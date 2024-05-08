The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

2017 Baaz Corp., 7 South Bridge Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. Kuljit Singh Khalsa, 94 Navratil Road, Willington, CT 06279. Pizza parlor.

AMHERST

Amherst Mobile Market Inc., 990 North Pleasant St., Apt. A110, Amherst, MA 01002. Isabel Ramirez Baldaras, 990 North Pleasant St., Apt C107, Amherst, MA 01002. Nonprofit organization established to provide a community-driven, bilingual mobile farmers market that offers high-quality, fresh, affordable, local, and culturally desirable foods to Amherst communities challenged by poor food access and limited income.

CHICOPEE

3rd Rock Kids Inc., 27 Baltic Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Joanne Boulanger, same. Charitable organization designed to connect today’s youth with nature and science by utilizing their love of technology while emphasizing the need to protect their planet, their community, and their health.

Prime Max Food Service Inc., 1329 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. Zhong Chen, 76 Gary Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Wholesale food business.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Attention to Detail Detailing Specialists Inc., 173 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Aaron Carrier, 42 Irvington St., Springfield, MA 01108. Detailing and automotive restyling services.

GREENFIELD

Greenfield Tree Committee Inc., 254 Davis St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Mary Chicoine, same. A nonprofit, volunteer group of concerned citizens whose purpose is to promote a strong and resilient urban forest in the city of Greenfield by facilitating the planting of trees along public ways and by educating the public on the value of trees and the need for their care and maintenance.

HUNTINGTON

Still Services Inc., 59 Searle Road, Huntington, MA 01050. Matthew Still, same. Plumbing and related services.

NORTH ADAMS

Good Birth Corp., 225 Eagle St., North Adams, MA 01247. Stanley Shaffer, 5104 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112. Corporation established to promote maternal and newborn health through education and quality improvement for global midwifery centers.

NORTHAMPTON

Holyoke Hockey Club Inc., 88 Massasoit St., Northampton, MA 01060. Robert Eppsteiner, same. To provide youth underrepresented in the sport of hockey — including kids of color, girls, non-binary kids, and economically disadvantaged kids — with an opportunity to play hockey without cost in a safe and fun environment.

PITTSFIELD

Degree Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sarah Franklin, same. Software development.

Mountainview General Contractors Inc., 1450 East St., Suite 6F, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Cherie Pierce, same. New home construction and renovations.

Tri-State Lock and Security Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jane Glass, same. Commercial locksmith sales and service.

SOUTH HADLEY

Kiaowan Thai Inc., 9 College St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Fernando Teixeira, 23 Rivercrest Way, South Hadley, MA 01075. Food preparation and services.

SPRINGFIELD

Martes Logistics Corp., 31 Daytona St., Springfield, MA 01108. Diego Martes-Marte, same. Transportation and logistics services.

Tutlop Solutions Inc., 171 Dunmoreland St., Springfield, MA 01109. Luis Lopez, same. Landscaping and handyman for residential and commercial properties.

TURNERS FALLS

Zak’s Auto Sales Inc., 221 Millers Falls Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376. Zaharia Nichita, 46 Randall Wood Dr., Montague, MA 01351. Auto sales.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Fit Mantra Inc., 353 Rogers Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Lakshmi Mudumba, same. Professional fitness training.

WESTFIELD

Howard Landscape & Lawn Care Inc., 4 Powder Mill Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Andrew Howard, 239 Montgomery Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Landscaping and related services.

Kiwanis Club of Northampton Foundation Inc., 223 Bates Road, Westfield, MA 01085. George Ronald Delisle, same. Charitable organization organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, including, making distributions to organizations that qualify as tax-exempt organizations.

WILLIAMSTOWN

Zhou Chopsticks Inc., 412 Main St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Jiayu Zhou, same. Restaurant.