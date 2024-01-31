DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Cynders Designs
36 Bay Path Road
Cyndy Gillen

GREAT BARRINGTON

Admission Possible
292 Main St., #16
William Short

APK Stoneworks
3 Forrest St.
Andrew Kay

Better Call Ben
54 Dresser Ave.
Benjamin Schmolze

Berkshire Food Co-op
34 Bridge St.
Jessica Bosworth

CVS Pharmacy #8970
362 Main St., Suite 2
CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Dare Bottleshop & Provisions
28 Railroad St.
Mary Daire

Evergreen
291 Main St.
Barbara Watkins

Fuel
293 Main St.
Elan Merkel

J.C. Garden Landscaping Services & More
23 Mechanic St.
Jorge Cedeno

Karen Lindstrom
40 Everett St.
Karen Lindstrom

Lucy’s Rendezvous
268 Main St., Suites B-C
Joad Bowman

National Grid
927 Main St.
Massachusetts Electric Co.

Sea Jay’s
29 Hart St.
Carole Randorf

HADLEY

Bilodeau Automation
148 Mt. Warner Road
David Bilodeau

Fleetwood Environmental Solutions
84 Russell St.
David Cameron

Hartsbrook Farm
291 Bay Rpad
Arthur West

Keep It Movin’
122 West St.
Shannon Bazluke

Lucky Moon Photography
54 Bay Road
David Pikul

Starbucks 22118
344 Russell St.
Starbucks Corp.

HOLYOKE

3 Brothers Auto Sales & Repair
522 Maple St.
Maple Street Sales Corp.

AE Outfitters Retail Co.
50 Holyoke St.
AE Outfitters Retail Co.

David Alger Consulting
1 Deer Run
David Alger

Gallagher Real Estate
1767 Northampton St.
Paul Gallagher

Highland Non Stop Cuts
1375 Dwight St.
Ruben Rodriguez

Illusion Auto Sales
64 Clemente St.
Ismael Ramos

Los Supreme Latin Cuisine
50 Holyoke St.
Marielys Rosado Torres

Monsoon Bistro
50 Holyoke St.
Jin Rong Zhang

Real Dry Waterproofing
137 Dupuis Road
Stephen Wall

Reyes Income Tax and Bookkeeping
2257 Northampton St.
Enrique Reyes

Your Birth Coven
425 Southampton Road
Elissa Carney

WESTFIELD

Armbrook Village Senior Living
551 North Road
Sheila Hebda

The Dance Dad Mafia Inc.
140 Miller St.
Nathan Barnard

Drop Pack and Ship
51 Southwick Road
Sigmund Chimel Barnes

DVP Renovations LLC
48 Taylor Ave.
Dmitriy Pyatachenko

Elevating Retail LLC
16 Angelica Dr.
Paul Ruccio

Elle’s BNB
191 Montgomery Road
Ellen Trapp

EZ Mart Westfield
82 Franklin St.
Zahid Hussain

Forest Doe Botanicals
6 King St.
Kathie Forest

Great Deal Resale
36 Sabrina Brook Lane
William Folsom

Inner Peace Outer Balance
77 Mill St.
Jenniffer Judd

J&V Realty
37 Meadow St.
Joseph Bonkowski

K&K Trucking and Auto
44 Forest Ave.
Kenneth Garrett

Karrie Welch Makeup
467 Springdale Road
Karen Welch

Kat Kattler Photography
48 Elm St., Suite 2
Katherine Kattler Miklasiewicz

Loujean Inc.
918 Southampton Road
Greener Future Solutions LLC

L. Shut Tax Preparation
174 Root Road
Lyudmila Shut

 

Planet Fitness – Keystone NFP Westfield
93A Springfield St.
Sam Giannelli

Salon West – Pignatare Enterprises
43 Southwick Road
Adina Pignatare

Valison Construction
12 Bush St.
Valentin Solokhin

