bistro

50 Holyoke St.

Jin Rong Zhang

Real Dry Waterproofing

137 Dupuis Road

Stephen Wall

Reyes Income Tax and Bookkeeping

2257 Northampton St.

Enrique Reyes

Your Birth Coven

425 Southampton Road

Elissa Carney

WESTFIELD

Armbrook Village Senior Living

551 North Road

Sheila Hebda

The Dance Dad Mafia Inc.

140 Miller St.

Nathan Barnard

Drop Pack and Ship

51 Southwick Road

Sigmund Chimel Barnes

DVP Renovations LLC

48 Taylor Ave.

Dmitriy Pyatachenko

Elevating Retail LLC

16 Angelica Dr.

Paul Ruccio

Elle’s BNB

191 Montgomery Road

Ellen Trapp

EZ Mart Westfield

82 Franklin St.

Zahid Hussain

Forest Doe Botanicals

6 King St.

Kathie Forest

Great Deal Resale

36 Sabrina Brook Lane

William Folsom

Inner Peace Outer Balance

77 Mill St.

Jenniffer Judd

J&V Realty

37 Meadow St.

Joseph Bonkowski

K&K Trucking and Auto

44 Forest Ave.

Kenneth Garrett

Karrie Welch Makeup

467 Springdale Road

Karen Welch

Kat Kattler Photography

48 Elm St., Suite 2

Katherine Kattler Miklasiewicz

Loujean Inc.

918 Southampton Road

Greener Future Solutions LLC

L. Shut Tax Preparation

174 Root Road

Lyudmila Shut

Planet Fitness – Keystone NFP Westfield

93A Springfield St.

Sam Giannelli

Salon West – Pignatare Enterprises

43 Southwick Road

Adina Pignatare

Valison Construction

12 Bush St.

Valentin Solokhin