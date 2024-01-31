Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Cynders Designs
36 Bay Path Road
Cyndy Gillen
GREAT BARRINGTON
Admission Possible
292 Main St., #16
William Short
APK Stoneworks
3 Forrest St.
Andrew Kay
Better Call Ben
54 Dresser Ave.
Benjamin Schmolze
Berkshire Food Co-op
34 Bridge St.
Jessica Bosworth
CVS Pharmacy #8970
362 Main St., Suite 2
CVS Pharmacy Inc.
Dare Bottleshop & Provisions
28 Railroad St.
Mary Daire
Evergreen
291 Main St.
Barbara Watkins
Fuel
293 Main St.
Elan Merkel
J.C. Garden Landscaping Services & More
23 Mechanic St.
Jorge Cedeno
Karen Lindstrom
40 Everett St.
Karen Lindstrom
Lucy’s Rendezvous
268 Main St., Suites B-C
Joad Bowman
National Grid
927 Main St.
Massachusetts Electric Co.
Sea Jay’s
29 Hart St.
Carole Randorf
HADLEY
Bilodeau Automation
148 Mt. Warner Road
David Bilodeau
Fleetwood Environmental Solutions
84 Russell St.
David Cameron
Hartsbrook Farm
291 Bay Rpad
Arthur West
Keep It Movin’
122 West St.
Shannon Bazluke
Lucky Moon Photography
54 Bay Road
David Pikul
Starbucks 22118
344 Russell St.
Starbucks Corp.
HOLYOKE
3 Brothers Auto Sales & Repair
522 Maple St.
Maple Street Sales Corp.
AE Outfitters Retail Co.
50 Holyoke St.
AE Outfitters Retail Co.
David Alger Consulting
1 Deer Run
David Alger
Gallagher Real Estate
1767 Northampton St.
Paul Gallagher
Highland Non Stop Cuts
1375 Dwight St.
Ruben Rodriguez
Illusion Auto Sales
64 Clemente St.
Ismael Ramos
Los Supreme Latin Cuisine
50 Holyoke St.
Marielys Rosado Torres
Monsoon Bistro
50 Holyoke St.
Jin Rong Zhang
Real Dry Waterproofing
137 Dupuis Road
Stephen Wall
Reyes Income Tax and Bookkeeping
2257 Northampton St.
Enrique Reyes
Your Birth Coven
425 Southampton Road
Elissa Carney
WESTFIELD
Armbrook Village Senior Living
551 North Road
Sheila Hebda
The Dance Dad Mafia Inc.
140 Miller St.
Nathan Barnard
Drop Pack and Ship
51 Southwick Road
Sigmund Chimel Barnes
DVP Renovations LLC
48 Taylor Ave.
Dmitriy Pyatachenko
Elevating Retail LLC
16 Angelica Dr.
Paul Ruccio
Elle’s BNB
191 Montgomery Road
Ellen Trapp
EZ Mart Westfield
82 Franklin St.
Zahid Hussain
Forest Doe Botanicals
6 King St.
Kathie Forest
Great Deal Resale
36 Sabrina Brook Lane
William Folsom
Inner Peace Outer Balance
77 Mill St.
Jenniffer Judd
J&V Realty
37 Meadow St.
Joseph Bonkowski
K&K Trucking and Auto
44 Forest Ave.
Kenneth Garrett
Karrie Welch Makeup
467 Springdale Road
Karen Welch
Kat Kattler Photography
48 Elm St., Suite 2
Katherine Kattler Miklasiewicz
Loujean Inc.
918 Southampton Road
Greener Future Solutions LLC
L. Shut Tax Preparation
174 Root Road
Lyudmila Shut
Planet Fitness – Keystone NFP Westfield
93A Springfield St.
Sam Giannelli
Salon West – Pignatare Enterprises
43 Southwick Road
Adina Pignatare
Valison Construction
12 Bush St.
Valentin Solokhin